Oilori: The Essence of Wellness

A woman-led wellness brand transforming daily wellness rituals, Oilori proudly unveils its flagship collection of six soothing essential oils designed to help you shift towards a more holistic lifestyle, feel healthy, connect with nature and find inner balance. “My journey started with a simple belief: nature has the key to true wellness,” says Dr. Aanisa Tramboo Gore, Oilori’s co-founder and a doctor committed to finding natural remedies for overall well-being. Dr Aanisa started Oilori with her husband Owais Gore, a sustainability entrepreneur with a deep passion for health and fitness, to combat the daily stresses of life with natural, holistic methods and minimize the need for excessive medication, harmful chemicals and unwanted side effects.
The calming properties of Oilori’s flagship oils reduce stress naturally, promote relaxation, enhance mood and vitality, improve sleep and contribute to a general sense of comfort and wellbeing. They have been conscientiously crafted to provide nature-based relief for symptoms ranging from anxiety, headaches and nausea to menstrual cramps, insomnia and fatigue.
The concept of Oilori was born when Dr. Aanisa began noticing that many patients often had health problems related to the side effects from medication. She also observed a rise in feelings of anxiety, emotional imbalance and physical discomfort due to increasingly stressful lifestyles, especially post-Covid. “With a medical degree and a Masters in Public Health, I had seen the limits of regular medicine and recognized the need for more natural, preventive health approaches. That’s why I began to explore the natural remedies in my home in Kashmir and brought their benefits to the world through Oilori.”
Proud of her Kashmiri heritage, Dr Aanisa’s research was bolstered by her family’s decades-long business in the essential oils industry. “Growing up in Kashmir we were directly involved with the oils. My father would take us for walks through fields of lavender and rose and sometimes we would watch the processes of distillation and extraction. Our home was always filled with the essential fragrances of pine needles, chamomile and rosemary.” Creating a brand that combined wellness with essential oils naturally seemed like the most perfect blend.
Each essential oil comes with a simple roll-on applicator in a handy size and aesthetic packaging, perfect for pausing through the day, keeping on your bedside table, taking along with you on travel or gifting to loved ones. By sourcing clean, naturally grown ingredients from “Paradise on Earth”, Oilori has reduced its carbon footprint, fostering community support amongst farmers and contributing to the wellbeing of the local population. The brand encourages customers to slow down and seek relief from nature’s pharmacy rather than your medicine cabinet, championing cruelty-free, toxin-free formulations, and avoiding parabens and sulfates in its blends.
Shifting the way we think about and practice wellness is at the center of Oilori’s mission. Says co-founder Owais, “We draw from our diverse experience. We’ve worked in the automobile, fintech, and sustainable-textiles businesses that are now four generations deep in our family. So, we understand the value of tradition and the power of innovation in shaping sustainable futures. At Oilori, we’re not just creating wellness products; we’re looking to build a legacy of ethical practices that drive community empowerment. Our goal is to add value to society, foster equitable partnerships and nurture the environment so that we can pave the way for greener, more intentional living.”
Oilori’s mission is to restore mental and bodily balance and achieve a more nature-based, eco-friendly, health-focused lifestyle for the customer and the community. As Dr Aanisa says, “Our oils aren’t just products, they are your personal invitation to feel the healing power of nature.”