Malta citizenship for Indians: requirements and benefits

1. Living in Malta and other EU states. Malta citizens can reside in any other EU or Schengen country without obtaining residency beforehand.

2. Visa-free travel to over 170 countries. Malta passport holders travel visa-free to 173 countries, including the UK, the US, Canada, Australia, and South Africa. For comparison, Indian citizens can only visit 73 countries without a visa.

3. High-quality healthcare. Maltese citizens with medical insurance can get free treatment in state hospitals. They can also seek medical treatment in other EU countries.

4. Access to European education. Citizens of Malta can study in local schools and universities for free. European countries offer lower tuition fees for Malta residents.

5. International business opportunities. Malta citizens can open businesses in the country and EU states.

6. Retaining the first citizenship. Malta allows dual citizenship. There is no requirement to give up the first passport.

Ways to obtain Malta citizenship