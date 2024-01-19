PharmmaEx Expo 2024: Bangalore Set to Host Largest Pharma Expo from Feb 2

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 18: PharmmaEx Expo, the eminent annual rendezvous of pharmaceutical brilliance will be held at the Manpho Convention Center, Bengaluru from February 2 to 3. This three-day event will focus on third-party manufacturing including PCD franchises while showcasing the capabilities of the Indian pharmaceutical industry through various innovations, technology and products. This distinguished event, boasting over 150 exhibitors, is set to draw over 10,000 professionals and enthusiasts from the pharmaceutical industry.

With the domestic pharmaceutical industry projected to reach $57 billion by FY25, coupled with an expansion in operating margins by 100-150 basis points (bps), PharmmaEx Expo 2024 aligns seamlessly with the industry's upward trajectory.

A recent report by CareEdge Ratings underscores the robust growth of the Indian pharmaceutical industry. With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6-8% during FY18 to FY23, driven by an 8% increase in exports and a 6% rise in the domestic market, the sector exhibits resilience and strategic expansion.

Shivam Sharma, Director of Devasya Media (The event organising company) emphasized the event's significance amid these market dynamics: "PharmmaEx Expo serves as a dynamic platform, fostering collaboration and innovation in the pharmaceutical sector. Against the backdrop of industry growth and evolving trends, the expo becomes a nexus for stakeholders to explore opportunities and navigate the changing landscape."