Japan has been a firm favorite for many international travelers fancying Japanese delicacies, traditional culture, ancient shrines, futuristic skyscrapers, and more. The destination welcomes tourists from across the globe with wide arms open. If you haven’t been able to plan your Japan tour packages yet, then there's plenty to look forward to in 2023. Being one of the fastest-growing destinations, Japan brings a lot of new tourist attractions and experiences to the plate. Here’s an overview of some of the new attractions to explore in Japan for travelers planning a trip in 2023:
Tempozan Giant Ferris Wheel
Located in Osaka, Tempozan Giant Ferris Wheel is one of the most iconic landmarks of the city, standing at a height of 369 feet. The giant wheel offers fantastic panoramic views of Osaka Bay and the city. It features 60 passenger capsules in which each capsule can accommodate up to 8 people. Views of the sunset and city lights in the evening are worth experiencing. The Tempozan Giant Ferris Wheel is also lit up with colorful light at night, adding to the visual appeal.
Universal Studios Japan
Universal Studios Japan is one of the most popular theme parks located in Osaka. It is loved for its exciting rides, performances, and attractions based on famous movies, TV shows, and characters. Universal Studios Japan boasts a range of themed areas, including the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Jurassic Park, Minion Park, Amity Village, and more. Along with these exciting rides, the park features live shows, performances, parades, character meet-and-greets, and much more.
Shinjuku Gyoen
Shinjuku Gyoen is located in Tokyo and is a large beautiful garden known for its serene landscapes covering an area of about 144 acres. The park is a combination of traditional Japanese gardens, french formal gardens, and English landscape gardens. The garden has various sections, each having its uniqueness and specialty. Tourists can take a stroll in the garden and witness designed landscapes, open lawns, ponds, bridges, traditional tea houses, and maintained flowers and plants. To spend some quality time with loved ones, tourists can spread a rug on the open lawns and enjoy picnicking.
Kyoto’s Kinkakuji Temple
Kyoto’s Kinkakuji Temple is also commonly known as the Golden Pavilion. This Buddhist temple is one of the most popular attractions in Kyoto, loved for its stunning golden exterior. It is situated in a garden landscape, including Japanese garden design, precisely maintained trees, a peaceful pond, and more. Kinkakuji temple has become a UNESCO World Heritage Site due to its magnificent exteriors. As per the rules, visitors are not allowed inside the temple but can admire the temple from viewpoints around the garden and the pond.
TeamLab Botanical Garden Osaka
teamLab Botanical Garden in Osaka is a famous Japanese art collective that creates immersive and interactive digital art installations. It is a combination of art, technology, and nature, offering unique sensory experiences. They have used motion sensors and other technologies to react to the movements and actions of the tourists creating an interactive environment. The art installations include elements like flowers, plants, light, and sound to create an exceptional visual experience. The idea of the venture is that non-material advanced technology can transform nature into art without hurting it.
