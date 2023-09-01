OKX referral code: OKNEW (Claim Exclusive Signup Bonus 2023)

Okx referral code is “OKNEW” to get signup reward of $10k in the form of mystery box. OKX is most In the dynamic world of cryptocurrency trading platform, every bit of advantage counts. In terms of trading volume okx is top 3 crypto exchange after binance and bybit.If you're looking to step into the realm of digital assets or expand your existing portfolio, you've stumbled upon a golden opportunity – the OKX referral code. In this article, we'll delve into the depths of what OKX is, the perks of using a referral code, and how this simple code can set you on a path to crypto riches while optimizing your trading experience.

OKX provides a discount on trading fee as per your OKB token holding. OKB is native token of blockchain exchange.You have a lowest maker and taker fee if you are holding more than 2000okb. If you also get the lowest fee on spot and derivative trading if you are a vip user. To become a vip user you must have a minimum 100k Usdt in your asset.

Understanding OKX: The Cryptocurrency Powerhouse

Before we dive into the referral code benefits, let's get acquainted with OKX. As one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges globally, OKX offers a comprehensive platform for trading a vast array of cryptocurrencies. From the stalwarts like Bitcoin and Ethereum to the emerging altcoins, OKX provides a secure and user-friendly environment for traders of all levels.

The Referral Code Unveiled

Imagine having a secret key to unlock not just a door, but a vault of potential earnings. That's exactly what an OKX referral code is – your key to unlocking savings and opportunities. A referral code rewards both the referrer and the referee. When a new user signs up on OKX using your referral code, both you and the new user receive benefits.

Perks of Using the OKX Referral Code

Learning: With the signup bonus you will get to learn basic things in crypto investing.You can first start trading with spot than learn futures by taking small trade with low leverage.In this way you can use your bonus to learn crypto trading.

How to Get Started

Getting started with the OKX referral code is a breeze:

Sign Up on OKX: If you haven't already, create an account on the OKX platform.

1. Invite your friends to OKX and get mystery boxes worth up to $10,000.

Step 1: Go to the "Referral" page and share your referral link or code with your friends.

Step 2: You and your friend will each get a Mystery Box when your friend logs in to the OKX app within 30 days after sign-up.

Step 3: You and your friend will each get another Mystery Box when your friend makes a single deposit or crypto purchase worth at least $50 within 30 days after sign-up.

2. Every Mystery Box comes with crypto rewards worth up to $10,000. The rewards include BTC, ETH, DOT and rebate cards. Claimable rewards can be viewed on "Referral - History".

3. For affiliates, the monthly maximum number of sign-up and deposit Mystery Boxes you can get from inviting new users depends on your affiliate level:

• Level 0: 10 Mystery Boxes each

• Level 1-2: 20 Mystery Boxes each

• Level 3-4: 40 Mystery Boxes each

• Level 5: 80 Mystery Boxes each

For sub-affiliate, the monthly maximum number of sign-up and deposit Mystery Boxes will be capped at 10 Mystery Boxes each

Conclusion

