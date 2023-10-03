Mortgage Debt UK: How to Write Off Your Mortgage Debt

Mortgage debt consolidation is a type of loan you take out to combine or consolidate multiple debts. With mortgage debt consolidation, you borrow money against your property to repay other debts like credit cards, unsecured debts or store cards, then you’re only left with one loan to repay. It can make it easier to manage your debts, especially if you get a cheaper mortgage rate than the current rate on your debts.

Mortgage debt consolidation allows you to repay your existing debts and remain with one monthly payment instead of multiple repayments with different lenders, terms and rates. The application process is similar to a standard mortgage, but providers usually focus on the amount of equity you have in your property. If you have a large amount of equity or your property has increased in value, you’ll be better positioned to borrow more and get the best deals.

How to Apply for Mortgage Debt Consolidation