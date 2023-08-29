Nismaaya Decor - Your One-Stop Shop for Quality Solid Wooden Furniture

New Delhi (India), August 29: Looking for the ideal home furnishings? Don't look elsewhere—turn to Nismaaya Decor! We take great satisfaction in offering our customers the finest wooden furniture at the most competitive pricing as one of the top online furniture retailers in India. As one of the leading online furniture stores in India, they proudly provide their customers with the highest quality wooden furniture, including Custom Furniture at the best possible prices.

They make it easy for you to express your identity through your own kind of furniture! Yes, Nismaaya Decor is India's best custom wooden furniture provider (online mode) - Get your Custom Furniture with the high quality and low price best suited to your personality at Nismaaya Decor!

With the mission to be consistent at providing, they offer the highest quality solid wood furniture at a reasonable price to each household pan India; they never compromise ethical standards. Enriching the lifestyles of many people, the durable wooden furniture of Nismaaya Decor represents exceptional craftsmanship and timeless beauty!

About the Founders,

Hailing from Udaipur, a picturesque provincial town in the southern region of Rajasthan, two childhood companions embarked on a remarkable journey to establish themselves as leading figures in the furniture and décor industry in India. Despite possessing limited experience, their unyielding determination and grit to make a lasting impact fueled their aspirations.

Coming from a family of businessmen, Chirag always had a business mindset. His entrepreneurial flair was evident from his earliest days. After completing his formal education in Udaipur, he pursued a Master’s degree in international business from the Institute for Technology & Management in Mumbai. This academic pursuit was driven by a simple yet profound notion – to grasp the intricacies of the global business terrain and establish meaningful connections with the evolving needs of consumers. Returning to his hometown of Udaipur, Chirag started contributing to his family's business. However, his thirst for fresh opportunities was never quenched. One day, a casual chat over coffee with his childhood friend Tej Singh gave birth to the idea of Nismaaya Décor.

Tej Singh, who had also studied business management in Udaipur, had an exceptional business sense from a young age. With over a decade of experience in the Décor industry, Tej's meticulous attention to detail, adeptness in operations, and masterful management of efficient manufacturing processes stood out. Together, their relentless efforts brought Nismaaya Décor to its current prominence.

Today, Nismaaya Décor isn't just a recognized brand in India; it's a favorite in Europe, the USA, and the Middle East.