PancakeSwap (CAKE) And Aptos (APT) Bring New Upgrades But Still No Match To Everlodge’s (ELDG) Rise

As the crypto market is showing signs of uncertainty, investors are looking for projects that can provide their portfolios with stability. In this series, Everlodge is the most profitable option.
Its presale is selling out fast, and is expected to raise over $12 million in the coming weeks. On the other hand, projects like PancakeSwap (CAKE) and Aptos (APT) have hit a roadblock.
A leading decentralized finance (DeFi) platform, PancakeSwap (CAKE), has officially rolled out its Version 3 on Linea, a Layer 2 network of Ethereum. With this development, PancakeSwap (CAKE) aims to attract new users, and generate more revenues.
Moreover, PancakeSwap (CAKE) traders can now experience seamless trading with multiple benefits. The benefits of PancakeSwap (CAKE) Version 3 on Liena include higher liquidity provider returns, enhanced capital efficiency, and lower fees.
However, the development has failed to positively influence the price movement of PancakeSwap (CAKE). The market value of PancakeSwap (CAKE) has dropped by more than 3% since the launch of its V3 on Linea. At press time, a PancakeSwap (CAKE) token is available at $1.26.
Amid its declining market standing, Aptos (APT) has taken steps to revive its network growth. Recently, Aptos (APT) launched its Aptos Digital Asset (DA) standard. With this development, Aptos (APT) aims to establish a foundation to manage, create, and interact with digital assets in a blockchain ecosystem.
Besides, Aptos (APT) builders will be able to get more scalability, composability, and flexibility. However, investors are still concerned about the Aptos network, as APT has lost 72% of its value since January. Meanwhile, in the past month, Aptos (APT) has witnessed a drop of 21% in its market value.
Thus, the trading price of Aptos (APT) has fallen to $5.61.
Do you wish to own a vacation house? Well, you can do so for just $100, due to the entry of a revolutionary Web3 platform. Everlodge has built a disruptive blockchain platform to increase the profitability, and attractiveness of the hospitality industry. As per a market report, the global hospitality industry’s value was over $4.548 trillion in 2022, and has been projected to increase manifold.
It is a property marketplace that will allow users to fractionally own holiday homes, hotels, and other vacation properties. It will combine holiday home ownership with NFT technology. The platform will mint NFTs (non-fungible tokens) against luxurious real estate properties, including villas and hotels. Next, the NFTs will be fractionalized. Therefore, small and retail investors can own luxury properties. Besides, all the NFTs on this platform will have the backing of real-world properties. Hence, their value will keep increasing over time.
ELDG is its native cryptocurrency, which will offer many benefits to its holders. These benefits include holiday giveaways, discounts on property transactions, staking rewards, trading fees, and more. The presale round of the project is in the first stage, with a token costing $0.012.
According to the project’s whitepaper, there will be a total of 800 million ELDG tokens. However, only 480 million tokens will hit the market during the presale phase. Analysts are confident that the project’s value can increase by 280% during the presale round, and 3,000% after launch.
