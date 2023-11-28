Mohanji’s Ammucare Charitable Trust Celebrates 20 Years of Impactful Service to Global Humanity

From zero resources but only passion for compassion, Ammucare has grown into a global institution with over 500 volunteers, and 55,000 participants spread across 34 countries.

“A joyous occasion for selfless collective service towards compassionate social upliftment”: Mohanji

“Until humankind turns into kind humans, we have to work”: Mohanji

“Our responsibility as human beings, as intelligent beings, is to use our intelligence for the sake of preservation, not for the sake of destruction, not for the sake of profits, not for the sake of annihilation”: Mohanji

New Delhi (India), November 27: Ammucare Charitable Trust, a non-profit organization dedicated to serving the underprivileged and needy, commemorated its 20th anniversary with a special celebration at the Jacaranda Hall, India Habitat Centre (New Delhi). The 20th anniversary celebration served as a grand tribute, a significant milestone showcasing the organization's achievements, honoring its dedicated team members and volunteers. Ammucare is now a bright beacon of hope and compassion, reaching out to communities across India.

Established in 2003 by global humanitarian and philanthropist Mohanji, Ammucare Charitable Trust was created to honor Mohanji’s daughter Ammu, who passed away at the tender age of four in a tragic road accident in August 2000.

Celebrating compassion