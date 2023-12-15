OctaFX Review India: Is It a Forex App You Can Trust?

OctaFX, which recently rebranded into Octa, is a Forex broker that's been in the game since 2011, and they're getting bigger every year. The platform attracted a huge number of Indian traders upon launch thanks to its offer of commission-free access to cutting-edge trading services. To this date, OctaFX has accumulated a staggering 42 million trading accounts from 180 countries around the globe.





However, OctaFX also stands out thanks to its commitment to doing good. Several OctaFX India projects have been centered around improving educational infrastructure and emergency relief, helping to support financial communities wordwide.

OctaFX has earned numerous accolades, including the prestigious 'Best FX Broker India 2022' and 'Most Reliable Broker Asia 2023' awards from the World Finance and Global Forex Awards, respectively.