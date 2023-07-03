Overcome Market Volatility With Golteum (GLTM) And Cardano (ADA) In Your Portfolio

The cryptocurrency market is well-known for its extreme volatility. And we have been in the throes of the bear market for some time now. But many tokens are now increasing in value, leading experts to believe that the bull run is kicking off.
Thus, to benefit maximally from the upcoming bull season, investors are advised to opt for seasoned coins like Cardano (ADA) and new players like Golteum (GLTM). If things go as planned, these cryptocurrencies are capable of bringing immense gain to holders.
Cardano (ADA) Continues To Protect Investors' Gains
Cardano is one of the largest cryptocurrencies by value and market cap. This coin was introduced in 2017 as a next-generation improvement of the Ethereum blockchain. Hence, it provides a network with more flexibility, scalability, and ease.
Cardano's primary aim is to enable smart contracts that will authorize developers to build a variety of DApps (Decentralized Applications), games, and more. Its Proof-of-Stake protocol is called the Ouroboros and gives Cardano an edge over other top projects in the web3 landscape.
Coins that belong to the Cardano blockchain are known as native assets and function through their endemic chains. The Cardano Foundation states that its native assets are the top citizens on the blockchain. Due to their indigenous architecture, these tokens are considered more secure and cheaper to trade.
Golteum’s (GLTM) Presale Offers Investors A Shot At Redemption
Golteum is an extraordinary addition to the web3 landscape and has grown to become one of the best investments in the market today. The multi-asset trading platform seeks to aid investors in creating wealth through cryptocurrencies and tokenized precious metals.
Being an innovative player in the sector, Golteum has amassed impressive interest in its presale stages, surpassing previous expectations. In round one, this token shocked the industry by attaining a sold-out status within the first two days of its private launch. This surely brought joy to those who bought in early.
The second round of the GLTM presale, which is public, is expected to follow in the footsteps of its predecessor. This round is already making waves as it sells each GLTM token at $0.012 - a 62% price increase from the previous round.
Although GLTM is designed to be affordable, it is capable of yielding maximum profits for the early birds. There are three more stages to the presale, and the price is projected to hit $0.083 at launch. Thus, investors who buy now are almost assured of a 690% increase at the end of the presale.
The potential of Golteum is further bolstered by the fact that it has been predicted to reach $5 once it is listed on major exchanges. This is in line with a grander prediction by the Boston Consulting Group, which estimates that the tokenized market will attain a value of $16 Trillion by 2030.
Golteum investors can also rest assured that their assets are well-protected and secured. The platform has teamed up with FireBlocks to ensure institutional-grade security for invested assets. The Golteum team and the token’s smart contract have also been independently audited by CertiK. This provides accountability and transparency that puts investors’ minds at ease.
So, if you want to beat volatility in the web3 marketplace, Golteum is one of your best bets. Join the Golteum presale now and take a huge step towards financial freedom. It may be the best decision you ever made.
For more information about the GLTM Presale: