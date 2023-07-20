Participate in the Most Exciting Contest & win 350 USDT every week!!!

What is Wiki Demo Weekly Trading Contest 2023?
Wiki Demo Weekly Trading Contest 2023 is an exciting opportunity for traders to test their skills and compete against other traders on a simulated trading platform.
How to Participate?
The Demo Weekly Trading Contest 2023 is in full swing! To participate in the WikiTrade contest, you must be a registered user. Users with the same phone number, phone terminal, or other identifiable circumstances are considered the same user. Also To participate, users must open a demo trading account with 100,000 demo funds.
You can Participate by clicking on the given link -
https://www.wikifx.com/en/best/wikitrade/cmkdt1zx.html
Rules & Regulations :
1. The contest is divided into weekly and monthly seasons. Each natural week is a weekly season, starting on Sunday at 00:00 (Singapore time), and the monthly ranking is based on the natural month of Singapore time.
2. Users who hold a position during the week are automatically entered into the weekly ranking. All transactions in this activity are simulated and do not involve real currency.
3. Weekly rewards are based on the rate of return for that week. Users who end the week with a positive rate of return are eligible to share the weekly prize.
4. Users are only allowed to reset their account once during the contest period, and those who engage in malicious hedging, high-frequency trading, spreads, time-delayed arbitrage, bricklaying, scalping, or other illegal trading activities will be disqualified from participating.
5. Participants must avoid engaging in any illegal or fraudulent activities, including gambling, impersonation, or inciting others to buy and sell.
6.WikiTrade reserves the right to cancel participation and eligibility for prizes if any violations are found.
7. The rules of the contest may be subject to changes or adjustments based on the actual circumstances of the contest. WikiTrade has the final right to interpret the contest and all related matters.
8. This activity is a demo trading, and participants will not bear any loss of funds. The trading ranking is solely for display purposes, and WikiTrade does not guarantee the trading ability of traders.
Previous week’s Winners
In this article, we will let you know the last week’s winners of this weekly trading contest. In the previous week, One user from India got first place in the weekly demo Trading contest. User won 200 USD. He shared this on his Twitter. Last Month’s winner was also from India. He got second place and won 100Usdt. He also shared a screenshot of this on Twitter.
Rewards & Prizes
NO.1 200 USDT
NO.2 100USDT
NO.3 50USDT
The amount of the prize is based on the user's ranking, with first place receiving $200 USDT, second place receiving $100 USDT, and third place receiving $50 USDT. Rewards will be distributed within 72 hours and users can check their prize amount through the [My]-[ForexPay] section. If no user has a positive rate of return that week, no prize will be awarded.
What is Wikifx?
Wikifx is a platform that can help you in various ways. It provides you with information on forex brokers and their services, allowing you to compare and choose the best one for your needs. Additionally, With its user-friendly interface and reliable data, Wikifx is a valuable tool for both novice and experienced traders. To expand your knowledge and stay informed about the forex market. Download the Wikifx app on your phones via Playstore or google store. Here is also the Link to the download:https://www.wikifx.com/en/download.html
