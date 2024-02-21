Organising of Aatmanirbhar Bharat Utsav exhibition from 14th February to 19th February 2024 at Bombay Exhibition Center, Nesco Center, Western Express Highway, Goregaon (East) Mumbai 400 063

New Delhi (India), February 21: Ministry of Textiles, Govt of India is organizing Aatmanirbhar Bharat Utsav at Bombay Exhibition Center, Nesco Center, Western Express Highway, Goregaon (East) Mumbai 400 063 from 14th February to 19th February 2024.
Aatmnirbhar Bharat Utsav will showcase and celebrate the self-reliance in India and holistic end-to-end support to the traditional artisans and craftspeople. Our Handloom sector is a symbol of country’s rich and varied cultural heritage, besides being one of the key sectors providing employment to a large number of people, especially women. The handloom sector of India engages more than 35 lakh persons.
The art of handlooms and handcrafted products has traditional values attached to it and each region has exquisite varieties of the products. The uniqueness of products such as Paithani Sarees, Pochampally Sarees, Kancheepuram Sarees, Jamdani Sarees, Chanderi Sarees, Patola Sarees, Moirangphee, Banarasi Brocade, Tanchoi, Bhagalpuri Silk Sarees, Pashmina Shawl, Kantha Sarees, Loi, Kullu Shawl, Chikan embroidered Sarees, Hand Block Sarees, Kalamkari printed Sarees, Ajrakh, Kantha, Phulkari, Handmade Jute Bags etc. to name a few attracts handlooms and handcrafted products across the globe with exclusive art, weaves, designs and traditional motifs.
Aatmanirbhar Bharat Utsav 2024 was also organized to celebrate the self-reliance in India from 3rd January to 10th January, 2024 at New Delhi and from 03rd February to 08th February, 2024 at Kota.
After the success of Aatmanirbhar Bharat Utsav at New Delhi and Kota, India's financial capital, Mumbai is gearing up to host the country's mega event which will be Organized by Ministry of Textiles, Govt. of India, the event aims to raise awareness about India's rich heritage of handloom and handicraft products.
To promote Handloom, Handicraft, Silk and Jute product in India by inviting participation from various states showcasing their ways of use handlooms and handcrafted products and thereby presenting India as a country having “Unity in Diversity”.
In the Aatmnirbhar Bharat Utsav exhibition, the participants will be from various State Government Bodies/ Apex Societies, Primary Handloom Weavers Co-operative Societies/ Handloom, Handicraft, Jute, Silk and Woollen Weavers/Artisans. 150 Participants belonging to all over India are participating.
The exhibition will be open to public from 11 am to 8 pm for 6 days up to 19th February 2024.
For further information please contacts Shri Anup Singh, Contact No. 09161176117, E-mail: nhdcsilkfab@gmail.com; Tel: 0120-2329600: