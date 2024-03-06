OKX referral code is (OKNEW) get $50 USDT in crypto

How do you claim bonuses using the OKX Referral Code?

Signing up on OKX Exchange is a straightforward task; just follow the step-by-step guide below to proceed.

● First of all, just download the OKX exchange app from the Play Store or Apple Store on your device.

● Now, you have to fill in the email, password, and referral code ‘OKNEW’ to proceed.

● Then, you will get a six-digit verification code on your device.

● After that, you have to verify your mobile number, so just add it and verify it with another six-digit OTP.

● Now, you have to fill in your country details and tap on the Next option.

●Then, you have to verify your account by submitting government-issued documents. Users need to make sure to verify the account within seven days of creating the account to avail of bonuses.

● At last, users need to make a minimum deposit of $50 to trade cryptocurrencies, and then they will be eligible for benefit offers.