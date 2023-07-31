Meme Coins Battle, Who’s the Top Dog? Shiba Inu vs Dogecoin vs Pomerdoge

The meme coin space is one of the most competitive with the likes of Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Pomerdoge (DOGE). In this article, we will compare their unique features, popularity, and market trends to discover which meme coin will reign supreme.
Click Here To Find Out More About The Pomerdoge (POMD) Presale
Dogecoin (DOGE) Linked to X, How High Can It Go?
The original meme coin, Dogecoin (DOGE) has hit yet another milestone. In the latest rebranding of Twitter as X, Elon Musk incorporated the DOGE symbol in the new logo. This move has sparked massive speculations among Dogecoin holders. There are rumors that Dogecoin could become the official payment currency on X. Is this enough for Dogecoin to reign supreme?
If the rumors hold true, then Dogecoin could continue its strong bullish rally. Over the last week, the price of Dogecoin has spiked by more than 15%. According to market analysts, DOGE bulls would be looking to overcome the $0.1 level soon. If this happens, then Dogecoin could be in for a massive rally for the rest of the year. However, with no reports confirming the rumors Dogecoin remains in limbo.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepares To Deploy Shibarium
Another doge-themed meme coin that has garnered attention lately is Shiba Inu (SHIB). As the meme coin prepares to launch its layer 2 network, there is excitement within the Shiba Inu community.
Based on reports, the Shibarium mainnet will go live in August. Despite what is a major development, there has been no major price movement for Shiba Inu.Over the last 24 hours, the price of Shiba Inu is marginally up by $0.000007822.
In the last month, Shiba Inu has moved sideways, gaining only 2.3% in 30 days. Many crypto experts have predicted that this could change with the launch of Shibarium. However, the predictions for Shiba Inu are only fairly bullish. The max price set for the meme coin for 2023 is $0.00000110 – approximately 30% up from its current price.
Pomerdoge Sets To Revolutionize the P2E Space
Despite being one of the largest spaces in crypto, Pomerdoge has managed to garner massive attention while being in presale. This is because unlike Shiba Inu and Dogecoin, Pomerdoge is launching with a unique utility.
As part of the gaming ecosystem, Pomerdoge has created a Pomerplace where gamers will be able to buy, sell and trade valuable items they collect within the game. Additionally, the project will launch a limited collection of 7,777 NFTs which will be available to only $POMD holders – the utility crypto of the Pomerdoge ecosystem.
The new meme coin is on a path to revolutionize the play-to-earn (P2E) space. With over 3 billion people currently invested in online gaming, Pomerdoge anticipates a continuous influx of users that will drive the value of the POMD token. In addition, the P2E space is growing at a remarkable rate, giving Pomerdoge rapid room for growth, join in now for only $0.007 before the price surges.
For more information about the Pomerdoge (POMD) presale, visit the links below:
Website: https://pomerdoge.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/pomerdoge