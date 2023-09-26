Megalac, Nutripid, Ecolex - Rumen Bypass Fat [Top 5 Brands]

Introducing dietary fats is a common practice aimed at boosting the performance of ruminant animals. These rumen bypass fats by Nutripid and Megalac possess the highest energy concentration among various feed components, resulting in amplified meat and milk production, as well as enhanced fertility. Moreover, they offer the potential to alleviate the impact of heat stress and contribute to an improved bodily state.
Certain specific fatty acids are integrated into diets to enhance the caliber of meat or milk, yielding end products that are more wholesome. Conversely, particular fatty acids can curtail methane production, thus minimizing energy wastage from livestock and their ecological footprint.
Nonetheless, the inclusion of fats can exert adverse effects on the rumen. The digestion of fibers may be hampered, as fats hold the capacity to envelop fiber particles, thereby obstructing their breakdown by bacteria. Additionally, certain rumen microorganisms might exhibit vulnerability to the harmful effects of fats, resulting in reduced bacterial proliferation and consequent compromise of rumen function.
Rumen bypass fats represent a subset of fats that undergo incomplete digestion in the rumen, subsequently undergoing absorption further along the digestive tract. This characteristic permits the advantages of supplemental dietary fats to be harnessed without undermining rumen performance.
Based in Malaysia, Nutripid stands as a dedicated company specialized in the production of exceptional rumen-bypass fat sourced from their exclusive palm oil plantations. This unique setup confers upon them complete control over the entire production continuum, spanning from the initial raw components to the ultimate refined output. Notably, Nutripid proudly bears certification from the Round Table on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO), serving as an additional testament to their resolute commitment to sustainable practices.
The exclusive formulation by Nutripid, namely Nutripid TG100, has been meticulously crafted with cattle in mind. It is 100% fats with a 75% content of palmitic acid, a triglycerides-based most energy dense bypass fat. Boasting among the highest percentage of fats amongst animal feeds in the market, Nutripid assures great energy-boosting capabilities. This high-energy composition deftly balances between cost-efficiency and the provision of premium-grade energy.
Palmitic acid's melting point, clocking in at 55°C, notably eclipses the rumen's temperature of 39°C. Once the fat traverses the rumen and advances into the lower digestive tract, it undergoes enzymatic degradation. Bolstered by its pronounced palatability, palmitic acid positively influences feed consumption, effectively minimizing unnecessary wastage.
Nutripid has ardently channeled its endeavors into the creation of a singular product aptly suited for all phases of lactation in dairy cows. This approach directly translates into economic efficacy for farmers, alleviating the need to procure multiple products tailored to distinct lactation stages among livestock. Fortified organically with vitamin E, a potent antioxidant, this product amplifies immune system functionality, curtails the incidence of mastitis, and raises the overall health and reproductive prowess of cattle. Its fragrant essence further augments palatability, setting it apart from an array of other additives.
Company Name: Nutripid Malaysia
Website: https://www.nutripid.com.my
Email: sales@nutripid.com.my
Originating from the United Kingdom, Megalac is the brainchild of Volac, a company in collaboration with Singapore's Wilmar. Holding membership in the RSPO, they are committed to utilizing palm oil sourced exclusively from sustainable origins. Their array of rumen-protected products is tailored to various stages in a ruminant's lactation cycle. The central objective of these products is to heighten ruminant energy levels while fostering substantial yields without compromising body condition or fertility.
Megalac boasts an overall fat content of 84%, with 48% constituting palmitic acid. It finds its primary utility in early lactating dairy cows. The variations Mega-Fat 88 and Mega-Fat Extra contain 88% and 97% palmitic fatty acid, respectively, both designed to amplify milk fat production.
Comprising chemically bonded calcium and fatty acids extracted from palm fatty acid distillate, Megalac maintains stability within rumen pH levels. However, they disassociate in the abomasum and duodenum, enabling fat absorption further along the digestive tract. Yet, the presence of soapy attributes resulting from calcium soaps may potentially impact diet palatability.
With its head office in Singapore and manufacturing plant in Malaysia, Ecolex Animal Nutrition aims to boost the productivity of food-producing animals via its feed. Since its establishment in 2005, Ecolex Animal Nutrition has incorporated various measures in its production to reduce the carbon footprint of food-producing animals and play a role towards a more sustainable global environment.
Rumifat is Ecolex’s rumen bypass product that is available in powder form. It is a fat characterized by a significant concentration of palmitic acid. This unique feature ensures that it remains undissolved until it reaches the abomasum, where it undergoes a transformation into fatty acids. Rumifat presents a more convenient and environmentally friendly option for enhancing dairy farming practices by refining rumen-inert fats. The product undergoes a fractionation process involving refining, bleaching, and deodorizing palm oil, resulting in a high palmitic acid content. This essential fatty acid serves as a highly digestible energy source for the animal when it bypasses the rumen.
Based in Hamburg, Berg and Schmidt have established themselves as authorities in functional lipids for over sixty years. Their prowess extends across both the cosmetic industry and the animal nutrition market, accommodating a diverse spectrum of clients. They specialize in crafting fat powders for monogastric livestock and formulating rumen bypass fat tailored specifically for cattle.
Operating under the banner of BergaFat, they present a quartet of distinctive bypass fat variations. These variants stem from either heightened palm fatty acid content or are derived from rapeseed oil. Their fat powders play a pivotal role in enhancing milk quality without adversely affecting protein levels. Post-rumen fat absorption helps counteract the typical weight and condition loss often observed in dairy cows, simultaneously bolstering fertility. Additionally, the positive impact on beef quality is noteworthy.
Research underscores the dynamic dosages of BergaFat required at different stages of lactation. Early lactation necessitates a conservative 250g per animal per day, while mid-lactation demands a more substantial 450g per animal per day dosage.
Established in 1932, Musim Mas, a prominent Indonesian company, expanded into the palm oil industry in 1970. They have attained a 100% RSPO certification and aspire to be the favored global partner for palm oil and its derivatives throughout the supply chain. Musim Mas is actively involved in a broad spectrum of downstream products, showcasing their extensive engagement in the industry.
One standout among the animal nutrition brands developed by Musim Mas is MaxiFat. MaxiFat boasts a high palmitic acid content, similar to other rumen bypass fat, it elevates milk quality, increases butterfat levels, enhances body condition, and improves fertility in livestock. A significant advantage of this product is its versatility, available in multiple forms, including prills, beads, flakes, and liquid. This diverse range provides practical feeding solutions customized to the unique requirements of different farmers.