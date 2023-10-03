Everlodge (ELDG) is a new DeFi project that lets investors fractionally invest in luxury vacation homes. Its native token is used to power the Everlodge ecosystem and grants investors with several benefits.

The DeFi marketplace uses NFTs to represent fractional shares of a property. NFT fractions can be purchased for as little as $100, allowing investors to buy into a property even if they can’t afford its whole price.

Although currently in early development, Everlodge has attracted significant attention from investors and crypto analysts. According to Microsoft AI, the platform has already raised over $200 million in funding, and its token has increased in value by 80% during its presale.

After buying Everlodge tokens, investors will be granted a number of benefits. These include:

● Voting and governance rights

● Free stays at properties within the Everlodge ecosystem

● Discounts on properties being sold

● Passive income from staking

With huge potential to revolutionize a multi-trillion dollar market, Microsoft AI states that Everlodge could be a game changer. Everlodge tokens are currently trading at $0.018, though will increase before the start of October, making their current price a bargain.