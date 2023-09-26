Motivational speaker Dr. Vivek Bindra's event, life coach Ranbir Allahabadia provided special tips.

Dr. Vivek Bindra's "Entrepreneurs Launchpad" program became the attraction of young people, social media influencer Ranbir Allahabadia.

Dr. Vivek Bindra organized the country's biggest "Entrepreneurs Launchpad" program, which became the attraction of the country's renowned motivational speaker. Famous social media influencer and life coach Ranveer Allahabadia also participated in this event as a speaker. Ranveer Allahabadia is a well-known Indian YouTuber, and his YouTube channel, "Beer Biceps," is highly popular, with more than six million subscribers. India's famous personalities often become part of his show. During the event, Ranveer discussed how the world will change a lot in the next ten years because of the Internet and Artificial Intelligence. He said that platforms like YouTube and social media, which are popular now, will change completely in the next decade. He also predicted that a new era of social media will begin, which will shape the future for the younger generation.

Ranveer Allahbadia also answered questions about business and social media careers from the entrepreneurs who were at the event. There was a time when Ranveer himself struggled with bad habits like alcohol and drugs, but through sheer determination, he overcame these vices. Now, he is using social media and various startups to help others overcome addictions like alcohol and drugs. Today, Ranveer is not only a successful YouTuber but has also proven himself as a successful entrepreneur. Ranveer Allahabadia has achieved all of this at a very young age. He shared his experiences and some valuable tips related to his success story with thousands of entrepreneurs who participated in the "Entrepreneurs Launchpad" program. In this event, along with Ranveer Allahabadia, actor and entrepreneur Vivek Oberoi, Suniel Shetty, singer Sonu Nigam, and Khan Sir also shared their experiences with the audience.