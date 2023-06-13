Music industry & mindful heights: Surendra Bagri embarks upon his love for the entertainment industry

“Music comes to us in all forms and it heals us in numerous ways,” said Surendra bagri, a well renowned Dubai based entrepreneur and businessman, who is also a film producer and creative. The love for music is well-known in today’s era. All cultures, eastern or western dwell themselves into the melodious waves of this art. And every human seems to enjoy it. In this sense, many have also developed a unique fondness for the music industry and what it does. There are many famous music artists who started their careers doing something else and found their passion for music later. These enlightened people often do great things, resulting in the revolution of the industry itself.
Music isn’t just sounds and frequencies, it also transmit thoughts, ideas and creativity. This purpose of music is extremely significant. “Our quality of life is often inclined towards what we feel and listening to music enhances feelings, moods and mental states,” Mr. Bagri continued. It all started when Mr. Bagri stepped on a new journey when he discovered his passion for music.
From inspiration to entertainment
Bombairiya (Film) producer Surendra Bagri is a successful Indian businessman and entrepreneur residing in Dubai who is well-known for his professional competence and love of international travel. He was reared in Mumbai and runs a prosperous import and export company that has spread throughout Asia and Europe. He made the decision to launch his own business after observing rise in the global real estate sector. In addition, he has a history of investing in hotels and restaurants, as evidenced by his most recent endeavour, Al Marjan Island. He has also produced the 2019 movie Bombariya, starring Radhika Apte, Akshay Oberoi, and other notable cast members.
“For many years now, my life has unfolded many passions infront of me but music has always been a constant. I have always felt a connection with music and how it overtakes every worry and stress that goes on in life. That is why I decided to pursue it,” said Mr. Bagri sharing the motive for his new passion.
Beginning of a new Passion
Pia Sukanya is the director of the 2019 comedy caper film “‘Bombairiya," which was also produced by Surendra Bagri, Michael Ward, and Colin Burrows. The Netflix streaming version also includes appearances by their adored actresses Radhika Apte, Siddhanth Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi, Adil Hussain, and Ravi Kishen.
Because this film is based on a number of real events as well as the experiences of people who have lived in Mumbai for a long time, Surendra chose to support it as a producer. The plot's first act was the theft of Surendra's cousin Aarti Bagdi, and its subsequent restoration to her in a thrilling and fascinating realm. Supporting stories with the perfect mix of drama, humour, and excitement are important to Surendra.
Mr. Bagri aspires to be part of art, entertainment and music realm in the coming future. Giving tribute to Surendra Bagri's business drive is not enough, his sheer dedication plus, what he has to offer with his unique approach towards life experiences, zest, and passion, is also needed. Surendra stands upright for every challenge he undertakes. He embraces all facets of revolutionizing the entertainment industry and display motivating instincts when it comes to career and life initiatives such as Music, film production and artistic approach. He has boldly chosen to take up the difficult life battles in order to explore and expand his expertise beyond everything.
Music industry & mindful heights: Surendra Bagri embarks upon his love for the entertainment industry
