Padmashree Dr. Mukesh Batra Honoured by the Governor of Maharashtra with ‘Maharashtra Jan Gaurav Puraskar’ at Raj Bhavan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 18: Padmashree Dr. Mukesh Batra, was honoured by the Governor of Maharashtra, His Excellency – Shri Ramesh Bais with ‘Maharashtra Jan Gaurav Puraskar’ at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai recently.
Commenting on receiving the award, Padmashree Dr. Mukesh Batra, Founder and Chairman of Dr. Batra’s® Group of Companies, said, "I am truly honored to receive The Maharashtra Jan Gaurav Puraskar, and I thank Governor Ramesh Baisjiand the SapnaSubodhSaoji Charitable Trust for this recognition. This recognition is not just a personal accolade but, an acknowledgement of the growing popularity of homeopathy across the globe and its impact on improving the quality of life. Awards such as these encourage me to contribute more to society through homeopathy and through my Foundation”.
The Maharashtra Jan Gaurav Puraskar is an esteemed recognition presented by the SapnaSubodhSaoji Charitable Trust, aimed at acknowledging individuals who have made significant contributions to society across various domains. The award is conferred upon distinguished Indian personalities who have excelled in diverse fields, encompassing science, technology, education, industry, fine arts, politics, and social work.
Other awardees were Sachin Pilgaonkar, PadmashreeAnupJalota, SudhaChandran and JuhiBabbar among others.
Dr Mukesh Batra, the founder of Dr Batra’s® group of companies, was awarded the Padma Shri, one of the highest civilian awards, by the President of India for his services in homeopathy (Medicine 2012). Dr. Mukesh Batra’s name is synonymous with modern homeopathy in India. From humble beginnings 1982, Dr. Batra put homeopathy on the world map with over 200 clinics in seven countries and 160 cities (including 4 clinics in Dubai and Abu Dhabi), treating over 1.5 million patients over 45 years. He has propagated the goodness of homeopathy to treat luminaries including presidents, prime ministers, actors, sportsmen, artists, and the common man without discrimination.
To serve the community, Dr. Batra set up the Positive Health Foundation in 2011. To realize his dream of a disease free India, he runs 175 free homeopathy clinics that have made a profound difference in over 1 crore underprivileged lives.
To inspire excellence in homeopathy, he introduced the Dr Mukesh Batra scholarships to the most deserving and underprivileged students of the Top 10 homeopathy colleges in India.
Dr Batra has authored 9 books on good health and homeopathy including his bestselling autobiography called, ‘The Nation’s Homeopath’ published by Harper Collins. His book, ‘Homeopathy – Simple Remedies for All Ages’ is already a number one best seller on Amazon. His latest book ‘Heal with Homeopathy’ has been published and released recently by Bloomsbury.
Few people have the privilege to turn a hobby into a meaningful initiative that can touch the lives of people in need. An avid traveler, Dr. Batra began documenting his travels in the form of breathtaking photographs and used his passion for photography to support different NGO’s such as the Red Cross in Australia and schools for the blind children in India. He has conducted over 51 solo exhibitions in Dubai and India. He was invited by the Tourism Department of Western Australia to shoot for an exhibition in India and has recently had an exhibition in Dubai on Dubai, sponsored by Nikon MENA and co-sponsored by the Dubai Art and Culture Department. Dr Batra has held musical concerts for over 10 years to benefit Old Age Homes.
Dr Batra is the Former Chair for Health and Fitness of the Indian Merchant Chambers (IMC) and the Co-Chair for AYUSH (Homeopathy) for CII. These platforms help him to promote advocacy for homeopathy.
Dr. Batra's Positive Health Foundation is the CSR arm of Dr. Batra's Group of Companies and has been making a profound difference in the lives of the less fortunate in the country. Initiated 22 years ago, the foundation currently runs 192 free clinics that provide lifetime free consultation and treatment on the 2nd Thursday of every month for the needy. Dr. Batra's Foundation has been associated with ten non-profit organizations across the country to spread the goodness of homeopathy to the underprivileged. The Foundation also grants scholarships to deserving students who wish to pursue studies in Homeopathy but cannot afford the fees.
