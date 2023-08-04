NITTE University Students Achieve Top Ranks At Joint Csir-Ugc National Eligibilbity Test

Nitte (Deemed to be University) students achieve top ranks at National level
New Delhi (India), August 4: Twin sisters, Ms. Rhea Kishore and Ms. Reena Kishore, daughters of Mr. B Kishore Kumar and Mrs. Gita Kishore and students of MSc Biomedical Science at Nitte University Centre for Science Education & Research (NUCSER), Nitte (Deemed to be University) achieved the 1st and the 6th Rank, respectively in the National level CSIR-UGC NET June 2023 under the category of “Life Sciences”. Rhea scored a total percentile of 99.94 whereas Reena scored 99.66. A total of 78168 students appeared for the June 2023 test this year under the Life Sciences category.
Joint Council for Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) - University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) is a fellowship program aimed at the National Science & Technology Human Resource Development, Government of India. It is conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Lectureship (LS) /Assistant Professor in Indian universities and colleges. Rhea and Reena have been mentored by Dr. Akshath US, Scientist G-II, and Dr. Anirban Chakraborty, Professor & Director, NUCSER. We are very proud of this incredible performance of our students and we believe NUCSER is providing the right kind of support for them to compete and excel at the National level, said the Director of the institute.