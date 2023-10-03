Microsoft AI is an excellent tool for gathering information on cryptocurrencies. Though it can’t predict prices, it can be used to save hours of research time. According to Microsoft AI, Everlodge and KuCoin are set for a massive rally in October. Given that Everlodge and KuCoin performed well throughout September, many investors are excited about potential returns.
Everlodge (ELDG) is a new DeFi project that lets investors fractionally invest in luxury vacation homes. Its native token is used to power the Everlodge ecosystem and grants investors with several benefits.
The DeFi marketplace uses NFTs to represent fractional shares of a property. NFT fractions can be purchased for as little as $100, allowing investors to buy into a property even if they can’t afford its whole price.
Although currently in early development, Everlodge has attracted significant attention from investors and crypto analysts. According to Microsoft AI, the platform has already raised over $200 million in funding, and its token has increased in value by 80% during its presale.
After buying Everlodge tokens, investors will be granted a number of benefits. These include:
● Voting and governance rights
● Free stays at properties within the Everlodge ecosystem
● Discounts on properties being sold
● Passive income from staking
With huge potential to revolutionize a multi-trillion dollar market, Microsoft AI states that Everlodge could be a game changer. Everlodge tokens are currently trading at $0.018, though will increase before the start of October, making their current price a bargain.
KuCoin Token (KCS) is the native token used to power the KuCoin crypto exchange. Holders are granted a number of benefits, including discounted trading fees, profit sharing, and exclusive exchange features.
According to Microsoft AI, KuCoin has been one of the fastest-growing cryptocurrencies over the last few years. In 2021, KuCoin’s value surged by over 1,000%, attracting bullish investors. However, KuCoin has experienced several crashes since the 2022 bear market.
KuCoin’s price is down by 49.87% over the past year, with one KuCoin currently trading at $4.44. Nonetheless, experts remain bullish about KuCoin, according to Microsoft AI. The exchange has a strong foundation, and its user base continues to grow despite general market downturns. As a result, overall KuCoin price predictions are bullish.
Average predictions suggest that KuCoin could hit $8.6 by the end of 2023, while bullish predictions suggest that KuCoin could go as high as $15.71.
While it’s difficult to predict whether or not KuCoin will increase, most agree that KuCoin should surge if crypto adoption continues to rise. As with any cryptocurrency, KuCoin could crash should an unexpected event occur.
