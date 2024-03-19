Ortil Healthcare provides guidance for International patients on IVF treatment with top IVF hospitals in India.

Factors Affecting IVF Cost:

There are many factors that can affect the overall cost of IVF treatment. Each patient has a unique cause of infertility, and for this reason, doctors in India use an individualized approach to maximize the chances of success of IVF treatment. Some of the factors are:

●Age of the female: Younger women usually need less assistive technology, which may lower the total cost.

●The number of IVF cycles required: The total cost can be different for a patient who needs multiple cycles of IVF to get pregnant.

●The type of IVF procedure: The type of IVF procedure used for individual patients can affect the cost. For example, the natural IVF cycle is less expensive than minimal stimulation IVF.

●The need to store gametes: Sometimes, aggressive treatments like radiation therapy can affect a patient's fertility. For this reason, they have to store gametes for future use. The storage process can affect the cost.

●Older women may require multiple IVF cycles: Women with age older than 40 years may require multiple IVF cycles, which can increase the cost of IVF treatment.

●Additional procedures: Sometimes, the patient needs additional procedures like ICSI or frozen embryo transfer to increase the chances of success, which can affect the overall cost.