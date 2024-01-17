JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebrandspotsponsored

Phemex Invitation code Earn $8800 as welcome reward.

Last Updated 17 January 2024, 10:23 IST

Follow Us

Phemex invitation code is GWA2N. With Phemex invitation code you will get signup bonus upto $8800. Phemex is a crypto derivatives trading exchange. Based in Singapore, it was launched in 2019 by former executives from Morgan Stanley. The project is rapidly gaining popularity due to low fees and deep liquidity, offering user-friendly charting and wallet interface, no-KYC, tight/fast execution spreads, as well as spot, contract, and margin trading.

Phemex invitation code

Phemex inviation code is : GWA2N

How To Get Phemex Signup Reward Using Invitation code

  1. Visit Phemex official offer page

  2. Enter email and password

  3. Enter phemex invitation code : GWA2N

  4. Verify your identity

  5. Deposit usdt

  6. Start trading using signup bonus and book profits

Check our post on Mexc $1000 Signup Bonus

How To Claim $8800 USDT Using Phemex invitation code

  1. Deposit any amount above in  usdt via p2p or from any other exchange or dex.

  2. Open any position in future trade (long or short position) of any amount

  3. You will get bonus of the amount you have open trade

  4. Phemex is one of the best derivative exchange with 100s of pairs in futures.

What is Phemex Invite earn?

Phemex - The most efficient Crypto exchange and Crypto Futures trading platform. Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other altcoins. So participate in invite earn offer signup using phemex invite code -GWA2N .

Refer Friends to Earn Airdrops

  1. Invite friends to register Invite friends to register using your referral code, poster, link, or QR code.

  2. Invite friends to trade Encourage invitees to complete advanced KYC and trade $100 to share a $66,000 prize pool

  3. They Trade More, You Earn More Get invitees to trade more and you can earn up to $9,000 in commission.

Phemex Bitcoin (BTC) & Crypto Trading App Offers:

1. Buy Crypto with Credit & Debit Cards, Bank Transfer, P2P or other payment methods.

2. Derivatives (Perpetual Contract) trading with up to 100x leverage and settled in USDT, USD, BTC, or ETH.

3. Hedge Mode is supported for all USDT-margined perpetual contracts

4. Earn Bitcoin, USDT, and other cryptos with up to 10% APY interest. Passive crypto income.

5. Conveniently monitor your blockchain portfolio with customizable charts.

Phemex Crypto Welcome Bonus

1. Enter Phemex invitation or referral code : GWA2N for welcome bonus.

2.Make a deposit to access 100 Million xPT and $50 Welcome Rewards！

3. Phemex Collaborator Affiliate Program allows users to permanently earn up to 50% in commissions on all trading fees collected from the referral network.

Conclusion On Phemex invitation

GWA2N is phemex invitation code which gives signup bonus upto $8800. So enjoy exclusive cashback and discount when you register new phemex account. Read more information on phemex referral offer from here.

This article is part of a featured content programme.
ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 17 January 2024, 10:23 IST)

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT