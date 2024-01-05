Oilori: The Essence of Wellness

The concept of Oilori was born when Dr. Aanisa began noticing that many patients often had health problems related to the side effects from medication. She also observed a rise in feelings of anxiety, emotional imbalance and physical discomfort due to increasingly stressful lifestyles, especially post-Covid. “With a medical degree and a Masters in Public Health, I had seen the limits of regular medicine and recognized the need for more natural, preventive health approaches. That’s why I began to explore the natural remedies in my home in Kashmir and brought their benefits to the world through Oilori.”

Proud of her Kashmiri heritage, Dr Aanisa’s research was bolstered by her family’s decades-long business in the essential oils industry. “Growing up in Kashmir we were directly involved with the oils. My father would take us for walks through fields of lavender and rose and sometimes we would watch the processes of distillation and extraction. Our home was always filled with the essential fragrances of pine needles, chamomile and rosemary.” Creating a brand that combined wellness with essential oils naturally seemed like the most perfect blend.

Slow Down. Roll on. Breathe in.