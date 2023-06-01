Meme Wars: Dogelon Mars vs. Big Eyes Coin vs. Caged Beasts

Meme coins are not a foreign concept in the cryptocurrency market. Ever since the creation of Dogecoin, there have been countless meme coins that have come and gone from the roster, all looking to be the next big thing. Dogecoin was the catalyst for an entirely new era to enter the industry, bringing a new perspective on investment and utility.
One could say that there is currently an endless meme war taking place in the industry, and with the rate of new coins flocking into the market, this is one war that will never find a truce.
Since the earliest meme coins, the concept has been generally the same. It is primarily dogs, except for a handful of apes and a frog, but recently this has been diversifying into other animals, all equipped with their range of benefits and strong communities that are very different from the other coins in the market.
Of the original concepts, Dogelon Mars has set a new height - literally - for meme coins. Big Eyes Coin and Caged Beasts (BEASTS) bring brand new concepts to the market in their way - one through its rewards and the other through its growth potential.
Caged Beasts - Unleash Wild Returns
In this war, there is a beast that wants to dominate the market and the world. The Caged Beasts have been genetically mutated by Dr. Hyde to take back control of the humans. This is a biological war, and the only way for investors to win is through allying with the beasts.
Every investor is given their beast, and at each stage of the presale, it grows until it becomes a fully-grown beast in the end. This gives investors a visual representation of their growth and encourages them to remain engaged in the community due to the spectacular anticipated returns.
Moreover, new users get a referral code which, if shared, allows them and the person who used the code to earn a 20% deposit. This aligns with the coin's mission to create a strong community and communicates a spirit of camaraderie - which is vital to winning any war.
Big Eyes Coin - New Concept, Bigger Returns
Big Eyes Coin is the newest meme coin about to break into the market and has proven its potential since day one. Just like the one party in every war that comes in as the underdog, this cat has found a lot of momentum through the support of its investors and the anticipation of plans.
Throughout its presale lifetime, it has also given investors a plethora of rewards and bonuses that have added to their profitability and offered users a reason to return. These involved extra tokens and prizes that motivated investors to continue funding the project, although not being able to physically see their investment grow, like with caged beasts.
Dogelon Mars - Out of this World Currency
One name that is synonymous with anything named Doge is none other than Elon Musk. With him voicing his support for the project countless times, it is no surprise that there is a meme coin that has combined both the supporter and the coin. As they are both unique in their own ways, this ultimate combination has created a coin, Dogelon Mars, that is optimized for intergalactic travel.
One of the objectives is to create a community-based crypto similar to Dogecoin but with the appeal directly aimed toward Elon Musk, thus the name for its token being ELON. It has a reputation for supporting traders that have fallen victim to scams and often sends tokens to these victims, which also helps to grow the community. The main intention of the project is to be the currency that future space colonizers use as a primary currency.
Final Thoughts
In this war, there can only be one winner. Given that each of these is entering or has entered the market at a different time, it becomes difficult to predict which ones have a better chance of winning. However, many who have entered wars late have been the victors. Between these coins, it comes down to the strength of their community and the value they consistently provide alongside staying relevant in an already saturated market.
