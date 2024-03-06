Neuroscience meets Education: Brain Gym Program Optimizes Brain Function for Learning

New Delhi (India), March 6: Brain Recoding Edutech Pvt Ltd, a leading provider of brain training programs, launches an enhancing new program, Brain Gym, in the education sector. The program is designed to help students improve their memory, focus, attention span, and behaviour.

Brain Recoding is based on the latest research in neuroscience and cognitive psychology. The program uses various techniques, including meditation, mindfulness, and brain exercises, to help students train their brains for optimal performance.

“We are excited to launch Brain Recoding,” said Gajendra Singh, Founder and CEO of Brain Recoding Edutech Pvt Ltd. “This program is a breakthrough in brain training, and it has the potential to help students of all ages achieve their full potential.”

Brain Recoding has already been shown to be effective in a number of studies. In one study, students who participated in the program significantly improved their memory, focus, and attention span. They also reported feeling more confident and motivated to succeed in school.

Brain Recoding is available to students of all ages. The program is offered in various formats, including online, in-person, and one-on-one tutoring.