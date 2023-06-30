Peptide Sciences Reviews - Is It Legit?

Peptide Sciences: When you hear Peptide Sciences, you might think of scientists, special formulas, and experiments. And if you are a bodybuilder, you might only care about getting bigger muscles. It's funny, Peptide Sciences seems to be the link between gym lovers and scientists. Peptide Sciences is a company based in Henderson, Nevada, that makes and sells some of the best peptides in the market.
They use a lot of science to make their products, which might seem cold or distant, but when it comes to putting these substances in your body, I'd rather have cold and rational than warm and pathetic. You might want to grow your size, lose some fat, recover faster, or just live longer. Peptide Sciences can help you with that. They have a lot of products, and they also give you a lot of information about them. Wow! A company that doesn't only care about money, but also about educating its customers - amazing.
Peptide Sciences has also worked with ISO 9001:2008 and WHO/GMP to make sure they produce high-quality products at a fair price. But since peptides can mean different things, let's see what they have to offer:
Summary of Research Peptide
BPC 157 MK-677 5-Amino-1MQ NMN JBSNF Peptides
HGH Fragment TB 500 CJC1295 Dac Follistatin-315 GHRP-6 10mg TB-500 (Thymosin Beta-4) 10mg Peptide Mixes
CJC1295, the GHRP6 10mg Mix Fragment CJC1295 Ipamorelin Mix Sermorelin, the GHRP6 10mg Mix BPC157 10mg Mix CJC1295, 10mg GHRP2 Mix IGF-1 Proteins
IGF-1 LR-3 1mg IGF-1 1mg of DES IGF-1 LR3 Receptor 100mcg IGF-1 Receptor 1mg Grade IGF-2 1mg Melanotan Peptides
Melanotan 2 (10mg) (Melanotan II) Melanotan 1 (10mg) PT-141 (10mg) (Bremelanotide) Beauty Peptides and Creams
AHK (Tripeptide-3) Basic GHK 50mg (Tripeptide-1) Melanostatin MD Palmitoyl Dipeptide-6 Vialox (Pentapeptide-3V) Some of these products are also sold in large amounts at a lower price. They give you a lot of information about the different options they have, even if you don’t know much about peptides.
How do Peptides Work according to Science?
Science Peptides is a company that does what its name says: science. They do a lot of research and testing to make a good product. They care a lot about the quality of their products and how they make them. One of the bad things is that they don’t take back their products if you don’t want them. But, considering what they give you for the price, it is worth thinking about.
Best Science Peptides Products
Of course, I can’t list all the great things they have. Here are some of my favorites:
CJC-1295, GHRP-6 10mg (Mix)
As I wrote in my article about How to use Peptides for Bodybuilding, combining the Growth Hormone Releasing Hormone (GHRH CJC-1295) with the Growth Hormone Releasing Peptide (GHRP - the GHRP-6) makes both of them work better. They have a good dose of both in one mix. Nice.
IGF-1 LR3 1mg
IGF (Insulin Growth Like Factor) is a very powerful thing when you use it right. It has benefits not only for muscle growth, but also for fat loss. It is a great product in every way. Its LR3 version is the longer version of IGF-1 and you don’t have to take it as often, which is hard to find.
hGH Fragment 10mg of 176-191
10mg?? Nice. The hGH fragment (176-191) or the Frag is one of the best fat loss peptides on the market today. It is part of the hormone (duh) and can make fat burning much faster.
How to Buy and Receive
Some people are not sure how to pay for their orders. But Peptide Sciences gives you many choices:
Apple Cash Cash App Zelle Crypto (Eth, Bitcoin) Credit Card If you are in the USA, you have to pay 15 dollars for shipping. Your order will arrive in about USPS 3-4 days with Priority Mail. If your order is more than $200, you don’t have to pay for shipping. If you are outside the USA, your order will take between 7 and 10 days to reach you. You can also choose different ways of getting your order, like next day delivery, FedEx, or FedEx Saturday delivery. They don’t let you return anything because of the type of products they sell.
What People Say
You won’t find any comments from customers on their website. But you can always check Reddit, the online forum.
Reddit user “fastwater” said this about them a year ago:
“I have used Peptide Sciences products for several years and they work very well for me. That’s the most important thing for me. I had a bad injury in my shoulder (the doctor saw it on MRI) and it got much better in two weeks when I used BPC157 and TB500 (not mixed together) twice a day. Before I used them, the doctor told me I needed surgery to fix my shoulder. But I didn’t do that. I don’t care about the price of the products, I care about the quality and how they work. I have tried other Peptide companies but they didn’t do anything for me. I haven’t tried CanLabs but I heard good things about them. The only other good products I used were from Tailor Made. But they had some problems so I went back to PS. The results are clear, no matter what anyone else says.”
That sounds very good.
Reddit user “rbegui” said this about them a year ago:
“I don’t agree with some opinions on PS. I have been using them for years and never had any problems. I have tried cheaper suppliers but they didn’t work as well. For example, I used Sermorelin from some other suppliers and it made my skin red and itchy where I injected it. But that never happened with PS. It was like the medicine I paid $300 per month for TB500/BPC157. I can see that the PS product helps my joints and muscles but I didn’t see that with any other supplier (especially blue skies). PS says that their products are made in the USA but I don’t know if that’s true. But like with many things in life, “you get what you pay for”.”
It seems like people are very happy with them!
Other Options
Science Peptides vs Pure Rawz
The first thing to know is that Science Peptides only sells peptides but Pure Rawz sells more things. Pure Rawz has peptides, SARMs (things that help your muscles grow) and other products. This might seem like a bad thing, but I don’t think so. This just shows that Science Peptides is very good at making peptides.
When it comes to price, Science Peptides gives you a lot of savings, not just in how much you pay but also in buying more at once.
Science Peptides versus Swiss Chems
Science Peptides is a company that only makes Peptides, which are small proteins that can help with health and fitness. Swiss Chems is another company that makes Peptides, but also other products like PCT, SARMs and supplements for men. Swiss Chems says they will give your money back if you are not happy, but Science Peptides does more tests on their products to make sure they are good. Swiss Chems is cheaper than Science Peptides, but Science Peptides has more choices. It is hard to say which one is better.
Science Peptides versus Chemyo
Science Peptides is a company that wants to make the best and most different Peptides for their customers. They only make Peptides, nothing else. Chemyo is a different company that makes more kinds of products, like SARMs and Nootropics, which are also for health and fitness. But Science Peptides has more kinds of Peptides than Chemyo.
Where are Science Peptides located?
Henderson, Nevada, United States
Is it legal to buy peptides on the internet?
It is not legal to buy peptides that are used for human research or peptides that are not called “research chemical”.
Are their products tested?
Yes. They show many pictures of the test results for most of their products. They also say that they work with ISO 9001 and WHO/GMP, which are groups that make sure their products are good quality.
Summary
Science Peptides does not make false promises. They say they are a scientific company and they are. They have many kinds of products, good prices and many ways to pay and ship. They are a good source for peptides. The only bad thing is that they do not take back products.
