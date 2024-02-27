Mohit Kamboj From Small-Town Beginnings To The Rise Of Kbj Group

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 27: Mohit Kamboj from being a small-town youngster to a commercial tycoon today, reflects on life events that have shaped the man he is today. Having a fairly adventurous journey that forged his path to becoming the head of the Indian Bullion and Jewellery Association is in itself an inspiration. Multi-faceted Mohit Kamboj took his first step from Varanasi, India, where his father owned a flourishing wholesale goods store and jewellery company. Mohit Kamboj, also known as Mohit Bharatiya, who was highly influenced by his father since childhood, credits all of his business success to him. Always holding him in high regard, he emphasizes that his father has excellent business acumen and that he is his ‘Guru’, meaning ‘Teacher’, as he taught him the ins and outs of the industry.
Mohit Kamboj’s Entrepreneurial Evolution
Gradually as Mohit Kamboj matured, he aimed at launching his own company and to stand firm on his feet, he left his family and relocated to Mumbai to try his luck. On several occasions, Mohit has described how difficult it was to part with his parents and the mix of anxiety and exhilaration as he left his home. However, acknowledging his responsibility to expand his family business as a significant endeavour, completed his bachelor's degree in economics and business from one of Mumbai's top universities. Following his graduation, Mohit Kamboj founded KBJ Group, his own business.
Kbj Group's Multifaceted Business Empire
The KBJ Group is a private conglomerate that comprehensively administers various industries such as gold, jewellery, real estate, entertainment, and hospitality. While the company’s founder and CEO Mohit Kamboj helm these sectors forward, his wife Aksha Kamboj who has recently joined the company's management as a board member is all set to strengthen the workforce core with her know-how about market dynamics, keeping values and ethics intact. In the overall expedition, the family's history of business has been extremely beneficial to the company, leading to immense growth and branching out. KBJ Group now employs between 101 and 250 people. In addition, the Mohit Bhartiya Foundation has been established as part of the KBJ Group's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Initiative, to promote social justice and environmental healing. In his recent recollection of his life as of yet, Mohit Kamboj states, "The road has been challenging, but I am content with where I am."
MOHIT KAMBOJ’S FAMILY VALUE AT THE FOREFRONT
Apart from excelling in his field, Mohit Bharatiya is also an affectionate father of two children. To bestow a good role model for the kids, he believes that the mother and father should share parenting duties equally. Since Mohit imbibed the profound significance of family relationships due to his strong bond with his parents, which frequently extends beyond private life, he stated that his parents had a huge impact in shaping him into an achiever. Both Mohit Kamboj and his father, who is still a well-known businessman in Varanasi, are brilliant leaders for the KBJ Group. The aspiration, according to Mohit, is to disseminate to his children the identical values and knowledge that his father bestowed on him. And so with the inclusion of his wife, Aksha Kamboj, into the KBJ Group, the family is making significant progress towards achieving their goal.