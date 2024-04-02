New Pizza Hut Melts – global bestseller arrives in India

Speaking about the launch, Merrill Pereyra, Managing Director, Pizza Hut Indian Subcontinent, said, “Melts is a product unlike any we have ever had in India, and marks our entry into a brand-new category. We are thrilled to launch such a versatile food item that is so convenient to eat, anytime, anywhere ensuring no interruption, only satisfaction for our customers who are always on the go. The variety of flavours and a great value price point will surely delight and surprise all Pizza Hut lovers, and we are eagerly awaiting their response.”

Whether you are enjoying a movie night at home, having a busy day at work, or simply want to indulge in a culinary delight, the crispy, cheesy and loaded, Melts are sure to hit the spot. Melts starts at an affordable price of just Rs. 169 and is available at all 850+ Pizza Hut restaurants across India for dine-in, delivery, and takeaway. Additionally, Pizza Hut also offers exciting Melts combos and deals, such as Melts Meal for 1 & 3-course Meal for 2 options.

Along with Melts, Pizza Hut has also introduced its signature and much-awaited Thin N’ Crispy crust, with a variety of unique topping combinations, providing even more pizza crust choices for customers to enjoy.

