NONGSHIM Unveils Exciting New Noodle Varieties Exclusively for India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 29: NONGSHIM, the leading noodle brand from Korea, is all set to captivate the taste buds of Indian consumers with the introduction of two exclusive, delectable flavours. In collaboration with their Indian importer and distributor, Rama Vision Limited, NONGSHIM has been serving Indian customers since 2014. The launch of these exciting new products signifies NONGSHIM's continued commitment to strengthening its presence in the Indian market.

NONGSHIM's flagship product, Shin Ramyun, has been cherished by noodle enthusiasts not only in India but also across the globe. In order to cater to the ever-evolving tastes and preferences of Indian consumers, NONGSHIM is now introducing two new flavours that are tailor-made for the Indian palate.

The first of these mouthwatering offerings is the Shin Stir Fry Cheese (Vegetarian), designed to provide a delightful and cheesy noodle experience. For those who prefer non-vegetarian options, the Shin Ramyun Chicken flavor is sure to become a tantalizing addition to their culinary repertoire.

The launch event for these exciting new products took place on September 23, 2023, at the prestigious Hotel Taj on MG Road in Bengaluru, infusing an air of sophistication into the occasion. The event was attended by culinary enthusiasts, industry experts, as well as representatives from NONGSHIM and Rama Vision Limited.

Mr. Udit Jain, Director of Rama Vision Limited and spokesperson for NONGSHIM, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are thrilled to introduce these exclusive flavours to the Indian market. Our commitment to delivering high-quality, delicious noodles that cater to the diverse tastes of our Indian customers remains unwavering. We firmly believe that the Shin Stir Fry Cheese and Shin Ramyun Chicken will be delightful additions to the NONGSHIM family, elevating the noodle experience for our consumers."

NONGSHIM's unwavering dedication to quality and innovation has made it a trusted choice among noodle enthusiasts worldwide. Their expansion into the Indian market has been characterized by a commitment to understanding local preferences and delivering products that resonate with Indian consumers.

These new offerings from NONGSHIM are expected to be readily available across India, providing consumers with an even wider range of choices and flavours to explore. With their well-established reputation for excellence and a customer-centric approach, NONGSHIM is well-poised to continue its successful journey in India.

For aficionados of noodles and food enthusiasts alike, the arrival of Shin Stir Fry Cheese (Vegetarian) and Shin Ramyun Chicken promises to be an exciting addition to India's culinary landscape.



Please follow: https://instagram.com/nongshimindia?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==