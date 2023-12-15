Phenocal Reviews: Most-Selling Weight Loss Supplement of the Year!

If you’re trying to lose weight, it’s important to understand the basic facts about body composition. You have both fat and muscle tissue, and if you focus your efforts on general weight loss, you’ll likely find that both start to decline.

Muscle tissue or mass is very important in that it supports your body and helps increase your physical strength. Aiming to burn fat specifically rather than just lose weight is a more targeted approach that gives you greater control. While burning excess fat, you can also work out to build lean muscle mass.

Should You Aim to Lose Weight or Fat?