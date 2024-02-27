Mohit Kamboj From Small-Town Beginnings To The Rise Of Kbj Group

Apart from excelling in his field, Mohit Bharatiya is also an affectionate father of two children. To bestow a good role model for the kids, he believes that the mother and father should share parenting duties equally. Since Mohit imbibed the profound significance of family relationships due to his strong bond with his parents, which frequently extends beyond private life, he stated that his parents had a huge impact in shaping him into an achiever. Both Mohit Kamboj and his father, who is still a well-known businessman in Varanasi, are brilliant leaders for the KBJ Group. The aspiration, according to Mohit, is to disseminate to his children the identical values and knowledge that his father bestowed on him. And so with the inclusion of his wife, Aksha Kamboj, into the KBJ Group, the family is making significant progress towards achieving their goal.