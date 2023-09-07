ORAL Analysts Picks Fantom (FTM), Tezos (XTZ), and Everlodge (ELDG) as the Best Altcoins for 2023

The crypto space is filled with investment opportunities. However, each project carries its own level of risk, and as a result, investors do a lot of research prior to investing in any altcoin. However, by turning to analysts, they can get a higher perspective about what to expect, and analysts picked Fantom (FTM), Tezos (XTZ), and Everlodge (ELDG) as the best altcoins for 2023.
Fantom to reach $0.30 by the end of 2023
Tezos will climb to $1.01
Everlodge can spike 20x
Join the Everlodge presale and win a luxury holiday to the Maldives
The Fantom crypto has carried on to fall beyond the expectations of the crypto market. Moreover, the Fantom price hovers between the $0.198 and the $0.2169 price range, indicating that it's volatile. This pattern has been seen in many other altcoins in the industry, so it's clear that Fantom has the potential to recover.
Moreover, the current market performance finds that the crypto could see an uptrend soon, assuming it attracts more buyers. In the face of the current circumstances, the Fantom crypto has an RSI of 32 and needs to pass the $0.23 range in order to move upwards. However, according to the Fantom price prediction, it can reach $0.30 by the end of the year.
Then there's the Tezos (XTZ) cryptocurrency, which was in an uptrend since mid-June and rose above the low point of $0.70. In addition, the Tezos crypto is now recording some of the losses. It aced strong objections above $0.90 as bears entered the market to push the price down.
However, the Tezos price found a way to experience an uptrend and had support at $0.81. Recently, the price for the Tezos crypto formed an additional level of support at $0.71 and needs to break past $0.73 in order to reach new heights. According to the Tezos price prediction, it can grow in value to the highest point of $1.01 by the end of the year.
Based on data from a research report, the global vacation rental market size was estimated at USD 82.63 billion in 2022. Moreover, it's expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 4.7%. Interest in this industry is massive. However, traditionally, investors would need millions of dollars to afford a luxury villa at a solid location to attract attention.
However, Everlodge can disrupt the industry. This will be a Web3 platform that will serve as a real estate marketplace. In addition, it still assists people in investing fractionally in hotels, vacation homes, or luxury villas.
The platform mints each property as an NFT. These can then be fractionalized, and each individual can buy a share worth $300, $200, or even $100, depending on their budget.
There's a Rewards Club as well, where anyone can get free nightly stays in the available hotels. Moreover, ELDG is the native token. Its holders get numerous benefits.
Some of these include reduced trading fees, discounts on purchases, staking rewards, and more. Anyone can stake it for passive monthly earnings. Since the beta presale stage, its value has increased by 20%. At Stage 1, it's trading at $0.012, and analysts project that it can spike by 20x at launch.
Find out more about the Everlodge (ELDG) Presale
Website: https://www.everlodge.io/
Telegram: https://t.me/everlodge