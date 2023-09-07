ORAL Analysts Picks Fantom (FTM), Tezos (XTZ), and Everlodge (ELDG) as the Best Altcoins for 2023

Based on data from a research report, the global vacation rental market size was estimated at USD 82.63 billion in 2022. Moreover, it's expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 4.7%. Interest in this industry is massive. However, traditionally, investors would need millions of dollars to afford a luxury villa at a solid location to attract attention.

However, Everlodge can disrupt the industry. This will be a Web3 platform that will serve as a real estate marketplace. In addition, it still assists people in investing fractionally in hotels, vacation homes, or luxury villas.

The platform mints each property as an NFT. These can then be fractionalized, and each individual can buy a share worth $300, $200, or even $100, depending on their budget.

There's a Rewards Club as well, where anyone can get free nightly stays in the available hotels. Moreover, ELDG is the native token. Its holders get numerous benefits.

Some of these include reduced trading fees, discounts on purchases, staking rewards, and more. Anyone can stake it for passive monthly earnings. Since the beta presale stage, its value has increased by 20%. At Stage 1, it's trading at $0.012, and analysts project that it can spike by 20x at launch.

Find out more about the Everlodge (ELDG) Presale

Website: https://www.everlodge.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/everlodge