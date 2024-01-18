Padmashree Dr. Mukesh Batra Honoured by the Governor of Maharashtra with ‘Maharashtra Jan Gaurav Puraskar’ at Raj Bhavan

Dr Mukesh Batra, the founder of Dr Batra’s® group of companies, was awarded the Padma Shri, one of the highest civilian awards, by the President of India for his services in homeopathy (Medicine 2012). Dr. Mukesh Batra’s name is synonymous with modern homeopathy in India. From humble beginnings 1982, Dr. Batra put homeopathy on the world map with over 200 clinics in seven countries and 160 cities (including 4 clinics in Dubai and Abu Dhabi), treating over 1.5 million patients over 45 years. He has propagated the goodness of homeopathy to treat luminaries including presidents, prime ministers, actors, sportsmen, artists, and the common man without discrimination.

To serve the community, Dr. Batra set up the Positive Health Foundation in 2011. To realize his dream of a disease free India, he runs 175 free homeopathy clinics that have made a profound difference in over 1 crore underprivileged lives.

To inspire excellence in homeopathy, he introduced the Dr Mukesh Batra scholarships to the most deserving and underprivileged students of the Top 10 homeopathy colleges in India.

Dr Batra has authored 9 books on good health and homeopathy including his bestselling autobiography called, ‘The Nation’s Homeopath’ published by Harper Collins. His book, ‘Homeopathy – Simple Remedies for All Ages’ is already a number one best seller on Amazon. His latest book ‘Heal with Homeopathy’ has been published and released recently by Bloomsbury.

Few people have the privilege to turn a hobby into a meaningful initiative that can touch the lives of people in need. An avid traveler, Dr. Batra began documenting his travels in the form of breathtaking photographs and used his passion for photography to support different NGO’s such as the Red Cross in Australia and schools for the blind children in India. He has conducted over 51 solo exhibitions in Dubai and India. He was invited by the Tourism Department of Western Australia to shoot for an exhibition in India and has recently had an exhibition in Dubai on Dubai, sponsored by Nikon MENA and co-sponsored by the Dubai Art and Culture Department. Dr Batra has held musical concerts for over 10 years to benefit Old Age Homes.

Dr Batra is the Former Chair for Health and Fitness of the Indian Merchant Chambers (IMC) and the Co-Chair for AYUSH (Homeopathy) for CII. These platforms help him to promote advocacy for homeopathy.

About Dr Batra’s(R) Foundation: