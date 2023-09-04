Malta citizenship for Indians: requirements and benefits

With a Malta passport, one can live in Europe and travel to over 180 countries without visas.
Malta citizenship by naturalisation can be obtained for exceptional services by direct investment. Immigrant Invest is a licensed agent authorised by Maltese authorities to assist investors in obtaining citizenship in Malta. The process can take between one and three years.
1. Living in Malta and other EU states. Malta citizens can reside in any other EU or Schengen country without obtaining residency beforehand.
2. Visa-free travel to over 170 countries. Malta passport holders travel visa-free to 173 countries, including the UK, the US, Canada, Australia, and South Africa. For comparison, Indian citizens can only visit 73 countries without a visa.
3. High-quality healthcare. Maltese citizens with medical insurance can get free treatment in state hospitals. They can also seek medical treatment in other EU countries.
4. Access to European education. Citizens of Malta can study in local schools and universities for free. European countries offer lower tuition fees for Malta residents.
5. International business opportunities. Malta citizens can open businesses in the country and EU states.
6. Retaining the first citizenship. Malta allows dual citizenship. There is no requirement to give up the first passport.
By birth. People with at least one parent with a Maltese passport are eligible for citizenship regardless of where they were born.
By registration. Spouses, widows or widowers and direct descendants of Maltese citizens are eligible for citizenship.
By naturalisation. A foreigner legally residing in Malta for at least five years can apply for citizenship.
By naturalisation for exceptional services by direct investment. This option applies to non-EU citizens who retain their residency status for one or three years before obtaining the passport.
The expenses of obtaining a Malta passport can be broken down into four categories.
1. Real estate investment: at least €16,000 annually for rent or €700,000 for real estate purchase. The investor must own or rent the property for 5 years.
2. Contribution to Malta National Development and Social Fund: €600,000 to apply for citizenship after 3 years of residence and €750,000 to apply in a year. A €50,000 fee is paid for each family member.
3. Charitable donation to a Maltese non-government organisation: €10,000.
4. Additional expenses: €15,000 for the eligibility test, €5,000 for residence card issuance, and €3,000 for administrative fees. Each fee increases with a new family member in the application.
1. Indian citizens can obtain a Malta passport by naturalisation for exceptional services by direct investment.
2. Investors get a residence permit and apply for citizenship after one or three years.
3. The minimum investment to qualify for Malta citizenship is €690,000.