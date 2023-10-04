Meet Dr. K. Prisha - World's First Girl To Complete 100 World Records At The Age Of 14

There are many prolific world record holders in the "Nobel World Records" archives. But none of their achievements quite match with the title holder, DR K. Prisha, who successfully completed her 100th spectacular world record in “Nobel World Records” on 27th September 2023 at Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu, India.

Since her childhood days, DR. K. Prisha has made it her life’s mission to become a world records breaker whenever and wherever she can, eager to prove that anyone with a determined mindset and a heartfelt dream can achieve recognition at the global level. Just 14 years old, Dr. K. Prisha has been successful in becoming a world-renowned authority with over 100 world records.

These titles cover a huge assortment of talents and categories, varying from yoga, swimming, underwater yoga, aqua yoga, blindfolded activities in ball dribbling skating, ambidextrous writing,, rubix cube solving, , hula hoop rotation while cycling, in chemistry, physics, maths, Brainvita, and more. She is the World’s first youngest yoga teacher for the blind certified by NCPCR central government and the world's first youngest most world records holder with 100 world records. She has been committed to seizing every opportunity that comes her way. She is passionate about achieving success and speaks publicly about it to instill inspiration in her peers.

DR. K. Prisha is the World's first most aqua world records holder, the world's first youngest most honorary doctorate holder from USA and India, and the world's first youngest author on yoga therapy, yoga Indrae Seivom Inbum Peruvom. She has participated as a Chief Guest and Judge for many Central Government yoga competitions like Nehru Yuva Kendra central government yoga competitions. She has phenomenally represented India in international yoga competitions held in Malaysia and Thailand.And won Gold and world championship.

Apart from showcasing her expertise in breaking world records, Dr. K. Prisha has participated in many district, state, national, and international yoga competitions through which she has accumulated over 200 gold medals. To spread the word about the significance of yoga in people's lives, she has been conducting free yoga awareness camps in aids homes, old age homes, schools, colleges, for police officers, and NCC students in Pondicherry and Tamil Nadu, for the past five years. Students study about Prisha in competitive examinations.

Dr. K. Prisha has transformed the lives of over 10 million people with her great efforts. At the age of 8, she began taking free yoga classes for blind students. She has also conducted yoga sessions for blind people in the Malaysia Association, apart from India. Now, she has made her country proud once again by completing 100 world records, the first in the world.

Dr. K. Prisha has bagged many national and international awards as well as been bestowed with many fabulous titles. She believes the purpose of her life is to spread the benefits of yoga throughout the world. The book she wrote is widely circulated by the Press Information Bureau and Rotary Clubs as the main cure for blood pressure, asthma, and diabetes. To know more please visit – https://www.instagram.com/nobel_world_records