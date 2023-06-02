NeuroRise Review: Neuro Rise Hearing Support Formula Ingredients, Work?

NeuroRise is a supplement that helps your ears and brain work better.
You can take two pills of NeuroRise every day and get benefits from natural ingredients that come from plants. These ingredients can help you with ringing in your ears, thinking skills, hearing problems, and more.
Is NeuroRise really good for ringing in your ears and hearing loss? How does NeuroRise do its job? Keep reading to learn everything you need to know about this supplement and if it is worth buying today in our review.
What is NeuroRise?
NeuroRise is a supplement that has natural ingredients to help your hearing and brain health.
You can only buy NeuroRise through TryNeuroRise.com. The supplement says it can support your hearing in all directions and make your ears feel better.
The people who make NeuroRise mainly sell it to people who have tinnitus. If you have a sound in your ears like whirring, whooshing, ringing, or buzzing that is caused by tinnitus, then NeuroRise may be able to help you without needing surgery or other hard treatments.
As part of a 2023 deal, NeuroRise is cheaper than usual. And, when you buy it, you also get free eBooks that can make the supplement work better.
NeuroRise Benefits
NeuroRise can help you with tinnitus, brain health, hearing, and overall ear health. Some of the good things that can happen when you take two pills of NeuroRise daily are:
• Help your hearing stay healthy
• Keep your memory strong
• Keep your mind sharp
• Natural, easy-to-take, plant-based formula based on new recipe
• Help with tinnitus and get the quiet you want
• Made based on 8 years of research and developmentOverall, NeuroRise wants to be the best supplement for ear health, tinnitus, and brain health to fight many problems around your brain and ears.
How Does NeuroRise Work?
NeuroRise uses different natural ingredients to help your hearing and brain health. Each pill has a special mix of ingredients to fight hearing loss using new ingredients.
According to the official website, NeuroRise was made based on 8+ years of research by a group of doctors. Some supplement companies have doctors working for them, while others do not. For any supplement, however, 8 years of research and development is very long. In fact, the people who make NeuroRise say this group worked “day and night” to make the formula.
After all this research and development, NeuroRise’s natural ingredients can do things like:
• Keep a healthy ear system
• Make sure your ears stay healthy and working
• One supplement with natural ingredients
• Make memory and thinking better
• Stop your tinnitusTinnitus is a hard condition. Some people have tinnitus because they hurt their ears – like hurting ear hair cells because of loud noises. Others have tinnitus because of swelling, brain conditions, or unknown reasons.
By using a special mix of natural ingredients, NeuroRise wants to help stop tinnitus and show results that work – all without bad effects, hard surgery, or other complicated solutions.
How to Take NeuroRise
The people who make NeuroRise suggest taking two pills of NeuroRise first thing in the morning when your stomach is empty. They also suggest taking it for at least three months to clean your body and help your hearing as much as possible.
In fact, you can take the formula for up to 12 months “without worrying about side-effects,” according to the maker, because it has an all-natural formula.
Here's how to take NeuroRise:
The company that makes NeuroRise says that “you can feel a change after the first week” of using their product. They also did some tests and found out that the best results happen when you use NeuroRise for 3 months or more. That’s why they suggest buying the 3 or 6 bottle packages.
NeuroRise Ingredients
Many products that you can buy online today use secret formulas that don’t tell you how much or what they have in them. The people who make NeuroRise are different. They tell you everything that is in each two capsule serving of NeuroRise, so you can compare it to other products for ear health and tinnitus that you can buy online today.
Here are some of the main ingredients in each two capsule serving of NeuroRise and how they might work:
Hawthorn: Hawthorn, along with epimedium sagittatum, is the biggest ingredient in NeuroRise. The people who make NeuroRise say that hawthorn “fights swelling.” Swelling is the cause of many diseases and problems. Some people have so much swelling, they lose their hearing, get tinnitus, and have other problems with their ears. Swelling is your body’s way of reacting to injury and sickness, but too much swelling can lead to chronic health problems.
Ginkgo Biloba: NeuroRise has gingko biloba, a popular ingredient from traditional Chinese medicine. People have used it for a long time for brain effects, such as boosting cognition, supporting brain health, and improving memory function. Many studies have shown that ginkgo biloba has real effects on brain health and wellness.
Muira Puama: Muira puama grows in the Amazon rainforest and some parts of Brazil. In fact, it’s a common love potion and energy booster in Brazil. The people who make NeuroRise say that Muira puama protects the brain and neurotransmitters.
Epimedium Sagittatum: Also known as horny goat weed, epimedium sagittatum is one of the most famous love potions in traditional Chinese medicine. The people who make NeuroRise don’t explain why they added this ingredient to the formula. However, some studies show that horny goat weed works because it has natural antioxidant properties. These same antioxidant properties could help with swelling and overall wellness. Horny goat weed is the second biggest ingredient in NeuroRise.
Catuaba: NeuroRise has Catuaba, a type of bark extract that helps with health and wellness. According to the official NeuroRise website, Catuaba bark can help with memory.
Damiana: NeuroRise has damiana leaf. In fact, damiana is the second biggest ingredient in the formula. Damiana, also called Turnera diffusa, is a plant that grows in parts of North and South America and the Caribbean. It has been used for a long time by native people – especially in traditional Mexican medicine – as a healing tea. Today, some people take damiana for its effects on urine, bowel movement, stimulation, or love potion.
Tribulus Terrestris & Saw Palmetto: NeuroRise has tribulus terrestris and saw palmetto extract, both of which are common in male health products. Some take tribulus terrestris for libido, while others take saw palmetto for prostate health and overall male vitality. In NeuroRise, these same ingredients could help with blood flow and energy, which could help with the cause of hearing problems.
Ginseng: NeuroRise uses a specific type of ginseng called red Asian ginseng. This ginseng, like other types of ginseng, could lower stress, helping your body deal with physical and mental stressors. If stress is causing hearing problems, tinnitus, and related issues, then the ginseng in NeuroRise could help.
Niacin: NeuroRise has niacin to improve hearing quality. Niacin is a B vitamin, and each serving of NeuroRise has 469% of your daily recommended amount (% DV) of the vitamin. Usually, niacin is popular in products that boost energy and blood flow. These same effects could make it a good supplement for hearing loss and overall ear health.
Chromium: According to the official NeuroRise website, the supplement has a small amount of chromium. However, the NeuroRise bottle does not tell you how much chromium it has. Chromium is a popular mineral for managing blood sugar and overall health. According to the manufacturer, it also specifically “supports ear health.”
Cayenne: Found in many products that help you lose weight, cayenne has natural molecules like capsaicin that make chili peppers spicy. That same capsaicin molecule can also help with metabolism and fat burning. The people who make NeuroRise added cayenne to the formula because it “gives you more energy.” Although it doesn’t directly help with hearing or ear health, it does increase energy for overall health and wellness.
Overall, NeuroRise has a mix of ingredients that work in different ways to support brain health, hearing, and tinnitus relief. There are many ingredients that are natural love potions and energy boosters, and the manufacturer of NeuroRise seems to think there’s a link between these effects and hearing loss.
Scientific Proof for NeuroRise
To show that NeuroRise works, the manufacturer mentions 30+ studies from all over the world, including studies done by the University of Arizona, Harvard University, The University of Adelaide, and the University of Southampton, among others. We’ll look at some of that research below to see how the ingredients in NeuroRise – including the natural love potions – could help with hearing, brain health, and tinnitus.
NeuroRise has two main ingredients: hawthorn and horny goat weed. Both of them are common in supplements for men's health and wellness. Hawthorn may help people with heart failure, a condition where the heart cannot pump enough blood. The National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health, part of the National Institutes of Health, says that hawthorn has been studied a lot for this purpose. However, there is not much research on hawthorn and hearing loss. But people who have heart problems and poor blood circulation may be more likely to have tinnitus.
Many of the ingredients in NeuroRise are antioxidants. Antioxidants are substances that can protect your cells from damage caused by harmful molecules called free radicals. Vitamin E, plant compounds, and herbs are some examples of antioxidants. These ingredients may reduce inflammation and support your hearing and brain health. For instance, a study in 2020 found that antioxidant therapy could help prevent or treat oxidative damage in the inner ear.
Also, inflammation may be linked to inner ear disorders. A study in 2022 published in Antioxidants showed that people with inner ear disorders had more oxidative stress in that area. Taking an antioxidant supplement – like NeuroRise – may help.
In summary, NeuroRise is a blend of ingredients that can boost your energy and vitality. It is marketed as a supplement for hearing loss, tinnitus, and brain health. By taking NeuroRise every day, you may get some benefits for your cognition and ear health from the antioxidants in it.
NeuroRise Ingredients Label
The manufacturer of NeuroRise tells us all the ingredients and how much of each one is in the supplement. You can see exactly what you are taking.
Here are all the ingredients in two capsules of NeuroRise, according to the label:
• 250mg of hawthorn fruit
• 250mg of epimedium sagittatum extract
• 200mg of damiana leaf
• 200mg of muira puama root extract
• 120mg of ginkgo biloba leaf
• 120mg of Asian ginseng
• 120mg of Tribulus terrestris
• 84.5mg of Catuaba bark
• 84.5mg of saw palmetto
• 50mg of inosine
• 32mg of oat straw extract
• 20mg of cayenne fruit
• 75mg of niacin (vitamin B3) (469% DV)
• 13mg of vitamin E (87% DV)
• Other ingredients that do not have any effect, such as rice flour, gelatin, magnesium stearate, silicon dioxide, maltodextrin, and water.
NeuroRise has good reviews online from customers who say they got amazing results after taking the supplement for the first time. Some had hearing issues before taking NeuroRise. Others had tinnitus. Some people had such bad cases of tinnitus that they could not sleep well. NeuroRise helped all of these people.
NeuroRise “helped my hearing a lot,” according to one audio engineer on the website. He suggests buying 6 bottles of NeuroRise, saying it is “the best investment you’ll ever make.”
Another customer has been taking NeuroRise for only 3 weeks, but he already noticed an improvement in his mental clarity. He takes two capsules every morning with his coffee, and he has already told his friends about the supplement.
One user says NeuroRise helps him “sleep better at night.” Many people with tinnitus have trouble sleeping because of the noise or buzzing in their ears. Now, that user can “enjoy my calmness and silence more than anything.”
One man says he “tried everything else” on the market for his brain issues and mental fatigue, but nothing works. In fact, after taking NeuroRise for three months, he says his mind is clear, his brain fog has gone, and “nothing on the market is better than this.”
Overall, the maker says “most” people notice a difference within one week of taking NeuroRise, and many have seen significant effects by taking the supplement regularly.
NeuroRise Pricing
NeuroRise costs $69 per bottle as part of a 2023 promotion (the normal retail price is $179 per bottle). You can save even more money by buying more bottles of NeuroRise. All 3 and 6 bottle orders of NeuroRise come with free shipping and 2 free bonus eBooks.
Here’s how pricing works when ordering NeuroRise online today:
• 1 Bottle (30 Day Supply): $69 + Shipping
• 3 Bottles (90 Day Supply): $177 + Free US Shipping + 2 Free Bonus eBooks
Each bottle has 60 capsules, or 30 servings. You take 1 serving (2 capsules) daily to support ear health and healthy hearing.
Bonuses Included with NeuroRise
All 3 and 6 bottle orders of NeuroRise come with free shipping and two free bonus eBooks. You get immediate access to the eBooks after your order is confirmed. The bonus eBooks are designed to go well with the effects of NeuroRise, helping you fix tinnitus, sharpen memory, and promote overall hearing and ear health.
The two bonus eBooks include:
Free Bonus eBook #1: Hear Like A Pro: Unlock Your Inner Ears and Tune Out the Buzz with These Revolutionary Techniques! NeuroRise is sold to people with hearing loss, brain fog, and tinnitus. This eBook focuses specifically on the last condition. If you have a whirring, whooshing, ringing, or buzzing in your ears, then you could have tinnitus. This PDF guide, bundled for free with all 3 and 6 bottle orders of NeuroRise, you can unlock your inner ears, tune out the buzz, and silence tinnitus by making simple lifestyle changes.
Free Bonus eBook #2: Powerful Ways to Sharpen Your Memory: This PDF guide features tips, tricks, diet changes, lifestyle habits, supplements, and ingredients that could sharpen your memory. Making simple changes to your life today can sharpen your memory, improve cognition, fight brain fog, and make you feel smarter.
NeuroRise Refund Policy & 100% Satisfaction Guarantee
Each serving of NeuroRise comes with a 100% satisfaction guarantee for the first 60 days. Contact the maker and return your bottle of NeuroRise, even if empty, to receive a full refund within 60 days.
About NeuroRise
NeuroRise is made in the United States in an GMP-certified, FDA-registered facility. The formula is naturally gluten-free, BPA-free, and non-GMO. The maker of NeuroRise is based in the greater Denver metro area and does business under the same name.
You can contact the makers of NeuroRise via the following:
• Email: support@getneurorise.com
• Mailing Address: 19655 E 35th Dr, Suite #100, Aurora, CO 80011, USA
How does NeuroRise help your hearing and brain?
Hearing is a complex process that needs both your brain and ears to work together.
Sound waves go into your outer ear and travel through the ear canal to the eardrum. The eardrum then shakes from the sound waves and sends these vibrations to the middle ear. Sound waves go to the inner ear and then travel along a complicated path of nerve fibers to the brain.
Your brain then takes the signals, processes and decodes the sounds, and turns them into something meaningful, like music or words.
Unfortunately, if any part of your ear is hurt because of an injury, swelling, or because of loud sounds, then your hearing can get worse. Also, swelling in the brain or weak cells can make it harder for you to process sounds quickly and clearly.
This is why healing damaged tissues and fighting swelling in your brain or ears is important for your hearing health.
How Does NeuroRise Work to Support Hearing?
NeuroRise was specially made with more than a dozen natural ingredients that are designed to support hearing and brain functions in different ways.
According to the official website, this is how NeuroRise can support hearing:
NeuroRise fights swelling in your brain and ears
Swelling in your brain and ears can cause pain and damage the sound processing ability of your ears. Also, swelling in the brain can weaken cells, causing your brain to be unable to process sounds clearly and consistently. This may be why you can sometimes hear and process some sounds or words but not others.
Thankfully, NeuroRise has some powerful herbs that have antioxidants and anti-swelling compounds to help fight the swelling in your brain and ears. Over time, as swelling goes down, your ears and brain should be able to process sounds more clearly and consistently.
These anti-swelling compounds also provide some form of protection against future swelling down the road to make sure your ears aren't hurt again.
NeuroRise for cell strength and integrity
Cells are messengers in your body that use electric and chemical signals to send information between different areas of the central nervous system. Unfortunately, due to swelling, cells can become weak and unable to process electric and chemical signals as well as they once could.
NeuroRise has natural plant substances that can help your brain cells work better, such as ginkgo, damiana, and hawthorn. These substances can keep your brain cells healthy so that your brain can understand the sounds coming into your ears. This way, your hearing will be better, clearer, and more stable than before.
NeuroRise can fix damage in the ears
Sometimes, your ears can get hurt by swelling, which can make your hearing worse, cause ringing in your ears, and lead to other problems. That's why NeuroRise has ingredients like niacin, vitamin E, ginseng, and other plant substances that can help your body heal the hurt parts of your ears.
This won't make your hearing perfect right away, but over time your hearing should get better as NeuroRise is able to fix some of the damage caused by swelling in your ears.
What's in NeuroRise?
We mentioned some of the ingredients in NeuroRise before, but there are about a dozen ingredients in total that can help improve hearing, thinking, and your overall ear health. Here are some of the ingredients we talked about:
- Vitamin E: Vitamin E is a type of vitamin that protects your body from harmful molecules. Some studies found that vitamin E helped people who suddenly lost their hearing for no reason. Other studies found that vitamin E lowered the chance of having problems with thinking.
- Niacin: Niacin is a type of vitamin that has been used to treat ringing in the ears for a long time. It may help relax the small blood vessels in the ears and increase blood flow there, which may heal damaged ear tissue.
- Epimedium: Epimedium is mainly used in supplements for sexual health because it can improve desire and blood flow. But improving blood flow may also help bring important nutrients to your brain, which may improve thinking. Some evidence suggests that epimedium may also reduce swelling as well.
- Damiana Leaf Extract: Damiana is a wild plant that grows in Central America, Mexico, and some parts of the Caribbean. It is often used to treat headache, sadness, and to boost and keep physical energy. It may improve thinking by keeping mental energy and stamina high.
- Muira Puama Root: Muira Puama is from Brazil and is traditionally used to support energy and as an aphrodisiac. In animal studies, muira was able to protect the brain from stress-related damage. Other studies have found that muira puama could lower stress and anxiety, fight depression, and help grow new nerves from damaged ones because of swelling. Lastly, muira puama may help increase acetylcholine levels in the brain to support memory and learning.
- Gingko Biloba Extract: Gingko biloba is a tree from China that has been used for its' healing properties for centuries. It has powerful substances that reduce swelling and prevent damage from harmful molecules. Gingko has also been shown to improve blood flow and bring nutrients to the brain because it can cross the barrier between the blood and the brain. Other studies have found gingko can directly support healthy thinking.
- Asian Ginseng: Ginseng is well known for its' ability to improve blood flow throughout the whole body. This helps bring key nutrients to your brain and ears to fix damage from swelling. In addition, some recent research suggests that ginseng may protect brain cells from swelling damage. Finally, ginseng may make your brain better at processing sounds.
- Tribulus Fruit: Tribulus is usually used for healthy testosterone production in men. However, tribulus may help improve hearing by reducing damage from harmful molecules caused by noise-induced hearing loss and lowering swelling in the ear.
- Catuaba Bark: Catuaba bark comes from the bark of various plants and trees mostly found in Central or South America. It seems to have anti-swelling, brain-protecting, and anti-damage properties. According to early research, catuaba may protect the brain from stress-related damage. It also may improve symptoms of memory loss as well.
- Saw Palmetto Fruit: Saw palmetto is traditionally used for prostate health and for testosterone support in men. However, new research suggests saw palmetto can lower swelling throughout the body. Various studies have found saw palmetto increased several signs of swelling, potentially preventing damage from stress-related damage.
- Inosine: Inosine is a chemical compound that helps make DNA and RNA, which help healthy nerve branches grow from damaged nerves in the brain. It also seems to preserve ATP, the main form of energy in the body. Some research suggests that inosine may help heal injuries in the nervous system, although more research is still needed to confirm these benefits.
- Oat Straw: Oat straw has essential vitamins and minerals needed for healthy ear health, such as zinc, manganese, and iron. Studies have found oat straw can also improve blood flow, improve mood, and lower swelling. One study found that oat straw improved brain function in older adults, with participants improving their memory, attention, and concentration.
- Cayenne Fruit: Cayenne fruit has a chemical called capsicum, which is what makes peppers spicy. Although cayenne is often used for metabolism support, cayenne is rich in anti-swelling compounds. These anti-swelling compounds get rid of swelling in your brain and in your ear canal to prevent sounds from becoming weaker.