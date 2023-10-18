Melbet Promo Code, Sign Up and Use WELCOMEMAX to Get a 100% Welcome Bonus

If you’re searching for a site with excellent bonuses and promotions, Melbet is the answer for you. With the opportunity to land up to 1750 EUR spread across the first 5 deposits, Melbet provides the right platform for your next adventure. Sign up with “WELCOMEMAX” to trigger other top rewards.
Click Here to Claim Melbet Exclusive Offer
Take a quick look at all the impressive rewards awaiting you when you sign up on Melbet using the promo code “WELCOMEMAX.”
Click Here to Claim Melbet Exclusive Offer
Whether you’re a new customer settling for sports betting or casino gaming, Melbet has something in store. Using “WELCOMEMAX” as the promo code during your sign-up will open you to a world of various bonuses.
To access the welcome bonuses and other top promotions, you need to apply the promo code first. Follow these steps to create a new account and use WELCOMEMAX to unlock your offers.
● Go to the official Melbet website.
● Click on “Registration” at the top of the homepage. There are different signup options you can choose to set up your account.
● Choose between one of your welcome bonuses: the casino bonus matched bonus with free spins or a sports betting offer. You can also choose not to decide between the two during registration, as Melbet allows you to choose one when funding your account.
● Melbet offers four unique registration methods: “By Phone,” By Email,” “Social Networks and Messengers,” and “One-Click.” Remember to enter the promo code “WELCOMEMAX," no matter the option you select, as it grants you access to generous bonuses.
● Select your choice registration option, fill in the form, and click “Register” to complete the signup.
● Aside from the “By Phone” option that requires a confirmation code, other options grant instant access. However, you should complete the verification process before funding your account and claiming the bonuses.
Click Here to Claim Melbet Exclusive Offer
If you were indecisive on which welcome bonus to choose during registration or forgot to enter the promo code, Melbet has an alternative you can use. Follow the steps below to trigger the offer:
● Log into your Melbet account.
● Select “Make a deposit” from the options on your account’s avatar.
● Click on “Bonuses and gifts.”
● Enter the promo code “WELCOMEMAX” and click OK.
● All the excellent bonuses will become available for you to choose from.
● Proceed to fund your account and trigger the rewards.
Here’s a breakdown of the welcome bonuses available to claim when you use the promo code WELCOMEMAX.
Melbet’s sports bonus for new customers is a top deposit match offer. The impressive terms and conditions make it attractive for all players, allowing you to enjoy your journey seamlessly. Here’s how it looks:
● Register an account.
● Use the promo code WELCOMEMAX
● Fund your account.
● The bookmaker will reward you with a 100% deposit match offer of up to 90 EUR.
Terms and Conditions:
● Use the promo code WELCOMEMAX during registration or before funding your account.
● The minimum deposit is 2 EUR.
● Your account profile should be complete, including verifying your mobile number via SMS.
● This offer has a 5x wagering requirement on accumulator bets of 3 or more events.
● The minimum odds for your betting account should be at least 1.40 on 3 events and above. Bets that have been refunded do not count towards the wagering requirements.
● The offer is only available 30 days after completing the registration.
● All deposit methods except cryptocurrency qualify for this reward.
Melbet also has a standard casino welcome bonus for new players. It is more generous than the sports betting package. Create an account and verify it, and you will be eligible to receive a combined 575% deposit match bonus up to 1750 EUR and 290 free spins for your first five real money deposits.
Here’s a breakdown of the package:
● First deposit: 50% bonus up to 350 EUR + 30 free spins
● Second deposit: 75% bonus up to 350 EUR + 40 free spins
● Third deposit: 100% bonus up to 350 EUR + 50 free spins
● Fourth deposit: 150% bonus up to 350 EUR + 70 free spins
● Fifth deposit: 200% bonus up to 350 EUR + 100 free spins.
Check the other promotions : Parimatch, Stake et BC Game
You can only use the free spins on Barbara Bang’s Juicy Fruits Sunshine Rich. Here’s how to land your bonus:
● Register an account and complete the profile. This includes completing the KYC process.
● Make a real money deposit.
● You will receive the reward instantly.
● Start playing.
Terms and conditions:
● The offer will become available after you complete your account profile and the KYC requirements.
● Select this reward during account registration or choose it before funding your account.
● The minimum deposit is 10 EUR.
● It has a 40x wagering requirement, which you must complete within 7 days.
● The minimum stake per round is 5 EUR.
● If the Slot game for which the bonus is to be used (Juicy Fruits Sunshine Rich) is unavailable in your country, contact customer support. They will transfer the reward to another title at their own discretion.
● This bonus will be unavailable if you fund your account via cryptocurrency.
● You won’t receive the bonus instantly after crediting your account with real money. All conditions must be met before it becomes available.
● Not activating your mobile number means you won’t receive the free spins.
● You won’t receive a bonus if you make a withdrawal within 24 hours.
● The maximum amount you can receive per bonus round is 350 EUR.
The Melbet promo code remains one of the best offers you will find. That’s because there are diverse offers, including an offer of getting deposit match offers up to your 5th deposit. Yet, getting access to them is possible only when you start with the bonus code.
Before you load the rewards, it is important to consider the terms and conditions, especially the specific conditions you need to complete, before placing a withdrawal request. Of all the rules, a particular requirement is a wagering requirement, which you must complete before starting out.
The Melbet sports betting bonus carries a 5x wagering requirement. Suppose you receive a 90 EUR bonus after funding your account. There are a number of times you will need to wager the offer before submitting a payout request.
Hence, it becomes 5 * the bonus amount. So, 5 * 900 = 450 EUR.
You will need to wager up to 450 EUR before the bonus becomes available for withdrawal. Remember that only the Juicy Fruits Sunshine Rich Slot from Barbara Bang is eligible for the free spins bonus.
Here is a step-by-step guide to applying the Melbet promo code, especially if you didn’t enter the code during registration.
● Log into your account
● Navigate to your account and click on “make a deposit.”
● Select “bonuses and gifts” to enter your promo code.
● Proceed to fund your account using any payment method besides cryptocurrency.
● The bonuses will become available instantly, while the casino offer may take some time before it becomes available.
The welcome bonuses are not the only offers Melbet provides. Both new and existing customers can claim other bonuses on the platform. Check below for some of these bonuses.
Get a refund on your wagers if one of the events on your ACCA bet loses. Here’s how it works:
● Place an accumulator bet containing a minimum of seven selections.
● Each event you choose should have minimum odds of 1.70 and above.
● Place a wager and get a 100% refund if the bet loses.
Terms and conditions:
● Only one event in the accumulator bet should lose
● You won’t get a refund if all your predictions win.
● The offer covers all pre-match and live bet markets
● Any accumulator with one bet refunded or voided becomes ineligible to receive this offer.
Get a cashback after each week on Melbet. Whether you wager on the website or via mobile app, you get an amount back in your account. Here’s how it works:
● Place bets daily for an entire week.
● Each selection on the bet should have odds of a minimum of 1.5.
● You will receive 3% of the total amount of all lost bets during the week.
● The minimum payout for such cashback is 1 EUR, while the maximum is 956 EUR.
● The cashback will be paid out every Tuesday.
Terms and Condtions:
● Your account profile must be complete to participate in the promo
● You can only receive one payout weekly.
● All markets are eligible for this promo except totals and handicaps.
● Unsettled, sold, and cancelled are ineligible for this promotion
Sports lovers who love to wager on football will receive a free bet if their real money wager loses. Here’s how it works:
● Visit the promotions section.
● Place a bet on one single correct score and another on the correct score (17 ways) for the selected events on the Champion bet promo page.
● If the first bet loses, Melbet will grant you a free bet with the same value as the lost wager.
Terms and conditions
● The maximum amount for this bonus is 10 EUR.
● The promo is only valid for selected events featured on the ‘Champion Bet’ promo page.
Gather eligible promo bets each time you stake on different UEFA Champion League matches. You’ll stand a chance to win in the prize draw and win prizes, including:
● Galaxy Buds2 Pro Headphones (for 20 winners)
● Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 256GB (5 winners)
● Sony PlayStation 5 (10 winners)
● Xbox series X (10 winners)
● Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 12/256GB (5 winners)
● Apple Watch Ultra (15 winners)
● Apple Airpods Pro 2 headphones (20 winners)
● 5000 bonus points
● 2000 bonus points
● 1000 bonus points
● 500 bonus points
● 200 bonus points
● 100 bonus points
● 50 bonus points
Here’s how it works:
● Select bets from the UEFA Champions League group-stage match matches.
● Stake a minimum of 2 EUR.
● Receive promo tickets for each eligible bet.
● Participate in the prize draw at the end of the promo period.
The bigger the stake, the more promo tickets you get, which can increase your winning chances at the final draw.
Terms and Conditions:
● This offer remains active till 13/12/2023.
● You can only participate in this promo by clicking on the “Take Part” button at the top of the offer page. Also, opt in for the bonus by clicking on the bonus offers by visiting “Account Settings” and Selecting “Bonuses”
● Each bet should have a stake of at least 2 EUR. it includes single bets with odds of 1.5 and above and accumulator bets of a minimum of 2 selections carrying odds of 1.4 and above.
● The prize draw will be held on 14/12/2023.
● Void, sold, bonus, advance, and bets that have been placed with bonus funds are ineligible for this promotion..
● You also get free tickets to the prize draw after each bet settles
● There is no limit to the number of bets you can place and tickets to receive.
Participate in the Go for Longer promo and learn how to place wagers and get a winning bet streak. The higher your list of winning bets, the better your chances of getting extra promo codes aside from “WELCOMEMAX” from Melbet, worth between 4 EUR and 39 EUR.
How to qualify:
● Place accumulator bets of at least 3 events daily for 42 days.
● You will receive extra promo codes after placing winning bets consistently after 7, 14, 21, 28, 38, and 42 days.
Terms and conditions:
● Each time you miss a day, the race for the promo codes stops. You can begin again, though.
● The promo codes are worth between 4 EUR and 39 EUR.
● You get free bets 24 hours after completing a particular round.
● The race lasts only 42 days from the day you begin.
● The promo codes only have a 7-day validity period from when you receive them.
● Accumulator bets should have a minimum of one bet with at least 2 odds.
● Bets placed with bonus funds are ineligible for this promo.
Melbet selects promising games from daily events likely to offer a profit and combines them into different accumulator bets. If your best accumulator of the day bet wins, the bookmaker will boost the odds by 10%. Here’s how it works:
● Visit the sports or live betting sections.
● Pick an accumulator of the day bet you think has a big chance of winning.
● Stake and wait for the win.
Terms and conditions:
● Only bets placed with real money funds are eligible for this promo.
● You can’t use an advance bet for the accumulator promo.
● Once a bet is placed, the events can’t be switched.
Win a bonus that is equal to the average on all wagers you’ve placed on 100 bets. Here’s how it works:
● Visit the Melbet website and log in.
● Place a total of 100 bets within 30 days.
● You will receive your bonus at the end of the promo period.
Terms and Conditions:
● The offer applies to bets on pre-matches (for single and accumulator) and pre-match/live bet combos (accumulator)
● Accumulators and single bets on live selections only are ineligible for this promo
● Only bets with minimum odds of 1.3 and above will be accepted.
● Bets placed with bonus funds, advanced bets, voided, cancelled, sold, and refunded bets are ineligible
● You can receive unlimited bonuses after placing the 100 bets.
Loyal customers will be admitted to join Melbet’s loyalty program and will receive a VIP cashback package. The program is spread into 8 levels, beginning at level 1. As you advance, the bigger and better your cashback. Whether you win or lose, a cashback offer is waiting for you in your account.
Get an excellent bonus each time you fund your account on Fridays. Here’s how it works:
● Fund your account with at least 10 EUR every Friday.
● Get a gift and a complimentary free spin to play on Mancala Quest by Mancala for every 5 EUR found in your real money account.
Terms and Conditions:
● You must have registered an account over 30 days ago, and the total amount of bets you’ve placed on Slots and fast games is 500 EUR and above.
● You have successfully wagered with a bonus.
● The maximum bonus offer is 100 EUR, while the minimum is 10 EUR.
● The wagering requirement is 35x, which you must complete within 48 hours after triggering the offer.
● The minimum stake per round is 5 EUR.
● You can only get a maximum of 100 free spins at any given time.
Join the Melbet promotions program to win top bonuses. This includes odds boost, VIP exclusive rewards, cashback on lost bets, refunds, and money back weekly.
While the Melbet promo code provides access to numerous bonuses and promotions, you need to know how to use them. Here are some expert tips we’ve gathered to help you enjoy all the packages with the promo code WELCOMEMAX.
We strongly recommend completing the verification proceedings before funding your account. This is an important aspect that most new customers neglect after signing up.
You risk losing access to all the bonuses and promotions, especially as Melbet has a policy that requires you to enjoy the welcome bonuses first. Failure to claim the sign-up rewards means you won’t participate in the diverse promotions.
All the bonuses and promotions have differing wagering requirements. It is important to study and understand them before claiming them. This will allow you to plan fully on using the rewards to your advantage.
Melbet has alternative means where you can activate the promo code. It is important you enter the code before funding your account.
We understand that Melbet has some generous bonuses and promotions you’d like to use. However, we recommend going only for the rewards that meet your taste and can achieve your objectives faster.
Enjoying the bonuses will only be possible if you can practice safe and responsible gambling. This includes having a budget with an effective bankroll management plan. Also, know when to take a break.
Melbet has some of the most exciting promotions we have seen. Starting out with a welcome bonus of up to 290 free spins, 1750 EUR for casino, and 90 EUR for sports betting is an impressive offer. However, all these offers won’t be available if you don’t use the promo code “WELCOMEMAX” when registering or on the bonuses and promos page.
The Melbet promo code is “WELCOMEMAX”. It offers access to all the excellent bonuses and promotions at Melbet.
No. Promo codes at Melbet do not expire. However, the welcome bonuses it activates expire 30 days after creating an account.
Enter the Melbet promo code on the registration page or in the “bonuses and gifts” section on the deposit page.
No. Only selected games are available for the promotion for which the bonus code activates. Check out the terms and conditions page for more information.