OKX referral code is (OKNEW) get $50 USDT in crypto

Crypto Trading has been revolutionizing nowadays, and people are taking so much interest in it. Before you start trading, it is essential to know about the best crypto exchange in the market. That’s why today we are providing you with the complete information on OKX exchange.
What is OKX?
OKX is a popular cryptocurrency exchange that was launched in 2017 and has a wide customer base because of its unique features. The exchange allows users to buy or sell cryptocurrencies and employ different trading strategies.
The exchange is not just limited to buying and selling cryptocurrencies; users can start earning passive income by lending their holdings to borrowers. With staking crypto assets, users can earn significant rewards on this exchange.
OKX offers more than just a crypto exchange – it's your all-in-one crypto wallet solution! With support for over 70 networks, including Bitcoin, Polygon, Omega Network, SUI, Solana, and Tron, you can create and use a full crypto wallet right from one app. Plus, explore decentralized applications seamlessly with the built-in web3 browser. Experience convenience and versatility like never before with OKX.
What is the OKX Referral Bonus?
OKNEW is a okx referral code.OKX Referral Bonus is a type of reward that users will get when they refer their friends or relatives on this platform. If someone joins on this platform with your referral code then both of you will get a reward for the mystery box. You can get up to $50 of crypto per box. Moreover, you will also get 30% off on trading fees paid by the person whom you referred.
The person whom you have referred will also get a 10% welcome bonus and also the mystery box. Users need to make sure that their referred person needs to verify their account within seven days of account creation.
How do you claim bonuses using the OKX Referral Code?
Signing up on OKX Exchange is a straightforward task; just follow the step-by-step guide below to proceed.
● First of all, just download the OKX exchange app from the Play Store or Apple Store on your device.
● Now, you have to fill in the email, password, and referral code ‘OKNEW’ to proceed.
● Then, you will get a six-digit verification code on your device.
● After that, you have to verify your mobile number, so just add it and verify it with another six-digit OTP.
● Now, you have to fill in your country details and tap on the Next option.
●Then, you have to verify your account by submitting government-issued documents. Users need to make sure to verify the account within seven days of creating the account to avail of bonuses.
● At last, users need to make a minimum deposit of $50 to trade cryptocurrencies, and then they will be eligible for benefit offers.
Why use OKX Exchange For Trading?
OKX Exchange offers numerous benefits. Let us know why you should choose OKX for crypto trading.
Web3 Browser
OKX is not just an exchange; it is a Web3 browser that allows users to interact with DeFi protocols, explore Decentralized applications, and manage digital assets without showing any dependency on intermediaries.
Multiple Trading Options
● Spot trading on OKX enables users to buy and sell coins at the prevailing market price instantly.
● Margin Trading amplifies your trading potential on OKX by borrowing funds from the exchange to trade with leverage, albeit with associated risks.
● OKX Futures trading empowers users to secure cryptocurrency purchase or sale prices, providing a means to navigate the volatility of the crypto market.
● Perpetual Swaps on OKX function similarly to futures but without expiry dates, offering enhanced flexibility in managing positions and avoiding settlement costs.
● Explore the NFT Marketplace on OKX to effortlessly engage in buying and selling various Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) from creators worldwide, contributing to the burgeoning NFT ecosystem.
User-Friendly Interface
OKX has a very simple user interface that remains a great option for beginners. The website and the app is designed to keep the user’s convenience in mind. Whether you are a beginner or a seasoned trader, the platform will be a great choice for you. The theme of this app is very simple, and users can easily create an account on the platform within just 5 minutes.
24/7 Customer Support
OKX has a knowledgeable and experienced customer support team that will be available 24/7 to help. No matter whether you are trading on an app or website, the support team will be live to chat. Users can also contact them via mail, or they also have an FAQ section to solve your queries quickly.
Security
OKX stands out for its commitment to user security, employing a multi-layered approach to safeguard your crypto assets. With practices such as cold storage for the majority of user funds and multi-signature technology for added transaction security, OKX ensures a trusted environment for trading. Regular security audits by reputable firms further bolster their security measures.
Furthermore, OKX has maintained an impressive safety track record, with no major security breaches reported. Offering features like two-factor authentication, address whitelisting, and transaction confirmation, OKX empowers users with additional control over their assets.
Conclusion
OKX exchange is a reliable choice where users can trade cryptocurrencies. By using the referral code 'OKNEW' while signing up, users can earn bonuses. By joining the referral program, users can earn 30% commission on the trading fee paid by the person whom you referred. We hope that you find this information helpful. For any queries, you can tell us in the comment section.