Old School New Body Reviews: System That Aggressively Breaks Down Fat

How to Look Younger and Slimmer with a Simple Plan
Old School New Body: Old School, New Body is a special system that helps people improve their weight loss and appearance with a planned diet and exercise routine. The program is for anyone who is willing to work hard to achieve their dream of a great body.
Old School New Body: Click Here To Buy (Official Website)
What is Old School, New Body?
As people get older, they go through many changes that speed up quickly after age 40. According to recent studies, people who don't get the right nutrients will age up to six months more each year than if they had followed a balanced diet. Someone who always eats poorly at age 40 will add ten extra years onto their appearance by the time they reach age 60. Plus, it only makes things worse when the body starts to lose muscle mass as well, which means that the body can't even keep its weight when the person eats healthily all the time.
People can stop the aging and damage to the brain, helping them to feel and look younger now than they did five years ago. No matter how long this problem has been going on, the creators behind a program called Old School, New Body say that these problems can be reversed. The program doesn't need users to take supplements or make big changes to their lifestyle. Instead, the creator – former editor-in-chief at Iron Man Magazine – used the inspiration from his work to learn about the best ways to reverse the aging process.
Old School New Body: Click Here To Buy (Official Website)
As people enter Old School, New Body, they'll first notice that none of the usual dieting tricks or exercises are involved. Instead, this program is meant to take on the body with more strong methods, highlighted a lot through the F4X Training Program included with the purchase.
Along with the training program, people will also have access to the OSNB Ageless Nutrition Plan as part of the main course, helping them improve their weight loss. Read on below to learn a little more about each of these parts.
Old School New Body Reviews
F4X Training System
Every person needs to be physically active to make sure that they can keep off the unwanted fat through the years, and this program focuses on resistance training. One of the main parts of Old School, New Body is the F4X Training System. This part of the program allows people to learn what to do during their workouts to make a big difference.
Resistance training isn't something new. Just as the name of this program suggests, this method is an old-fashioned solution for weight loss, which is probably why so many generations haven't thought about it. Also, this lack of education means that most people don't do the movements in a way that helps them to burn fat and build their muscle mass.
The creators made the F4X Training System to teach people about the four exercises they can do in a few minutes each day to make a big difference. While many programs need long-running or biking sessions every day, making sure that people always have enough time for the rest of their duties is important. No one should have to give their whole life to fitness for the sake of their health, and the exercises of the F4X Training System take minutes a day to reach goals quickly.
This program may seem to solve many issues for customers, but the truth is that everyone has to be ready to work. This program is not a cycling class, and it is not for people who love spending hours in the fitness center. More importantly, it is not for people who are not willing to work hard to achieve their desired outcomes. The program works fast, but it is safe for anyone who wants their body back.
The outcomes customers can get from this program have been proven through decades of use. They must be willing to engage in a routine that has probably worked for their grandparents when they want to get in shape.
Boston Sports Clubs recently hosted a study showing that someone who regularly engages in workouts for just 20-30 minutes often maintains their routine longer than those who push themselves an hour a day. Even the people who engage in weight training can push themselves too far, making it impossible to get the progress they hoped for.
By spending 90 minutes each week participating in this routine, customers of all ages can start to lose weight. F4x – an abbreviation for Focus4 Exercise – provides users various unique movement combinations that work for men and women alike.
The workout program is broken down into 3 phases – Lean, Shape, and Build. Lean is the first phase, showing customers a corresponding meal plan to complement the routine. This stage is specific to weight loss, though customers won’t have to spend hours in the fitness center. With Shape, customers follow the Lean regimen to get the desired figure. Finally, Build helps customers to improve muscle mass with their newly slim frame.
OSNB Ageless Nutrition Plan
The OSNB Ageless Nutrition Plan provides customers with all the details they need on their proper eating regimen. The program doesn’t outline every single day for users, but it offers multiple guidelines and examples to guide their meal plans.
At its core, this regimen is a high-protein diet. Protein is a necessary part of any regimen that builds up muscles because the body burns through it. Customers are encouraged to avoid using high-glycemic foods, but they push the use of fruits, vegetables, dairy, and meat. Customers will eat regularly to get the weight loss that they anticipate. After all, stretching the fasting period over a long duration can cause the body to hold onto weight rather than lose it.
While the regimen primarily describes the importance of good nutrition, they recommend further using branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs), a common supplement for bodybuilders. It is entirely natural, but it helps with building new muscle mass.
Purchasing Access to the Old School, New Body System
The Old School, New Body, the total cost is usually $50. However, the creators are now offering a limited discount to customers, temporarily bringing down the cost to $27. Customers who purchase the program will gain access to the following:
F4X Training
OSNB Ageless Nutrition Plan
The official handbook for Old School, New Body.
Customers who decide to make their purchases will also have access to a few bonuses. The bonuses will only be available for a limited time.
About F4X Quick Start Workout Guide
The F4X Quick Start Workout Guide is primarily used to help customers to achieve their fitness goals faster. This program shows users the essentials of the program, and everything is broken down without the need to go through hundreds of pages of content to learn. Users can view all of the different phases in this guide. Plus, most people don’t have to read for more than 15 minutes to get their desired outcomes.
A Simple Guide to This Article
About Lose Weight Faster
This bonus tells you some tips to lose weight faster, like sleeping without clothes. It also tells you a sweet food that helps your body work better and other foods.
About Grow More Muscles: Natural Booster
This bonus helps you make your muscles stronger. It tells you a mineral you can take at night to make more hormones that help you grow.
About Stay Young and Happy: Love and Beauty Boosters And Secrets to Look Younger
This bonus tells you how to look younger. It tells you what herbs you can use to grow more hair and sleep better. It also helps you feel more love, and tells you what herbs you can use to make your muscles bigger and your desire for love stronger.
About Live a Good Life: Health & Happiness Tips
The last bonus you can get is Live a Good Life: Health & Happiness Tips. It tells you six ways to be happier, like a smell you can use to feel better. It also tells you how to improve your mood with different foods, which make your body produce more oxytocin.
Common Questions About the Old School, New Body System
Q. Do I need to do more research to find the best routine for me?
A. No. You can find everything in the handbook. You can use the bonus content to get better results, but they are not needed.
Q. How fast will I get Old School, New Body?
A. Right away! Everything is online, so you can get it in minutes after you order.
Q. Who can use Old School, New Body?
A. Anyone who wants to lose weight and exercise well can use this program. You need to work hard, but it is simple and easy to understand.
Q. Who should not use Old School, New Body?
A. You need to know that this program needs work. Even though it is simple and easy, you need to follow the changes to get what you want. This program can work for someone as old as 80 and still give amazing results.
You can contact the customer service team by filling out the form at:
Summary
Old School, New Body gives you a clear plan of a very good routine. You need to change some things in your life to get what you want, but it does not take much time. The Old School, New Body program has many bonuses to help you, and you can buy it on its official website today.
I have a vision of how I want to look and feel now and in the future, both online and offline.
weight scale
You can read more about my story and why I started this blog here
I also have a way to achieve both the health benefits and the appearance I want! I made this site to share what I learned, I hope you find it useful!
What's the key?
It's not a big secret, you may have seen these steps before; it's a classic formula
Eat Well
Exercise Regularly
Sleep Enough
It's just that there are so many different ways to do these steps that it can be confusing. Old School, New Body is part of the second step. It also touches on eating well but I follow and recommend something a bit different .
For sleep, I would suggest getting at least 7 ½ hours.
Most people sleep in cycles of 1 ½ hours . If your sleep is interrupted in the middle of a cycle you will actually feel even MORE tired than before you went to sleep!
What is Old School, New Body?
Old School, New Body is a fitness program designed for us, more "mature" adults - especially ages 40 and above.
Steve And Becky Holman
Steve and Becky Holman have created a workout program to help people get in shape safely and quickly.
For me, the safely part was more important than the quickly.
But the quickly part is nice too!
The core of Old School, New Body is called the F4X workout system.
Who are Steve and Becky Holman?
Steve Holman has been the editor in chief for Iron Man magazine for over 25 years. He has written many books and articles on weight training and nutrition as well as many many articles on fitness and weight-loss.
Steve And Becky Holman Working out
He has even interviewed bodybuilding legends like Arnold Schwarzenegger and Lee Labrada.
If you do a Google search for him you can see lots of photos of him all over the internet looking much bigger than on the book cover! Very muscular actually, especially for his age!
Becky Holman Before And After
He clearly knows what he is doing. I don't want to look that big but his background makes me trust him.
Becky is Steve's wife of over 28 years and is one of the amazing success stories of the F4X method.
Look at her and she started in her 40s!!! She is now a regular contributor to Iron Man magazine.
if you didn't know, the man and woman on the cover are Steve and Becky Holman.
What is the F4X workout?
F4X stands for Focus-4 Exercises. These are 4 main exercises that have been found to be the most effective.
Squats
Incline presses
Bent over rows
Upright rows
The F4X training system has 3 different workout plans that each focus on a specific fitness goal and all 3 include the F4 eXercises.
How to Work Out in 3 Ways
You can choose any work out plan you like. But it should not take more than 60 minutes to finish. The shortest work out (LEAN) takes about 30 minutes.
The LEAN work out is done 3 times a week. That is why the cover says 90 minutes per week (3x 30min).
What are the 3 work out plans?
The 3 work out plans are:
- F4X LEAN
- F4X SHAPE
- F4X BUILD
- Both men and women can use them
F4X LEAN
This work out is for beginners or people who have not been to the gym for a long time. It has only 4 exercises that work very well. You can use this work out for as long as you want. It takes only 30 minutes to do it 3 times a week. When you are busy or lazy, this is a good option.
I use this often when I feel like that.
F4X SHAPE
This is for when you have more time and want to work harder. It has the same 4 exercises but it gives you faster results. You do this work out 3 times a week and it takes less than an hour, usually about 45 minutes for me.
I switch between this and LEAN depending on how I feel that day or if I am busy.
F4X BUILD
This is the hardest of the 3 work outs. It is for people who want the best results (like a bodybuilder) and who have been working out for a long time. You can finish this work out in less than an hour but you do it 4 times a week.
I don't use this work out much, I go between SHAPE and LEAN depending on my energy level.
Is it safer than other work outs?
I have not said anything that makes F4x different from other work out programs, especially anything that makes it safer. The reason F4X is easy on your joints is because it is based on Vince Gironda's work out system.
Vince Gironda
Vince Gironda was a famous person from the "golden-era" of bodybuilding, 1950s-1970s. He was known as the "Iron Guru". He was famous in Hollywood for his fast results. He was one of the first, if not THE first, "trainer of the stars".
Vince's system says you should do many sets with low weights and little rest.
The low weights and the few exercises in F4X are the key to making this work out easy on your joints and less likely to hurt yourself.
How Vince Gironda is part of F4X
One of the writers, Steve Holman, knew Vince Gironda and after Vince died, the magazine Steve works for "Iron Man" got some of Vince's things.
Steve read some of Vince's notes and writings, and decided to try Vince's work out methods.
Remember that medium weight, high tiredness training was not common at that time. Even now it is not a very popular work out advice.
Steve Holman's testing and changing of Vince Gironda's writings became OSNB!
I liked reading the stories behind this! This story and others are written in the start of the book.
What do you get in Old School, New Body?
Old School New Body Reviews Cover
The Old School, New Body ebook (PDF)
This is the main book and the core of the program. It is well written and I suggest reading it fully before using the Quick Start guide, which is also included.
The book explains in detail how F4X was made and how you should do the exercises.
You may not be familiar with this style of working out, I suggest reading the book first
They also have a lot of inspiring information and nutrition tips. The book is easy and fast to read.
The inspiring information really made me feel motivated and the background info was very interesting too.
The authors want to help you without asking anything else from you. You can feel that in their writing.
Quick Start Guide
This is a short 15 page guide that has all the exercises in LEAN, SHAPE and BUILD workouts. As I said before, this would work best if you use this AFTER reading the full ebook. You can look at the quick start guide during your workout and it will be very useful.
Health and Anti-Aging eBook
Ultimate Fat Burning Secrets Special Report
Ultimate Health & Happiness Secrets Special Report
Ultimate Muscle Building Secrets Special Report
Ultimate Health and Anti-Aging Secrets Special Report
These special reports are mostly about tips and suggestions about what foods and supplements you can take to help burn fat, increase desire for intimacy, etc.
It may be because I have been learning about nutrition and fitness for a long time now but I did not find the special reports very helpful.
Some of the information is pretty well known, e.g. broccoli is good for weightloss, Tongkat Ali is good for testosterone and anti-aging.
It is nice that the information is all in one place but it is not a very important part of the system. But it is free...
Audio interviews with fitness experts:
Tom Venuto interview
Kristi Frank interview
Bill Phillips interview
Tom Platz interview
Jennifer Nicole Lee interview
Shawn Phillips interview
There are a few more names but I thought I would just mention some of the more famous ones. I did not listen to the interviews so I cannot say how they are. They are included free so maybe one day I will go back and listen to them.
CONS
Exercises could be explained better for clarity. More photos or links to videos.
Interviews are not very necessary
Ultimate reports are nice but do not add much value
Supplement information is average
The anti-aging claim is a general result of building/toning muscle. I do not think they should have used it as such a clear claim but it is good marketing...
PROS
The workout plans are excellent. Very quick and effective ~30 minutes for LEAN ~45 minutes for SHAPE ~60 minutes for BUILD
You can get and keep some good results using just 4 exercises, forever!
Good for the young and the not so young! Men and Women! Easy on your joints, no joint pain.
Nutrition plan in the book is solid, well organized, and should work for everyone. Though I get better results with Dr. Groves’ Diet and Intermittent Fasting
Interviews and Reports do not add much value but they are free...
100% money back guarantee - I doubt you will ever need it, but it is nice to have
Tips from me!
I do not actually take any of their suggested supplements besides omega-3 fish oil and green tea. I would suggest using a different source for supplement information and skimming their suggestions. The supplement field changes so quickly that no book can really keep up.
Warm up and Cool Down
I would include some walking before the workout to warm up. I do a fast 5-10 minute incline walk to get the blood flowing. If you feel like it, a 5-10 minute walk to cool down or some stretching would be a great way to end any workout.
Make a small home gym, even just a bench and a couple of weights to start with will work great!
Resistance cables are a great low cost alternative and addition to weights, highly recommended. I picked up some Bodylastics ones. Will add them to my other reviews one of these days.
I will review anything else I personally use on this blog but if you have any questions feel free to contact me!
FAQ
Do I need to join a fitness center?
No, you don't need to join a fitness center.
You will need some kind of resistance: weights, dumbbells or bands.
There is a whole chapter about using dumbbells at home.
OSNB suggests Powerblocks, I like the IronMaster DB's (my setup in the nav bar!) but it really depends on what you like, any kind of resistance will do.
Weight Lifting Fail
If you are new to this, I would use only dumbbells or bands at home, because you may not have someone to help you if you get stuck.
We all know the scary stories of someone getting trapped under a weight while doing chest presses!
I don't have a fitness center membership. My setup started with just an adjustable dumbbell set and an adjustable workout bench. The fitness centers near me have good equipment but are too crowded, so I have to wait for almost everything.
Because I don't have to wait for equipment, I found working out from home takes about 45 mins for my workout instead of 60 mins. Also travel time is a 30 second walk instead of a 15 minute drive.
Final thoughts and where can you buy a copy?
Vince Gironda
Steve Reeves
Through my research I become fans of Vince Gironda and Steve Reeves - pictured above. They both had the kind of body that I want, not too big and balanced.
Vince Gironda also got amazing results as a trainer and was very advanced for his time.
I think that Steve and Becky Holman have updated Vince Gironda's workouts with the support of science and research!
I would definitely recommend Old School, New Body and I use it often.
You can get your copy and learn more about Old School, New Body here.