Mexc Referral Code Is 147vt Get $1000 On Signup

● First of all, Download the Mexc app from the Google Play Store or app store on your device.

● Or if you are doing signup via link go directly signup from here.

● Enter email password and referral code : 147vt

● Tap on signup your Mexc account.

● Must your registered mobile number or email ID, and create a strong 10-digit password.

● Then enter our Mexc referral code to receive up to $1000 signup bonus.

Enter MEXC app Referral Code 147vt to get a $1000 bonus directly into your account.

● You will get an OTP to your registered mobile number for verification.

● That's it, now fund your account to claim signup bonus and trade

Features Of Mexc