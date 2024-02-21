Organising of Aatmanirbhar Bharat Utsav exhibition from 14th February to 19th February 2024 at Bombay Exhibition Center, Nesco Center, Western Express Highway, Goregaon (East) Mumbai 400 063

New Delhi (India), February 21: Ministry of Textiles, Govt of India is organizing Aatmanirbhar Bharat Utsav at Bombay Exhibition Center, Nesco Center, Western Express Highway, Goregaon (East) Mumbai 400 063 from 14th February to 19th February 2024.

Aatmnirbhar Bharat Utsav will showcase and celebrate the self-reliance in India and holistic end-to-end support to the traditional artisans and craftspeople. Our Handloom sector is a symbol of country’s rich and varied cultural heritage, besides being one of the key sectors providing employment to a large number of people, especially women. The handloom sector of India engages more than 35 lakh persons.

The art of handlooms and handcrafted products has traditional values attached to it and each region has exquisite varieties of the products. The uniqueness of products such as Paithani Sarees, Pochampally Sarees, Kancheepuram Sarees, Jamdani Sarees, Chanderi Sarees, Patola Sarees, Moirangphee, Banarasi Brocade, Tanchoi, Bhagalpuri Silk Sarees, Pashmina Shawl, Kantha Sarees, Loi, Kullu Shawl, Chikan embroidered Sarees, Hand Block Sarees, Kalamkari printed Sarees, Ajrakh, Kantha, Phulkari, Handmade Jute Bags etc. to name a few attracts handlooms and handcrafted products across the globe with exclusive art, weaves, designs and traditional motifs.