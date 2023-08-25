MBBS in Adam University Kyrgyzstan for Indian Students

Studying MBBS in Kyrgyzstan can indeed be a viable option for Indian students looking to pursue medicine abroad. Kyrgyzstan offers various advantages such as recognized medical examinations, experienced faculty, well-equipped hospitals, and good food quality.
The Medical Colleges in Kyrgyzstan provide a high-quality education that emphasises practical training, regional pathology, diagnostic skills, patient care, and other essential aspects of medical practice. Indian students can gain exposure to diverse medical conditions and learn from experienced professionals.
It is crucial to thoroughly research and verify the reputation, recognition, and accreditation of the specific universities and their medical programs in Kyrgyzstan.
Direct flights between Delhi and Bishkek are operated by Air Manas with a flight duration of approximately 3 hours and 10 minutes. The time difference between India and Kyrgyzstan is only 30 minutes.
ADAM Medical University follows a curriculum designed to provide students with a strong foundation in medical sciences and clinical skills. The programs integrate theoretical knowledge with practical training, ensuring students acquire the necessary competencies to excel in their respective fields.
Prospective students interested in joining ADAM Medical University Kyrgyzstan are required to meet the following criteria:
Students seeking MBBS Admission in Adam University must have completed class 12/Plus 2 with at least 50% of marks in PCB as main subjects.
ADAMU offers a vibrant and supportive environment for students. The university organises various extracurricular activities, cultural events, and sports competitions, fostering a well-rounded educational experience.
Additionally, the university provides counselling services, student clubs and associations, and support for international students.
The medium of instruction in medical colleges in Adam University Kyrgyzstan is English, which eliminates any language barriers for Indian students. This ensures a smooth learning experience in the medical colleges of Kyrgyzstan.
The quality of medical education in Adam University, Kyrgyzstan is excellent, and the universities in the country boast outstanding infrastructure and facilities for students.
The focus on delivering high-quality education in a conducive environment contributes to the appeal of studying MBBS in Kyrgyzstan.
Overall, Kyrgyzstan offers a favourable destination for Indian students seeking to pursue MBBS, with its affordable education, recognition by reputable bodies, English-medium instruction, and exceptional quality of medical education provided by its universities.
The MBBS course in Kyrgyzstan typically follows a 5+1-year structure, with one year dedicated to an internship program. Students do not need to search for hospitals or other institutions for internships as the schools and universities themselves offer internship programs.
The Adam University boasts highly accomplished and experienced faculty members, ensuring quality education and guidance for students.
Every year, Kyrgyzstan welcomes over 7,000 students from India as part of the international student exchange. This diverse student ecosystem adds to the enriching educational experience offered in Adam University Kyrgyzstan.
Studying MBBS in Adam University can indeed be a viable option for Indian students looking to pursue medicine abroad for MBBS in Kyrgyzstan
To apply for admission to a university in Kyrgyzstan, you need to follow a simple process:
● Visit the university's portal and complete the application form online.
● Prepare scanned copies of the required documents, including educational certificates, passport, and photographs.
● Submit the scanned copies of your documents through the university portal.
● Upon verification, you will receive the invitation letter from the university within 48 hours.
● Pay the required registration fees as specified by the university.
● Apply for the student visa at the nearest Kyrgyzstan embassy or consulate in your country.
● The visa processing usually takes around two weeks, during which you need to provide the necessary documents and fulfil any additional requirements.
● Once your visa is approved, make sure to inform the university about your arrival date.
● Book your flight to Kyrgyzstan and arrive in the country on the designated date.
● Start attending your lectures and begin your academic journey in Kyrgyzstan.
It's important to note that specific requirements and processes may vary slightly depending on the university and country of origin. Therefore, it is recommended to closely follow the instructions provided by the university and consult with the relevant authorities for accurate and up-to-date information.
● Copy of Mark sheets
● Copy of Passport
● Medical certificate
● Medical Test.
● Copy of invitation letter
● Birth certificate
● 10 Passport size photographs
● Completion of 10+2 education from a regular board (equivalent to higher secondary education).
● Attainment of a minimum of 50% marks in the subjects of physics, chemistry, and biology.
● Successful clearance of the NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) examination, which is a mandatory requirement for Indian students aspiring to study medicine abroad.
● Proficiency in the English language is essential, but there is no requirement to provide an IELTS score.