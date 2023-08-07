Peace Activist Dr Ahmed Haque Honoured at G20 Summit held at Vigyan Bhawan, Central Secretariat, New Delhi

Dr Ahmed Haque is highly regarded for his significant contributions to global peace. He is recognised as a peace-building leader and an advocate for peace, civil society, and positive change, with a focus on the concepts of vision, impact, and change.

PM Modi’s ‘no war’ message resonates in the G-20 resolution. India took over the year-long presidency of the G20 on December 1, 2022, in Bali. PM Modi stated that the G20 should send a strong message of ‘peace and harmony’, without which the coming generations will not be able to enjoy the advantages of economic growth or technological innovation.

On the remarkable occasion of the 8th death anniversary of Indian Missile Man Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, Peace Ambassador for the U.N., Dr Ahmed Haque was honoured with the prestigious Bharat Ratna Dr APJ Kalam Award at the G20 Summit.

On the Conclave on How India Got the G20 Presidency and What Can It Achieve? By highlighting the country's commitment to global welfare Dr Ahmed said, "Hope, harmony, peace, and stability are significant ideas that will outline India’s presidency of the G20 grouping of the world’s most advanced and emerging economies. India will work tirelessly to advance peace, stability, and shared prosperity in a fragmented world." Dr Ahmed offers thoughtful remarks on the country's potential during the Conclave.

Last year, Dr Ahmed was asked to delegate to the Best Diplomats United Nations Simulation Conference, which was held in Dubai. He was also a part of the Global Summit 2022. Dr Ahmed Haque is also the founder and president of the Just World Order Federation, which Focuses on spreading peace. He works towards creating a fair and equitable global system that promotes peace, justice, and prosperity for all.

Dr Ahmed Haque is also the Director of the Jewish Islamic International Peace Society and represents the interests of Jewish Islamic International Peace between Israel, Palestine, and Middle Eastern countries that are linked with the peace programme in order to build a new civilised and polite world reflecting peace, humanity, and brotherhood. His major areas of work include advocacy for human rights and the peaceful coexistence of multiple cultures.

Dr Ahmed Haque is passionate about bringing political progress and achieving political change for the welfare of society. His belief in developing a national framework for peace where human and national rights are in harmony with people's lives exudes dedication to creating this world an equitable place. In today's challenging environment, the world needs more and more exemplary professionals and humans to ignite the fire of goodness and peace, among others. And make this world a better place for every living being.