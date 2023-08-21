Penny Cryptos To bUY In 2023: Discover Great Opportunities in Shiba Inu, Cardano, Pomerdoge

While Bitcoin and Ethereum are the most popular cryptocurrencies, their prices make it difficult for every investor to stack them. If you are looking for some cheap but promising crypto investments for 2023, you might want to consider penny cryptos. All under $1, these three penny cryptos: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Cardano (ADA), and Pomerdoge (POMD) offer great opportunities for investors.
Although Shiba Inu (SHIB) started out as a meme coin, the project is looking to transform into a massive crypto ecosystem. Today marked the beginning of the launch of its layer 2 network – Shibarium.
Following this success, the Shiba Inu team is actively developing a decentralized exchange (ShibaSwap), an NFT platform (Shiboshi), and a gaming metaverse project (Oshiverse) for its ecosystem. As a result, crypto experts are bullish about Shiba Inu.
When the loyal community of fans of Shiba Inu finally gets their ecosystem, the price of SHIB could jump significantly. As development and adoption increase, some analysts predict that SHIB could reach as high as $0.0005 by the end of 2023.
Cardano (ADA) is one of the most advanced smart contract platforms that competes with Ethereum. The project aims to offer faster, cheaper, and more scalable solutions for developers and users of decentralized applications (DApps) and services.
The Cardano project stands out as it is backed by a strong team of developers and researchers who follow a rigorous scientific approach to blockchain innovation. Since launching the Alonzo upgrade last year, Cardano received smart contract functionality and its DeFi ecosystem has been growing rapidly.
This month, the DeFi ecosystem of Cardano increased by 250% - one of the biggest growths across the DeFi space. With this growth, crypto experts have predicted a massive rally for Cardano in 2023. While ADA now trades at $0.2707, crypto experts have forecasted that the coin could hit $1 soon.
Diversifying into the blockchain play-to-earn (P2E) space, Pomerdoge (POMD) has emerged as one of the most promising prospects for 2023. This exciting new P2E game will have thrilling gameplay that features unique avatars called Pomerdoges.
While gamers are engrossed in the gaming experience, they will have the opportunity to earn more than competing titles. In addition to in-game earnings, players will have the opportunity to compete for prizes of up to $100,000 every week.
Pomerdoge will also foster global connections among P2E players whilst providing an engaging and competitive gaming experience. Unsurprisingly, these features have helped Pomerdoge garner excitement as it looks to launch in the coming months.
With its fast-growing P2E ecosystem, crypto experts have predicted that it could yield even bigger returns than Shiba Inu in 2023. Some analysts project that POMD could soar by 4,000% before the end of 2023. This would see the price of the token trade as high as $0.32 before the year ends.
