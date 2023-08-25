Media Challengers Presents a Comprehensive Guide to Google Ads for Businesses Looking to Expand Their Online Reach

Media Challengers, a leading Google Ads consultant, has decided to release a comprehensive guide to Google Ads to help advertisers understand the strategies that can increase their audience reach and improve conversions.
“Performance of your Google Ads largely depends on how you make settings for your ad campaigns. Google will follow the settings to show the best results. If you are employing strategies that can enhance your reach, you will see a considerable improvement in the overall performance of your ads,” said the owner of Media Challengers.
Some campaigns need your data to target the audiences that visit your website and use your app. The following tips can enhance the reach and conversion of these campaigns.
1. Website visitors and app users
Activate the “Google Ads optimized segment” to allow your campaigns to track all your website visitors and app users. It will even help in targeting audiences coming from other sources.
2. Use specific bid strategies
Enhanced CPC is a smart bidding strategy that can automatically adjust your manual bids for profitable clicks. Target CPA (cost-per-action) optimizes bids in real-time to achieve a higher ROI. Target ROAS (return-on-ad-spend) sets a maximum cost-per-click bid to improve conversions. Maximize conversions strategy also increases conversions but works independently of the other tools. Or you can set a maximum CPC bid for manual working.
3. Target similar segments
Targeting “similar segments” will allow Google to show your ads to an audience similar to your targeted audience. It will automatically increase your reach to potential clients. It will help reach out to customers that you will never target in your ad groups.
4. Auto-targeting
Google uses conservative auto-targeting to show ads only to targeted segments as a default setting. But you can choose aggressive auto-targeting to increase the reach of our ads.
5. Dynamic remarketing
Use the Google Ads product suggestion engine to retarget the audience who previously visited your website. The suggestion engine will choose the ads that are more likely to give positive results. It will increase the visibility of your ads to more audiences.
6. Retarget abandoned shopping carts
Find “Visitors of a page who did not visit another page” and make the necessary settings to retarget the customers who abandoned their shopping carts without completing their deals. Customers might have left their shopping carts for reasons like slow website speed or power outage. By retargeting abandoned shopping carts, you can nudge the customers to complete their deals.
7. Cross-selling
Show complementary products to customers who have bought products from your site. Also, you can categorize products with complimentary items for customers. In this way, you can target both previous and present buyers.
8. Create categories for products
Categorize products into different categories and create URLs for each category. It will help show the ads that viewers want to see instead of showing general ads that are more confusing.
9. Set a time to retarget customers
Retarget customers who have made purchases from your site within a specific time like 30 days and 90 days. You can set two segments – 30 days and 90 days – to retarget the customers. Also, you can make a custom combination of both segments to target all customers after 90 days period.
10. Customize your ads
Design ads that interest the targeted customers, reflect your marketing message, and have a call to action. The targeted audience should be able to relate the ads to their needs.
11. Use a responsive ad format
Make your display ads responsive to fit into the screen size used by the targeted audience. It will prevent your ads look bizarre. The format will adjust the size of the ads according to the screen size the ads are viewed upon.
12. Bidding on audience segment
Bid high on the audience segment more likely to convert. For example, if you sell electronic items, you should bid higher on the bestselling segment like mobiles to attract more customers to your site.
13. Use location and language targeting
Broaden your reach by optimizing the location and language setting of your ad groups to reach out to all target audiences. Your customers could be anywhere in the world and they could be using any language.
14. Increase the duration of your customer segment
Use 60 days of data to include more customers in your target segment instead of 30 days. Adding more days to your data will increase the number of customers.
15. Use shorter duration to find potential customers
Targeting customers who have recently made purchases from your website will boost your conversions.
16. Cap the number of ads one can see
Limiting the number your ads an audience can see will reduce the number of impressions in the long run.
17. Use ad scheduling
Ad scheduling is a great tool to show your ads at a time when there are greater chances of conversions. For example, showing ads on holidays could drive more conversions.
18. Bid on profitable sites
User conversion tracking to check the number of conversions and also evaluate the performance of your ad groups on Display Network sites and Search Networks. Compare the performance of your ad groups in both networks to optimize your bids according to conversions.
19. Build your data with your web traffic
Increase your web traffic by investing in digital marketing to build data that your Google Ads can utilize. Media Challengers could be your partner in digital marketing and help build your database for Google Ads.
Employing these strategies can increase the reach and conversion of your Google Ads in a short time. But you should start with building your data. As you know, some ads utilize website data for audience targeting, you should invest in digital marketing to build your web traffic so you have more data in store for Google Ads.
“With this guide, we have tried to educate you on the factors that can affect the overall performance of your Google Ads. Simply making compelling ads won’t work, if they are invisible to the targeted audience,” said the owner of Media Challengers.