We saw a discussion on Reddit about Nugenix Total T reviews. A man in his 40s or 50s who had used Total T for 6 months was very angry. He said that the product did not work for him. He said that he was very sad and that he wasted his money.
Best Options for Nugenix Total T Alternative
There were some new accounts that were strongly supporting the product and saying that it had worked very well for them.
We have been checking dietary supplements for over 3 years now and have found out that most of these products are just fake pills. But when a product is advertised so well and has such good reviews, it is hard not to want to try it.
That is why we decided to look at this testosterone booster more carefully to see if it was really as bad as this man said.
What is Nugenix Total T?
Nugenix Total T is a testosterone booster that says it can help in increasing energy levels, improving love drive, and helping in muscle growth. The company has been there for a long time now and has many products for men's health.
There's Nugenix Total T Maxx, an energy booster, and even a free testosterone booster.
Testosterone boosting supplements are not new. There's enough scientific evidence to say that testosterone levels in men have been going down every year.
Researchers say that this is because of many things like pollution, plastics, and so on. But the truth is that your grandpa probably had twice the T in his blood at your age, than you do now.
That's why TRT is a big business. But, many people, including us do not like the idea of using outside testosterone for the rest of our lives.
That's why natural testosterone boosters like Total T, are very popular. You see, everyone wants to increase their T levels with a pill. But, the question is - do these pills work?
How does Nugenix Total T work - The promises
Nugenix Total T promises to give you all the benefits that come with higher testosterone levels including more muscle mass, better love health, less body fat, fewer problems with getting hard, and more energy.
If we did not know that we are reading about a testosterone boosting supplement, we would think that this was an advert for a TRT clinic.
More muscle mass
The amount of muscle mass that your body can make and keep is opposite to your age. So as you get older, it becomes harder to gain and keep muscle mass.
If you are over 30 years old, you have probably noticed that you are not as strong as you used to be and that it takes more work to stay fit or even just get fit. That can be because of your testosterone levels which have probably gone down by 1% every year since you turned 30.
Nugenix says that their supplement can help in increasing muscle mass and strength by naturally increasing your testosterone levels.
More strength
The amount of muscle mass that you have is not the only thing that makes you strong. Testosterone also helps in how strong those muscles are.
If you have more testosterone, your muscles will be able to make more power and help you lift heavier weights.
Nugenix Total T says that it can make you stronger. If you are a man in your 40s or 50s, who has stopped making progress in the gym, then this promise will definitely interest you.
Higher passion
One of the signs of low testosterone is a drop in passion. Testosterone is the hormone that makes you want to have intimacy. So, if your T levels are low, your passion is also low.
You do not feel like having intimacy anymore. Total T can boost testosterone production so much that it affects your intimate health in a good way.
Confidence and energy levels
When your Testosterone levels go up, you will notice a change in your mood. You feel better, you do things better. That's because Testosterone also helps your brain work better.
And Nugenix says that their supplement can help you feel more confident and energetic by increasing your blood testosterone levels and your free testosterone levels. Most testosterone supplements do not change your free testosterone levels.
So this claim from total t testosterone booster was surprising to us.
Ingredients in Nugenix Total T
The first thing that we always check when we look at a dietary supplement, is what is in it.
This tells us how well the product can work.
Nugenix has these ingredients:
• B-Vitamins - B6 & B12
• Minerals - Zinc, Boron
• Amino acid - L-Citrulline Malate
• Herb - Eurycoma Longifolia & Fenugreek
So, there are some interesting things in there. There's L-Citruline Malate which is a common ingredient in supplements that you take before working out.
It's an amino acid that helps blood flow and makes more nitric oxide in the body.
This can make you feel stronger in the gym. But, there's no proof that it can increase T.
The minerals Zinc & Boron are important for Testosterone production.
Boron, especially, is a nutrient that makes more free testosterone in the body. But, the amounts of these minerals in Nugenix are very low and are not likely to help.
The herbs also have some interesting effects. Fenugreek is a common ingredient in Testosterone boosters. It makes more free testosterone and also lowers SHBG levels.
Eurycoma Longifolia or apple fruit extract is another herb that's often used in T-boosters. It's a strong aphrodisiac and is also thought to make more testosterone.
But, the amounts are so small that they are not likely to help.
So, overall, the ingredient list is not very good. There are some good ingredients but the amounts are very low and are not likely to help.
Does Nugenix Total T work?
The reason why we always look at the ingredient list and then compare it with studies is that makers can lie and make false claims.
The same is true for Nugenix.
They have made some big claims, which sadly have little or no proof to support them.
Here's what we think.
• The ingredients are too little
As we said, there are some good ingredients that we think are the best for anyone who has low testosterone levels. There's Zinc, Boron, Fenugreek, and Eurycoma Longifolia.
All of these ingredients have been proven to increase testosterone levels. But, the amounts are too low for them to help.
The amount of these minerals is so small that they will not make your testosterone go up much. You might see a little change in your testosterone if you do not have enough of these minerals already.
• Ingredients that do not work well
The other ingredients like B-Vitamins and L-Citrulline Malate will not change your testosterone either.
They might help with other things like blood flow and energy but not testosterone.
The amount of these ingredients is also very low for them to do anything.
Some supplement companies do this to make their products look better. They add ingredients that do not help with testosterone, but they make the product more expensive. L-Citrulline can make more Arginine in your body and help blood flow, which can make your muscles look bigger.
Some users might think that the product is working but it does not really change testosterone levels.
• Nothing to make more free testosterone as they say
They also say that Nugenix Total T can make more free testosterone and not just total testosterone. Free testosterone is the part of testosterone that your body can use.
It is not stuck to SHBG (a protein that binds to hormones) and can do different things in your body.
This might be true because some of the ingredients like Fenugreek and Eurycoma Longifolia can lower SHBG levels in the body. This means more testosterone can be used by your body.
But the problem is the amount. The amount of these ingredients is too low for them to do anything. Also, if Total T could make more free testosterone, why do they sell another nugenix free testosterone booster?
Nugenix Total T Price
Nugenix Total T costs $69.99 for one month. This is one of the most expensive T-boosters you can find.
You can get TestoPrime for a lower price, which has more of all its ingredients and is also one of our best testosterone boosters.
Nugenix Total T review - Final Thoughts
We think Nugenix Total T is not good enough. They have a good marketing team because we see their ads everywhere.
But their product is not very good.
It does not have enough of its ingredients and it is very expensive. We suggest that you skip this one and try something else.
We have three strong and proven testosterone boosters that we recommend.
#1 - TestoPrime - Our best choice for a T-enhancer with powerful ingredients at proven doses
Many T-enhancers sold online don't offer much more than a standard guarantee. But TestoPrime is the only T-enhancer that comes with a lifetime money-back guarantee.
If you don't see any results with TestoPrime, you can send back the empty bottles and get a full refund. What does that mean? For us, it shows that the company is very confident about the results their product can offer.
TestoPrime contains 12 ingredients that have been tested and shown to help increase your blood and free testosterone levels.
Why TestoPrime is better than Nugenix Total T?
There are two things that make a quality testosterone enhancer supplement different from an average one. The amount of the ingredients and the quality of the ingredients.
In our opinion, Nugenix Total T fails on both fronts.
The amounts of the ingredients are too low for them to have any big effect. And some of the ingredients included are not going to have any impact on your testosterone levels.
On the other hand, TestoPrime is the strongest testosterone enhancer supplement on the market. It contains amounts of all its ingredients that are proven to help increase testosterone levels in your body, totaling almost 12 grams per dose.
The top 3 benefits of using TestoPrime
Users who have used TestoPrime for a few months have claimed a total change in their lives. But we are going to limit it to the top three benefits here.
• TestoPrime can help increase your energy levels and endurance
If you are someone who is looking for a safe and natural way to boost their energy levels, look no further than TestoPrime. The ingredients present in TestoPrime have all been proven to support energy production in your body.
• You will build muscle a lot easier
If you lift weights, get ready to see some serious gains. TestoPrime can help increase the level of nitrogen retention in your body, which is essential for protein synthesis and building muscle mass.
• You will notice an improvement in your love life
The testosterone enhancing effects will also extend to your love life. Testosterone is not only responsible for giving you those gains in the gym but also plays a vital role in regulating your health.
If you have been having trouble getting or keeping more often, then your testosterone receptors in the tissue down there might be affected. This will help restore it.
TestoPrime Cost
Despite the huge difference in the potency and the ingredients, TestoPrime is actually priced lower than Nugenix Total T.
A bottle of TestoPrime that will last you a month costs $59.99. You can save money by opting for the 3-month package which cost $177.00 and gets you two bottles for free. Keeps getting better, doesn't it?
TestoPrime - Final thoughts
If you are looking to increase your testosterone levels naturally, this is the first product you should go for. TestoPrime is our best-rated testosterone enhancer for a reason. It contains proven doses of all its ingredients, comes with a lifetime money-back guarantee, and is also priced very reasonably.
#2 - TestoFuel - Get Fit and Strong in months
TestoFuel is our favorite product for boosting your body's natural hormone that helps you build muscles, lift more weight, and lose fat. This product has natural ingredients that have been proven to help your body make more of this hormone.
Why we like TestoFuel more than Nugenix Total T?
Some brands try to make you believe that only one hormone matters for getting fit and strong. But that's not true. There are five main hormones that affect how your muscles grow and how your fat burns. They are the hormone that helps you build muscles, the hormone that helps you grow taller, the hormone that helps you heal faster, the hormone that makes you stressed, and the hormone that makes you feminine.
TestoFuel is made to help your body have the best balance of all these hormones, which is why it works so well for people who exercise.
Top 3 benefits of using TestoFuel
If you want to know how TestoFuel can help you in real life, here are the top three benefits you can expect:
• Fast Muscle Growth
You will be able to gain more muscle in a short time thanks to the powerful effect of TestoFuel on your body. It will increase the level of the hormone that helps you build muscles, which will make your muscles use more protein and water.
It will also increase the level of the hormone that helps you grow taller, which will make your cells multiply and change. And finally, it will increase the level of the hormone that helps you heal faster, which will play a key role in making your muscles bigger.
• Better Strength
You will be able to lift more weight and do more reps as your muscles will be ready for growth. The higher level of the hormone that helps you build muscles will make your muscles contract harder while the higher level of the hormone that helps you heal faster will make your muscles recover quicker from exercise.
• Lean Body
If you want to lose fat and get a defined body, then TestoFuel will help you achieve that faster thanks to the fat-burning effect of the hormone that helps you build muscles and the hormone that helps you grow taller. The higher your level of these hormones are, the lower your body fat percentage will be.
Also, let's not forget the difference that the increased blood flow and constant muscle pumps will make to your body.
TestoFuel Cost
TestoFuel costs $65 for a month's supply. That's very cheap if you compare it to other products on the market that don't even give you the same results.
Plus, you don't have to worry about TestoFuel messing up your body as it's a natural product.
TestoFuel - Final Thoughts
TestoFuel is a great product. This powerful product will change how you exercise in the gym. You will feel stronger, recover faster, and everything will feel easier.
The results you'll get with TestoFuel are amazing. You will gain quality muscle mass in no time and get lean while you do it.
#3 - Prime Male - Boost your energy and mood when you get older
When men get older, their main male hormone levels go down. This can cause many problems like gaining weight, feeling tired, losing interest, and having trouble getting.
Prime Male is a strong male hormone enhancer that can help men deal with these problems by increasing their free and total male hormone levels.
Why do we recommend Prime Male over Nugenix Total T?
When we suggest male hormone enhancers, we look for solid proof that goes beyond normal advertising.
There are several reasons why we think that Prime Male is a better choice than Nugenix Total T. Firstly, it has the most different list of ingredients that we have seen in any male hormone enhancer. Secondly, the amounts of each ingredient are at the highest limit of what is considered safe and effective.
Most importantly, there are over 12 scientific studies that have been done on Prime Male's key ingredients, which show without doubt that they can increase male hormone levels.
Top 3 benefits of using Prime Male
There's a reason why we suggest Prime Male to every older man who's dealing with low male hormone symptoms. Here are the top three benefits that you can expect from this male hormone enhancer:
• Amazing Changes in body shape
Changing your body shape is not easy, especially when you're over the age of 35. Low male hormone levels make it harder to build muscle and lose fat.
Prime Male can fix the imbalances in your hormone levels, making it easier to achieve the body of your dreams.
• Improved mental sharpness and focus
As we age, it becomes harder to focus and remember information. This is because our male hormone levels also affect the levels of vital brain chemicals that can change mood and motivation.
Prime Male can help improve your brain function by optimizing your male hormone levels, as well as increasing blood flow to your brain.
It's as powerful as a strong brain booster.
• Increased stress resistance
As your confidence improves thanks to a better body shape, you'll also find it easier to deal with stress.
This is because male hormone can increase your resilience to stress by reducing the amount of the stress hormone cortisol in your body.
Prime Male Cost
A 30-day supply of Prime Male is priced at $69 for a month's supply. That may seem to be on the higher side, especially when compared to Nugenix Total T.
However, when you factor in the increased strength and safety of Prime Male, it is well worth the price.
Additionally, you can save money by choosing a 90-day supply, which is priced at $200.
Prime Male - Final Thoughts
Prime Male is the go-to male hormone enhancer for millions of older men for a reason. This supplement can help you achieve amazing results in terms of your body shape, strength, and mental sharpness.
If you're serious about boosting your male hormone levels, Prime Male is the way to go.
Click here to buy Prime Male from the official website now."
The bottom line
Nugenix Total T is a male hormone enhancer that makes some big promises but sadly fails to deliver on them.
The formula is relatively weak, and the amounts of the key ingredients are far too low to be effective. Additionally, there is no solid proof to support the claims made by the manufacturer.