Neuro-Balance Therapy Reviews: Benefits, Works For Customers Results

Do you sometimes feel your foot go numb? Do you worry about this, especially when you use the stairs? You might be shocked to know that Injury Facts [1] says that about 43,000 people died at home or work because of falling in 2020 alone. Many people also had to take days off work because of serious injuries. While you can make your home safer, this might not be enough. Chris Wilson, a strength coach, thinks that some falls, especially at home, are caused by a problem called foot drop. The only way to fix this is with some easy exercises. Which ones is he talking about? This is where we introduce Neuro-Balance Therapy.
What is Neuro-Balance Therapy?
Neuro-Balance Therapy is a DVD series that teaches a routine to make your balance stronger. It helps you get ready and protect your body from falling and getting hurt. The exercises in this series help your body heal naturally and make you stronger, more stable, and more balanced with every move. The experts at Critical Bench Inc. say that Chris Wilson will show you some special exercises that make the peroneal nerve in your foot work better. This nerve is the reason for the benefits we mentioned. Let's learn more about Neuro-Balance Therapy and how it works.
What will you learn from Neuro-Balance Therapy?
As we said before, you need to train the peroneal nerve to avoid falling. A Johns Hopkins Medicine article [2] says that this nerve comes from the sciatic nerve and gives feeling to the top of your feet, the side and front of your legs. It also controls the leg muscles that lift your ankle and toes. We were surprised to learn that damage to this one nerve can cause weakness, tingling, pain, and even foot drop (i.e., trouble lifting the front part of your foot, which makes you trip or clumsy).
The same article says that many things can hurt the peroneal nerve, such as a broken knee, a dislocated knee, or a knee surgery. Some diseases like ALS, MS, Parkinson's disease, and slipped discs can also affect the peroneal nerve. This shows us that the body is very complex and connected, and one mistake can have bad effects on your health and mind.
With Neuro-Balance Therapy, Chris Wilson wants to teach you:
• The common mistake that trainers and therapists make when they create balance programs
• The one thing that covers your foot and makes your body numb and unable to stop yourself from falling
• The biggest health myth about falls and how they can hurt your health
• The 10 second ritual that makes the peroneal nerve work better
• The science behind each exercise in this DVD series
• Why stability and bosu balls are not good for balance exercises
• How some shoes can affect the peroneal nerve
• Why older men fall more than older womenFrequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
What is a balance training program?
A balance training program helps you work on the main muscles that keep you stable and standing up. Usually, these exercises focus on the core, legs, glutes, and back.
What are the benefits of balance training programs?
Anyone who wants to improve their physical performance, balance, and overall health can do balance training. This is especially good for people who have diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or heart disease. It can also help people who have back and joint pain.
Is Neuro-Balance Therapy good for pregnant or nursing mothers?
Pregnant women can do some exercises, but not all of them are safe. So before you order Neuro-Balance Therapy, you should talk to a health expert and the Critical Bench Inc. team.
Is Neuro-Balance Therapy good for beginners?
Yes, Neuro-Balance Therapy has exercises for all levels: beginner, intermediate and advanced.
Can Neuro-Balance Therapy be done at home?
Yes, you can do Neuro-Balance Therapy at home, even while watching TV.
Do I need a gym membership to get faster results with Neuro-Balance Therapy?
No, you don't need a gym membership to get faster results with Neuro-Balance Therapy.
How long do the exercises in Neuro-Balance Therapy take?
The exercises in Neuro-Balance Therapy take from seconds to a few minutes.
What are the benefits of Neuro-Balance Therapy?
The biggest benefit of using Neuro-Balance Therapy is that it can help you stop being afraid of falling. The exercises make your feet and legs stronger, make the peroneal nerve work better, and improve your balance over time.
How soon will I feel a difference with Neuro-Balance Therapy?
You should feel a difference in as little as 14 days.
How long will it take for Neuro-Balance Therapy to be delivered?
It can take from 3 to 10 business days for Neuro-Balance Therapy to be delivered.
What if Neuro-Balance Therapy doesn't work as promised?
You can get your money back if you are not happy with Neuro-Balance Therapy for any reason within 60 days. You just need to return the product and ask for a refund. To learn more about the refund policy, you can contact customer support:
• Email: sales@criticalbench.com.
• Phone: 1 (727) 351 3065
• Mailing Address: Neuro-Balance Therapy, 15373 Roosevelt Blvd, Suite 203, Clearwater, FL 33760What does each Neuro-Balance Therapy order include?
When you order Neuro-Balance Therapy, you will get:
Spike Ball
Each spike ball has some spikes that gently relax your muscles and make the peroneal nerve work better. You can find this ball in any store, but Chris says that his ball is better quality. It looks like a rubber ball, but inside it has crystals that are strong, soothing, and hard enough to make the sleeping nerve in your foot wake up.
Bonus #1. Top 20 Tips to Fall-Proof Your Home
The first bonus guide tells you how to make your home safer and avoid falling. It has a checklist with the top 20 tips for making your home secure. Chris warns that some of his tips are not common, but he says that many of his clients like the checklist because it helps them understand what they can do. It is also good for older people who often worry about physical problems due to aging.
Bonus #2. Downloadable Version of Neuro-Balance Therapy Program
Because of the pandemic, many businesses have delays in delivery. So the team at Critical Bench Inc. made the program easy to download so you can start Neuro-Balance Therapy right away. You will get access to the whole program, from the video series to a manual that has more information about the peroneal nerve and the connection between mind and body. The manual will also explain each exercise with clear descriptions and pictures.
How much does Neuro-Balance Therapy cost?
The price depends on how many copies you want to buy. Here are the prices now, but they might change soon (plus shipping and handling fees):
• Physical DVD with 1 Spike Ball + Digital Version + Free Bonuses: $47.00 each
• 2 Physical DVDs with 2 Spike Balls + Digital Version + Free Bonuses: $38.50 eachMeet Chris Wilson
Chris Wilson is an author and strength coach for Critical Bench Inc. He has worked in health and fitness since 1998. He started at the front desk of many gyms and health clubs, then he trained hundreds of clients as a personal trainer and balance specialist. He also has experience managing different fitness facilities. In a recent presentation, he told his story of why he made Neuro-Balance Therapy, and it starts with one of his clients.
He found MaryAnne to be the hardest client because she often fell down. She had a scary accident when she fell down the stairs and was unconscious for two hours. Chris was able to figure out what she needed to protect herself from pain, sadness, medicine, and other problems. MaryAnne's case reminded him of his love for balance and the 10-second ritual that changed the lives of hundreds of others besides MaryAnne.
The founder of Critical Bench Inc., Mike, says that this is the main lesson about his company:
“As many of you know, the Internet, the gym, and the media is full of misleading and confusing ads when it comes to building muscle, losing fat and fitness workouts. Here are CritcalBench.com, either myself or someone from our team has personally reviewed the fitness workouts listed on this page.”
After reading about Neuro-Balance Therapy, we have more respect for balance-strength training, a type of exercise program that works on making the main muscles that keep us standing up stronger. This program is interesting because Chris made it focus on an important nerve that comes from the sciatic nerve and goes down the front and sides of the legs, and to the feet. Besides Chris' deep knowledge of human anatomy and his background as a personal trainer and balance specialist, we liked how he designed the program.
Each order includes not only the DVD series, but also information about our nerves and how to connect our mind and body. How can anyone miss the clear and exact descriptions that are easy to follow? To end things, Chris and his team also offer a money-back guarantee, so users can try the program without worrying about their money.
