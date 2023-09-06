PancakeSwap (CAKE) And Aptos (APT) Bring New Upgrades But Still No Match To Everlodge’s (ELDG) Rise

Do you wish to own a vacation house? Well, you can do so for just $100, due to the entry of a revolutionary Web3 platform. Everlodge has built a disruptive blockchain platform to increase the profitability, and attractiveness of the hospitality industry. As per a market report, the global hospitality industry’s value was over $4.548 trillion in 2022, and has been projected to increase manifold.

It is a property marketplace that will allow users to fractionally own holiday homes, hotels, and other vacation properties. It will combine holiday home ownership with NFT technology. The platform will mint NFTs (non-fungible tokens) against luxurious real estate properties, including villas and hotels. Next, the NFTs will be fractionalized. Therefore, small and retail investors can own luxury properties. Besides, all the NFTs on this platform will have the backing of real-world properties. Hence, their value will keep increasing over time.

ELDG is its native cryptocurrency, which will offer many benefits to its holders. These benefits include holiday giveaways, discounts on property transactions, staking rewards, trading fees, and more. The presale round of the project is in the first stage, with a token costing $0.012.

According to the project’s whitepaper, there will be a total of 800 million ELDG tokens. However, only 480 million tokens will hit the market during the presale phase. Analysts are confident that the project’s value can increase by 280% during the presale round, and 3,000% after launch.