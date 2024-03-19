Maruti Swift vs Tiago EV: An In-Depth Comparison for the Modern Driver

In the engine department, Swift's 1.2-litre gasoline engine generates a torque measuring 113 Nm. This results in an exhilarating driving experience. The car offers different gear-shifting options.

You can choose between a five-speed manual transmission or a five-speed automated manual transmission. This allows drivers to select their preferred mode of driving.

The Swift achieves a mileage of 22.38 kilometres per litre for its manual gear model and 22.56 kilometres per litre for its automatic counterpart, demonstrating notable efficiency in conserving petrol. Furthermore.