Medicinal Garden Kit Reviews (Nicole Apelian) Effective Small Backyard Herbal Seed Plants Kit!

Medicinal Garden Kit: Many older people like to do gardening to stay close to nature. Gardening is a common way of growing and caring for plants. Many people don't know much about plants, but some plants have health benefits. They can help with small health problems without going to the doctor or taking medicine.
Medicinal Garden Kit helps users by giving them complete information on the 10 most powerful health plants with proven results.
Medicinal Garden Kit: Click Here To Buy (Official Website)
Many studies show that older people should spend time in a nice natural environment to relax their minds from daily stress and improve their mental ability.
Everyone knows that medicine is made of chemicals and has side effects, but they still take them for their bad health. They also know that many plants can heal their health issues, but they don't have enough knowledge to get them.
The world is very fast, and everyone works hard to make money, forgetting their health. They realize it when they get old, but it's too late.
Many plants have healing abilities, but drug companies don't tell them to the public. Thanks to the Medicinal Garden Kit author, who tells everyone how to grow the 10 best and strongest health plants in their garden or backyard. They can use these plants as part of their daily food or take them for their health problems. It can save a lot of money and treat them naturally without any side effects.
These Medicinal Garden Kit plants have different vitamins and nutrients for the body to boost energy level, which goes down with age. Also, some plants have antioxidants, anti-bacterial, anti-viral, and anti-inflammatory substances to reduce stress, pain, swelling, and inflammation and calm the mind with good sleep.
This Medicinal Garden Kit Review will explain all 10 health plants and their features. After reading this review, you can decide to buy it and use it for your whole life without going to any drug stores.
Medicinal Garden Kit: Click Here To Buy (Official Website)
Basic Knowledge Of Medicinal Garden Kit
Medicinal Garden Kit also gives an ebook to help people learn which plants have strong effects on the human body. Also, in this ebook, they learn how to grow and use them naturally without using pesticides. In this way, they can make their own garden at home in the backyard or a small space where sunlight comes directly.
Also, plants and trees are very good for the environment as they give fresh air and nice smell that benefit the human body, especially the lungs. Doctors always tell old people to walk in the morning to breathe fresh air from plants and trees.
Medicinal Garden Kit teaches how to grow them and how to take care of them and keep them alive for years after using them.
This Medicinal Garden Kit is made so everyone can use it, even if they don't know how to do gardening.
In this book, users can get full information and benefits of 10 very powerful health plants for healing purposes and improving their food of nutrients. Users can make their own natural home pharmacy with many health benefits for them and their families.
Medicinal Garden Kit Book Topics
She wrote each topic of Medicinal Garden Kit carefully after doing a lot of research on plants and herbs:
10 Most Powerful Plants: Marshmallow, Chicory, California Poppy, Yarrow, Evening Primrose, Chamomile, Lavender, Calendula, Echinacea, and Feverfew.
Detailed Information about how to harvest and grow these plants and seeds.
How these plants are taken out and changed into creams, liquids, wraps, balms, teas, oils, and syrups.
How to use these plants in daily food making.
Explain each plant's benefit on human health
Which plants give relaxing and calming effects?
Some natural cures for skin, stomach, immunity, and nerve problems are also in this kit. How long do you need to use them to get rid of swelling and pain? How to keep these plants safe from bad weather, storms, and lightning. How to store extra fruits for emergencies or survival times. Buy Medicinal Garden Kit For Only $59
Who Made Medicinal Garden Kit
Medicinal Garden Kit is not made by a normal person. It is made by a famous nature lover, survival teacher, and doctor named Dr. Nicole Apelian. She has a degree in Biology from McGill University and spent her whole life with these plants and seeds.
She lives with the San Bushmen people, who are very old and live on what the land gives them. They get food and medicine from these plants and never use any pills or go to hospitals in their old age.
When she was 29, she got a disease called Multiple Sclerosis. It has no cure in medicine, and it makes the bad germs in the body attack the brain and spine. These people have to stay in wheelchairs for the rest of their lives.
She wanted to find a natural way to heal MS. After 20 years of research, she finally found a secret formula to cure Multiple Sclerosis, which she grows in her backyard. She also lived 57 days alone in the Atlantic Ocean, which was shown on TV.
She also grows many plants in her backyard garden that can help with many health problems like throwing up, skin infection, body pain, headache, pee infection, poop movement, gas, stomach pain, and more.
Dr. Nicole chose all these plant seeds by herself and made the Medicinal Garden Kit Package.
10 Best Medical Plants of Medicinal Garden Kit
10 Best Medical Plants of Medicinal Garden Kit
10 Best Medical Plants of Medicinal Garden Kit
We will talk about each plant and herb and how they help human health.
Chicory - Painkiller Plant
Chicory is a wild plant from the Asteraceae family that grows in North America, Asia, and Europe. It is a natural painkiller for body pains like stiff or sore joints or bones.
This plant's root has a lot of chicoric acid (CA), which reduces swelling and pain and helps with arthritis and osteoarthritis.
Put 1 spoon of Chicory in your tea or coffee every day to make your poop smoother and heavier. It also helps with digestion, liver health, and tiredness.
This is one of the top quality plant of Medicinal Garden Kit.
Yarrow - Wound Healer
Yarrow is another name for Achillea millefolium, a flower plant from the Asteraceae family. Yarrow is good for healing wounds fast without any marks left behind.
A study was done on a man who cut his finger from fish cleaning. The pain was very bad, and the blood did not stop. They wrapped yarrow around the cut area. After 2 minutes, the blood stopped right away, but there were some marks left. They kept wrapping it every day for 15 days, and all the marks went away without using any antibiotic pills. That is why it is in the Medicinal Garden Kit list.
California Poppy - Sleeping Pills
It is also called Eschscholzia California or golden poppy. The liquid from golden poppy makes you calm and sleep well. It is used in many natural cures (tinctures) and capsules to get rid of mild pain, relax the body and sleep deeply for 8 hours.
People who have trouble sleeping because of heart disease, diabetes, asthma, cancer, stomach acid (GERD), Alzheimer's disease or Parkinson's disease can use it before going to bed at night. It helps them sleep fast for long hours every night without waking up from mild pain.
It does not need much water to grow like other plants.
Marshmallow - Good for Digestion
It is a plant that grows every year in Western Asia and Europe. Old people used this plant to ease pain and swelling in the stomach and guts.
Its leaves and root have a special substance called mucilage, which goes straight to the digestion part and makes a soft layer around the guts, stomach, and colon so the body can calm down the swelling easily.
Many Medicinal Garden Kit Reviews say they added it to their daily tea to heal stomach sores, digestion problems, constipation, irregular poop, burning in the chest, and swelling in the pee part.
Chamomile - Natural Medicine
Chamomile oil comes from chamomile leaves and flowers. Old people used to pick these flowers by hand and dry them to get chamomile oil, which is good for the digestion part to fix GI tract issues, like digestion trouble, gas, loss of appetite, loose motion, throwing up, feeling sick, and travel sickness.
This oil is also very helpful for skin problems like dull color, pimples, sun damage, and wrinkles.
Scientists think chamomile oil slows down aging signs by making a strong layer to stop bad things from the environment from hurting the outer skin layer.
It is also known as "Doctor Plan" because it helps other plants grow around it.
Evening Primrose - Skin and Nerves Cure
It has yellow flowers that grow in America and open at night. The oil from its seeds has a lot of fatty acid (omega-6), which gives anti-swelling effects on the human body. Many people used it right away for bad skin areas.
Evening Primrose Flowers have two main chemicals (linolenic and gamma-linolenic acid) that are good for skin layers, which the body does not make by itself. Also, these chemicals give strong effects in fixing damaged nerve and skin cells.
Lavender - Anti-Swelling Herb
Lavender flowers can be easily seen from their nice flower smell. The oil of lavender is mixed in many hair washes, hair growth oil, and creams.
Old people used lavender oil to treat hair loss. A few drops are put on the scalp area every day to increase blood flow amount, fix hair roots and make them grow thicker, stronger, and heavier.
Research shows Lavender has stronger swelling than other plants to heal sadness and worry.
All features of lavender oil will be found in Medicinal Garden Kit Guide.
Echinacea - Make Immunity Better
If our immunity is good, our body is healthy and free from every sickness.
Echinacea is best for healing colds, flu, cough, fever, wounds, and skin infections and easing sore throat signs.
Also, many doctors suggested this plant for making the immunity better to protect against infection, fungus, or bacteria.
According to medical science and Medicinal Garden Kit, no better plant than Echinacea keeps the immunity healthy if the body has a high fever.
It is very effective when mixed with hot drinking water and drink it every morning to increase good bacteria over bad ones.
Calendula - Anti-Swelling Plant
Calendula is a natural plant that grows every year in any soil but is mostly found in Asia, Europe, and the United States. It is from Daisy's family and has orange-colored flowers.
Calendula oil can be taken from flowers and leaves and has strong swelling effects to heal skin damage cells, make skin feel better, and restore skin color. Women with diaper rash and eczema can easily be healed with calendula oil.
It also gives mixed nutrients to heal the epidermis (skin's outer layer) for shiny, white, and bright skin. Some studies show it has natural chemicals that can heal skin problems like wounds, scars, cuts, burns, and sores.
Feverfew - Natural Painkiller
This plant is one of the best natural medicines because it can act like a painkiller and help with headaches and migraines.
The UK government did a study with 270 people who had bad head pain and migraines. 80% felt much better after using it for 2 weeks.
The plant's leaves and flowers are easy to chew compared to other plants.
You can also add some feverfew oil to coffee to help with nerve pain and headaches.
You can learn more about each of the 10 medical plants in the Medicinal Garden Kit Ebook.
Medicinal Garden Kit Price
Nicole makes it easy for you to get the best quality of these seeds. She spends a lot of time choosing each seed herself, taking it out, and packing each Medicinal Garden Kit for you. Nicole got all these seeds from the best US plant growers to make sure they are safe for humans.
The Medicinal Garden Kit costs $59 plus $5 for shipping and handling.
Each Medicinal Garden Kit has 10 packs of each seed that you can see on the official website. You also get a detailed guide that tells you how to grow each seed, how far apart they should be, and what health benefits they have.
She does everything by herself and only makes 300 kits a month, so only a few people can buy them. The next batch of Medicinal Garden Kit will take about 4 months because all the seeds are grown naturally.
You only have to pay once and you will get free updates and bonuses in the future.
It will take 7 days to get to your US address, and 15 days if you live in another country.
Money Back Guarantee
Nicole is sure that you will not ask for a refund because the Medicinal Garden Kit natural plants and seeds will help you save a lot of money in your life.
But to make you trust her, Nicole gives you a full year to try the Medicinal Garden Kit and get your money back if you are not happy with the results. She will not ask you any questions and she will give you 100% of your money back.
Do you love gardening? Many people do. Gardening is one of the oldest ways of working with nature. It can make people feel good and in control of their surroundings, which is good for mental health.
But is that enough? Are you forgetting something important in your backyard? It's healing plants!
Healing plants are very useful and can improve the health of people around the world. They can help with sickness, and they can also work as natural remedies that can deal with both body and mind problems. Besides, they can give us important nutrients and antioxidants in our food, help us lower stress levels, make us relax, and improve our moods.
But sometimes it is hard to find the right healing plants, especially if you are new to gardening. The answer to your problem is Medicinal Garden Kit!
Medicinal Garden Kit has ten strong healing plants that are very good for their proven health benefits. Medicinal Garden Kit feedback is very positive, and many people are very happy with the quality of the seeds. But is the Medicinal Garden Kit worth the money? What does it have? Let's see in this detailed Medicinal Garden Kit review.
What Is The Medicinal Garden Kit?
How would you feel if your lungs got a nice smell and fresh air every morning when you woke up? Well, that's what the Medicinal Garden Kit does!
The Medicinal Garden Kit is a great way to start growing your healing plants. It has different kinds of seeds and containers, and also instructions on how to take care of them and use them in your treatments.
The kit is made for both beginner gardeners and those with more or better gardening skills. It gives an easy way to start growing your own medicine at home without any trouble or mess. Plus, the plants that you get will be full of nutrients and antioxidants, which are good for overall health.
Nicole Apelian - The Maker Of The Medicinal Garden Kit
Medicinal Garden Kit is made by Dr. Nicole Apelian, who is a mother, a nature lover, a teacher in survival skills, and a Ph.D. holder. She studied Biology at McGill University, and she also learned more about herbs. She spent her life with one of the oldest cultures of the world, the San Bushmen.
Dr. Nicole got interested in healing plants when she had Multiple Sclerosis. Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a problem of the central nervous system that causes trouble with movement and communication, and it cannot be cured. After trying different medicines from western hospitals and doctors, her condition was not better.
For the last 20 years, Dr. Nicole has been managing her Multiple sclerosis by using natural cures and healing plants she grows in her backyard. She also survived 57 days alone in the wild, which was shown on a history TV channel. Her journey from a wheelchair to living the best life. Whenever she has any health issue like headache, body pain, fever, or infection, she goes to her small backyard pharmacy.
Inside The Medicinal Garden Kit
Medicinal Garden Kit has ten kinds of old plant seeds that are famous for their health benefits and positive medicinal effects. These are the seeds you get in the Medicinal Garden Kit:
#1 California Poppy
California Poppy is a plant with flowers that grows in many places in the United States. California Poppy can help you sleep better. It can make you feel calm and help you fall asleep fast and stay asleep all night. It can also help you feel less worried and stressed, improve your mood, make you feel relaxed by bringing more blood to your brain, and make you sleep deeply and heal your body.
Dr. Nicole also tells you in the free book how you can use this plant to make your own tea for sleeping and how you can make it into a liquid that helps you have healthy sleep patterns.
#2 Yarrow
Yarrow is a helpful plant for many problems, like cuts and bruises. It can make the swelling and pain go down, because it has things that stop inflammation. It can also prevent infection, because it has things that kill germs. Also, yarrow can make your skin feel better and help with eczema (a kind of allergy). Besides these benefits, yarrow has things that are good for your brain.
#3 Chicory
Chicory is a kind of vegetable that grows under the ground. People have used it instead of coffee for a long time. It has a lot of vitamins and minerals, like vitamin C, magnesium, and potassium. Also, chicory has things that fight against cancer cells and make you heal faster.
Chicory also has things that stop inflammation, which is great if you have pain or arthritis that does not go away. You can drink chicory coffee by itself, or use it in other drinks or smoothies.
#4 Chamomile
Chamomile (Matricaria chamomilla) is a plant that can do many things. People have used it to feel relaxed, sleepy, and less nervous. Chamomile tea makes you feel calm, relaxed, and sometimes happy. It can also help you with anxiety and sleeping well.
Chamomile is also good for small problems like a stuffy nose or a rash from allergies. And finally, it has things that stop inflammation that help with arthritis or other problems in your joints.
#5 Evening Primrose
Evening Primrose is a plant with flowers that is part of the daisy family. Some benefits of evening primrose oil are making your brain work better, making you feel good emotionally, and making inflammation go down. It has things that stop inflammation that can help with pain and swelling in your joints, and make your joints healthier. Also, it can help you have a healthy level of fat in your blood which is important for preventing heart disease.
#6 Marshmallow
The marshmallow plant is a plant that has water in it and some amazing health benefits. For one thing, the root of the Marshmallow Plant can make inflammation go down.
Marshmallow plants have things that kill bacteria. Scientists found that the liquid from this plant can stop bacteria and fungi from growing. Also, it can help with acne by killing the bacteria that cause it.
#7 Lavender
Lavender is a common choice for people who want to relax and feel less stressed. The oil from lavender can do that, because it has a lot of linalool. Linalool is a smell that makes you feel sleepy and calm, so it is good for people who want to get rid of anxiety or stress. Also, the gas that lavender makes can help your blood flow better and lower your blood pressure.
#8 Marigold
Marigold is a flower that grows in many places in the world. People have used it for a long time to help with skin and hair problems, like spots, itching, dryness, and skin rash. The things that make Marigold work are called terpenes, and they can kill germs. This makes Marigold a good choice for natural skin care or healing cuts.
#9 Purple Coneflower
Purple Coneflower is a strong herb that people have used for a long time to help with health problems. It is often used to help with colds, flu, and other breathing problems. Besides its old uses, Purple Coneflower can also make your immune system stronger and help you fight off sickness.
#10 Daisy
Daisy (Tanacetum parthenium) is a flower that grows every year and people have used it as a home remedy for a long time to help with health issues. It can lower fever and swelling, ease headaches and muscle pain, make you sleep better, help your stomach, and protect your kidneys.
Besides using it as an herb, you can also eat Daisy as a food or drink it as a tea.
Medicinal Garden Kit Cost And How To Get It
You can only get Medicinal Garden Kit from its official website. The maker spent a lot of time and good resources to make each Medicinal Garden Kit. All the seeds are carefully chosen from the best plants.
The cost of one Medicinal Garden Kit is $59 + $4.99 for shipping and delivery.
Each Medicinal Garden Kit has ten packets of each kind of seed. You also get a clear guide that tells you how to grow these plants and how you can use them for your health.
But Dr. Nicole says she doesn't have enough seeds for everyone. She only made 300 packets, and the next batch will take time to make. So don't wait too long!
Money Back Promise
Medicinal Garden Kit has a 365-day money back promise. We don't think you will want to return this kit. But if you are not happy with this product, you can ask for your money back.
Medicinal Garden Kit Reviews: Final Words
Growing medicinal herbs can change your life when you learn how they can heal you. Gardening is very popular these days, and with Medicinal Garden Kit, you get not only good seeds but also Dr. Nicole's free guide that has her years of knowledge.