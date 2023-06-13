Phentermine Australia Reviews: Phentermine Before And After Results Or Is Phentermine 30mg Weight Loss Legit?

Phentermine has many good things and weight loss results, but it also has some risks and side effects. In this article, we will talk about how Phentermine in Australia can be used and the right way of getting Phentermine in Australia.
Phentermine in Australia has been for a long time from past many years a short-term but good treatment for weight loss when used with a diet that has less calories and regular physical activity.
Top 5 OTC Phentermine Australia
#1. PhenQ: Click Here To Buy (Official Website)
#2. Phen24: Click Here To Buy (Official Website)
#3. PhenGold: Click Here To Buy (Official Website)
#4. TrimTone: Click Here To Buy (Official Website)
#5. PrimeShred: Click Here To Buy (Official Website)
We all know diet that has less calories and exercising routine are the main things of the weight loss journey, but sometimes they cannot give great results. To help with this problem, there are some weight loss drugs that are meant to be used as a strong help throughout your weight loss journey. One of such drugs is Phentermine, which is one of the most strong and well-known weight loss drugs all around the world.
Also, we will talk about the side effects and before and after results of Phentermine
What is Phentermine Australia?
Phentermine Australia is a medicine that you need a doctor's permission to use, which was approved by FDA in 1959 to use as the treatment of being very fat. It was approved to be used for short-term, i.e., up to 12 weeks for the people over the age of 18 and are having problems with being very fat. However, there are many changes and mixtures made in Phentermine formula since then. In 1990, Phentermine was mixed by the drug makers with other weight loss medications and was called as fen-phen. But, after the mixture reported to be the cause of heart problems, both other drugs, dexfenfluramine and fenfluramine; that were used in the mixture were taken out from the market by FDA.
Though, there are some Phentermine mixture with other drugs are still available in the market, but mostly Phentermine medication is available under the brand names of Adipex-P , Lomaira and Metermine . Phentermine in Australia is widely known to be used as a weight loss help drug. Perhaps, being a drug that makes you excited, it is available only with prescription. The chemical structure of Phentermine is quite like the amphetamine, which comes under the drug that makes you excited category as well. As, there are many side effects and risks linked with Phentermine, it is considered as a controlled substance.
The use of Phentermine for weight loss comes with a risk of dependence, and therefore it is necessary to get the right prescription of a healthcare provider before using Phentermine for any weight loss help. Phentermine in Australia is usually given by the doctors when the person is having Body mass index of 30 or more. In addition, it is also given for the people having BMI more than 27 and have at least one health problem related to being very fat, such as high cholesterol, high blood pressure or type 2 diabetes.
Phentermine Australia for Weight loss
Phentermine is a medicine that you need a doctor's permission to use that belongs to the group of anorectics, which are also called as pills that make you less hungry. Taking Phentermine helps you in controlling over your hunger and reduced your appetite, thus limiting the number of calories your take. Over the time, this practice will lead to good weight results on scale and body measurements. The working way of Phentermine is thought to be acting with the chemicals of the brain.
The chemicals, norepinephrine, dopamine, and serotonin are the chemical messengers of our body. As the levels of these three will increase, your need of hunger will decrease, and so as your appetite. Within few weeks, your body will get used to the pills that make you less hungry effects of Phentermine. However, you can talk to your doctor accordingly to adjust the amount.
Phentermine Results After 2 weeks
Phentermine is an excellent weight loss help and gives great results on scale and body measurements when used with healthy food choices and regular workout routine. Many users have experience great outcomes with their Phentermine usage. In this section we will share some real user reviews and results after using Phentermine for just 2 weeks period.
Jessica, FL
A social media person shared her two-week weight loss journey with Phentermine. She said, “I am so happy with my phentermine results so far, as I have lost a total of 18 pounds in just 2 weeks. It is crazy… but it’s true.” In the first week, she lost 13 pounds of weight with a diet that has less calories and regular workout routine. Though, she thought it was all water weight, but her loose sweatshirt was making her feel happier. Later, in the second week she lost 5 pounds on scale, but her body was looking tighter and slimmer in frame. Overall, in 2 weeks, these Phentermine results are just awesome.
Flance, CO,
Another Phentermine user shared her weight loss results within 2 weeks period. She shared that her doctor has clearly told her that she might lose one or two pounds a week. Though, she kept real expectations with Phentermine, but the results were far better than that. Within just 2 weeks of using Phentermine, Flance lost 9 pounds on scale. She is beyond happy with the results and is looking forward to continuing her weight loss journey with Phentermine as per her doctor’s prescribed amount.
Phentermine VS Duromine
Phentermine is a well-known name of the weight loss medication. But it comes under different names in different parts of the world. Duromine in Australia is used as a weight loss treatment for the very fat people with the BMI of 30 or more. Duromine is also called Phentermine, however in Australia it is called more as duromine.
Duromine in Australia is considered good for the overweight people who have tried different lifestyle changes and diets but failed to lose weight. Just like Phentermine, Duromine also works by making you less hungry so that the diet that has less calories routine will help in weight loss. The reduced hunger and the feeling of fullness will help the users to stick with the strict diet routine properly. Duromine also gives best weight loss outcomes when used together with a balanced and healthy food choices and regular exercising routine, as an important part of an overall weight loss program.
For a better understanding, we can say that Duromine is the Australian Brand of Phentermine. Duromine capsules in Australia contains Phentermine as an iron-exchange resin complex. Duromine capsules are available in 3 different strengths that are; 15 mg, 30 mg and 40 mg, and are only available with a doctor’s prescription. Though, the usual amount of Duromine is 1 capsule (15 mg or 30 mg) once a day in the morning for most of the patients, but your doctor will decide the best amount for you as per your medical conditions and weight loss goals.
Phentermine 30 mg – Is it too much?
When it comes to Phentermine 30 mg, many got doubtful about the amount thinking it way too much for the usage. The typical starting amount of Phentermine in Australia is 15 mg to 30 mg, one capsule each day. It is advised to take the Phentermine capsule either as the first thing in the morning, or 2 hours after breakfast.
If your doctor has started Phentermine treatment for you with 15 mg amount, they may increase your amount later based on your weight loss results and how well your body reacts to the drug. The maximum ideal amount of Phentermine to be used is 30 mg per day, which is not too much. In fact, Duromine, which is also known as Phentermine in Australia, comes in the strength of 15 mg, 30 mg and 40 mg. It is advised to use the Phentermine amount that is given to you by the doctor according to your body and medical needs.
Phentermine Side Effects
None of the medication comes without any side effects, and same is the case with Phentermine. This medication is purposely made for short-term used only, as there are few serious side effects linked with the long-term usage. It is recommended that Phentermine should not be used as the weight loss treatment for more than 12 weeks period and that too only with doctor’s prescription. Following are some common side effects of Phentermine that you might experience with its usage:
Dry mouth, Sleep Problems, Feeling dizzy, Increased heartbeats, Skin Redness, Tiredness or Weakness, constipation, feeling angry, diarrhoea, feeling sick, throwing up, or mild headache.
Besides these, there are some severe side effects that are possible to appear with the use of Phentermine. The serious side effects may include high blood pressure, metabolic acidosis, high creatinine levels, thinking about killing yourself, harm to unborn baby, vision problems, thinking problems, and hypokalemia.
It is strictly not recommended to use Phentermine if you have heart problem, thyroid problem, eye problem, liver problem, or severe kidney problem. Also, Phentermine should not be used by the pregnant and breastfeeding women. It is always advised to talk to your healthcare professional before taking any medications that can interfere with your current prescription drugs. Your doctor is the best person to guide you whether
Phentermine is safe and right for you.
Where can I get Phentermine to lose Weight in Australia?
If you are in Australia, you must be wondering where to get Phentermine to lose weight. It is somehow the most searched question over the internet as well. You can get Phentermine in Australia with the name Duromine. There are many stores in Australia that are selling Duromine. Also, local pharmacies and drug stores are you easy stops to get Phentermine in Australia. However, you can only get Duromine with legal prescription from a doctor.
You can also get Phentermine in Australia online, but this asks for a prescription as well from a certified doctor. On the other hand, don’t waste your time searching for Phentermine getting options at Amazon, GNC, and Walmart as they are no longer selling Phentermine after the FDA warning about selling it without prescription. In addition, we would suggest that you can go for Phentermine over the counter alternatives instead. These OTC Phentermine supplements can be bought from many stores, and nobody will ask you for a prescription as well, as they come under food supplements category.
Can I Get Online Doctor Prescription for Phentermine in Australia?
It is important to known that Duromine; which is the Phentermine in Australia, is listed on the Schedule V medication list in Australia. This means, it can only be bought if you show a legal prescription from a licensed doctor. The use of this medication is only allowed under the care of a healthcare professional. Though, it is quite easy to fix an appointment with the doctor to get the Duromine prescription. However, if you cannot go physically to the doctor, you can get an online doctor prescription for Phentermine in Australia.
The online prescription service in Australia will let you get checked with Australian registered doctor. You must simply fill out a form and the registered doctor will see if the Phentermine/Duromine is a good treatment for your weight loss. If approved, the doctor will pass on a prescription to the related pharmacy team, who will later fill the prescription and send the medication to your delivery address.
For a better understanding, there is simply no non-regulated way with which you can get Phentermine in Australia. There are strict needs and rules to follow to get an online prescription for Phentermine in Australia.
Phentermine in Australia Before and After Results
Just like USA, there are many people in Australia as well who are enjoying positive weight loss results on their weight loss journey with Phentermine.
Lina, Sydney
“I started using Duromine 30 mg about 3 months ago, I have lost 15 pounds in just 9 weeks. I got these great results by changing my eating habits and trying to do 10,000 steps a day as part of my daily exercising routine.”
Paula, Adelaide
“I am 44 pounds lighter and all thanks to Duromine. I couldn’t stop eating sweets and chocolates. I just put on more and more weight eating high calorie foods. Now with Duromine, I don’t feel hungry all the time and feel so much better about myself. I am really enjoying these changes and my Phentermine weight loss journey.”
Is Phentermine the same as Duromine?
The most common question that we get from the people is this one. Duromine has the active ingredient Phentermine in its formula. Phentermine is mixed with a resin which slowly release the phentermine so the effect of Duromine capsules will lasts all day for the user. Just like Phentermine, Duromine is used to reduce the body weight in very fat people, and it works as a pill that makes you less hungry. The working way of Duromine is like Phentermine, as it directly affects the area of your brain that controls the feeling of hunger, thus controlling your calorie intake. Duromine is same as the Phentermine, and it is also recommended to use it with an overall weight loss plan, which includes a diet that has less calories and workout routine on regular basis. Your doctor is the best person to decide whether Duromine is good for you. In addition, you can only use Duromine with a legal prescription and as per the amount given by the doctor.
Phentermine Chemist Warehouse – Get Phentermine Online Australia
If you are searching for getting Phentermine in Australia, you couldn’t skip the Chemist Warehouse of course. At Chemist warehouse, it is needed to have a valid Australian Prescription of Duromine before they ship the medication to your address. There are different price ranges for different strengths of Duromine. You can simply choose the related prescription and add the item to your cart. Make the online payment and post the valid Australian Prescription for free to their given number.
If weight loss is your main concern, we would suggest you try Phentermine alternatives instead. You can easily get over the counter Phentermine alternatives without any prescription and fulfil your weight loss needs even on long-term basis. This could save you from the trouble of getting prescription and the worries about the side effects.
Phentermine is a medicine that you need a doctor's permission to use. There are different ways to get Phentermine.
Weight Loss Centers Where You Can Get Phentermine With a Doctor's Permission
There are weight loss centers in the USA and Canada that can give you the medicine after talking to a doctor. You will have to qualify and be very overweight or dangerously fat.
Phentermine Online To Get Without a Doctor's Permission
There are other brands that you can use that can not only make you less hungry but also burn extra body fat. These are Phentermine alternatives that are made with natural ingredients. Phentermine has been used for more than 70 years now and is starting to show its age - it can still cause side effects and is not good for long term use.
PhenQ is considered the best of the Phentermine alternatives - you can get it online without a doctor's permission .
● Make you less hungry and reduce food cravings
● Burn extra body fat and stop fat from building up
● Naturally made, no harmful chemicals
● Available to get online without restrictions
Phentermine Overview
Phentermine is one of the most common weight loss medicines that doctors give to patients who are very overweight or obese.
Phentermine (phenyl-tertiary-butylamine), is a medicine that doctors sometimes give to patients who are very fat or obese.
Phentermine is approved by the FDA as a weight loss medicine for use in the USA. Phentermine was approved by the FDA in 1959. It is not a new medicine, it has been around for a long time. Even though there are other medicines that are also approved by the FDA as weight loss medicines for use in the USA, Phentermine is still the most popular for losing weight. According to IMS Health, it still makes up 74 percent of the weight loss medicines sold in the USA.
Phentermine Cost
The popularity of the medicine is partly because of its reputation for giving results. Cost is another factor. It is not as expensive as many other weight loss medicines are. Phentermine costs around $30 for a 30-day supply. Some of the other options cost hundreds of dollars per month and are not always paid for by health insurance.
Unfortunately, some people like Phentermine for the wrong reasons. On a chemical level, it is very similar to amphetamine (speed), which is often used as a drug for fun. It is also equally addictive
The risk of using it wrongly and/or getting addicted to it is just one of the reasons why Phentermine is controlled so strictly. It is also the reason why doctors are only allowed to give the medicine for a maximum of 12 weeks.
Most people who use Phentermine expect to lose five to ten percent of their original body weight.
However, despite the medicine's reputation, it is important not to think of it as a magic weight loss pill. Like any other diet pill, you have to use Phentermine with a low-calorie diet.
Must Read: Best Phentermine Diet Pills Without a Doctor's Permission - OTC Adipex
What Does Phentermine Do?
Phentermine is a pill that makes you less hungry. Pills that control hunger in this way are also called anorectics. Online doctors who give phentermine do so to patients that are very fat or obese.
Pills that make you less hungry are important and helpful for your weight loss journey. Nobody likes to feel hungry. The feeling is as distracting as it is unpleasant. A lot of people give in to their hunger. That is one of the biggest reasons why many diets fail
Doctors in the USA are only allowed to give Phentermine to people who have a BMI of 27+. This needs to be with at least one health problem that may be worse because of their weight, such as high cholesterol or high blood pressure.
When your BMI is 27 or higher, you are very overweight. By the time you have become so overweight, there is a high chance you will have gotten used to eating large amounts of food.
When you are used to this kind of overeating, it is even harder to limit your food intake because you feel more hungry. That is why a good pill that makes you less hungry is useful.
By helping people to eat less food, Phentermine makes it easier to create an energy shortage in the body. This kind of shortage is needed to make the body start burning its fat.
How Phentermine Works
Although science proves the value of Phentermine for making you less hungry, the way it does this is still not very clear.
It seems to work by increasing the levels of chemicals in the brain. It does this by making you feel like you are in danger or scared.
Feeling like you are in danger or scared is a quick stress response. People feel it when they are in danger or see something that makes them feel terrified.
Feeling like you are in danger or scared is a built-in way to protect yourself. The body releases several different hormones and there are mental and physical changes that get the body ready to survive.
During feeling like you are in danger or scared, the body becomes able to fight harder, if needed, or run away faster if that is the best way to survive.
Click Here to Get Phentermine Online Legally in the USA and Canada
Some of the hormones the body releases work as chemicals. Norepinephrine, dopamine, and serotonin are three examples. All three hormones do a number of different things in the body. One of the things they do is reduce hunger.
When you are in a life and death situation, the last thing you need is the distraction of hunger, so it is good that the body is programmed to respond in this way.
However, let's not forget that, in the case of Phentermine, feeling like you are in danger or scared is caused by unnatural means. This may be why Phentermine sometimes loses its ability to make you less hungry after only a few weeks of use.
When Phentermine stops working, it is not possible to increase the amount. The only answer is to stop using it completely.
Important Phentermine Usage Things to Think About
As already mentioned earlier in this article, Phentermine is only available to people who are very overweight. It is also a medicine that is for short-term use only (maximum 12 weeks). That means, if you have a lot of weight to lose, it won't be able to help you all of the way. It is a short-term help, at best.
Who Should Use Phentermine
Phentermine is for people who are overweight or obese and get it from a doctor. Doctors only give it to people who have other health problems that may be worse because of their weight.
Who Should Avoid Using Phentermine
Phentermine may be a bad option for anyone who has an addictive personality. It is also not good for people who have eye problems, thyroid problems, or heart problems.
Women who are pregnant or breastfeeding a baby will need to avoid using Phentermine too.
Phentermine could also cause problems with some medicines and drugs. It should never be used with monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOIs) or some other drugs used for treating depression.
People who have alcohol problems need to avoid Phentermine as well. Mixing the medicine with alcohol can cause serious problems.
The FDA recommends not using Phentermine with other weight-loss medicines and it is also not good for children who are under 16-years old.
There are many cases where Phentermine may be not good. So, before you get a Phentermine prescription online, it is important to make sure your doctor knows everything about your health and any worries that you have.
It is equally important to use the medicine exactly as your doctor tells you to use it and to tell them about any bad reactions you have.
Phentermine Side Effects
Like any other medicine, Phentermine can cause side effects. New users who find it hard to breathe or get hives or swelling will need to stop using the medicine and talk to their doctor right away. Side effects like these often mean an allergic reaction.
Common side effects of a less worrying kind include:
● Itchy skin
● Headaches
● Feeling dizzy
● Dry mouth and/or bad taste in the mouth
● Changes in going to the toilet (diarrhea/constipation)
● Stomach pain
Other Phentermine side effects may include trouble sleeping, feeling restless, and changes in mood or behavior.
If you are worried about Phentermine side effects, your doctor will be the best person to give you advice. Their knowledge and records of your health will help them tell you which side effects are more or less likely to be a problem for you.
Correct Phentermine Amount and Usage
Depending on the brand, Phentermine comes in four different forms:
1. Capsules
2. Capsules that last longer
3. Tablets
4. Tablets that fall apart
The most common amount for a Phentermine prescription is usually 37.5 mg. Other amounts are available - 30 mg; 15 mg; 37.5 mg; 8 mg; 18.75 mg; resin 15 mg; resin 30 mg.
It's important to only use the medicine the way your doctor tells you to use it. Your doctor's instructions will usually be the same as the ones that appear on the box.
In the case of normal or capsules that last longer, it's important to not crush or chew. You need to swallow the capsules whole. The same is true for normal Phentermine tablets.
However, if your doctor gives you a tablet that falls apart, you will need to put it on your tongue. After the tablet falls apart, swallow it. You can do this with a sip of water if you want to.
You will also need to follow the food advice your doctor gives you. Unless you have problems moving or other serious problems, your doctor will probably give you exercise advice as well.
Phentermine can make it hard to sleep. So, unless your doctor says otherwise, it's best to leave a gap of four to six hours between taking the medicine and going to bed.
Phentermine Brands to Get
The Phentermine weight loss medicine is sold under different brand names. The name changes depending on where you are. For example, in Australia, Phentermine is sold under the Duromine brand name.
If you get a Phentermine prescription online it is likely that you will order or get the following brands names.
In the USA, the 37.5 mg capsules are sold under the following brand names:
● Adipex 37.5mg
● Adipex-P
● Atti-Plex P
● Fastin
● Ionamin
● Phentercot
● Phentride
● Pro-Fast
Depending on the brand, Phentermine may be in tablet or capsule form.
All of the above brands are real, authentic and legitimate.
Click to GET PhenQ - no doctor's permission necessary
Can I Get Phentermine Online?
Phentermine is a medicine that you need a doctor's permission to use for people who are overweight or obese. You need to get it from a doctor. You cannot get online phentermine without a doctor's permission.
Anyone who looks hard enough may be able to find illegal ways to get the weight loss medicine online but, ethical issues aside, it would be unwise to try and take such a route.
Phentermine is a medicine that needs strict medical supervision. This "red tape" is needed because Phentermine may cause some people to have side effects and other usage problems that may make it a dangerous option to use.
When people get Phentermine on the internet through legal ways, it also gives the doctor who gave it a chance to check how they react to the medicine and look for signs of addiction. Doctors then do anything that is needed to protect their patients' health.
So, in recap, it is illegal to get Phentermine on the internet without a doctor's permission. It is also unwise. Any attempts to do so may also cause other unwanted problems.
For instance, when you get Phentermine from a doctor, you can be sure you are getting the real capsules. This is not the case if you try to get it illegally online.
More worryingly some sellers may be selling products that look like Phentermine but may have different chemicals or medicines. It never pays to gamble with your health.
If your online doctor does not want to give you Phentermine, there will be a good reason. Trust your doctor. Don't make the mistake of trying to go over their head and get Phentermine online without a doctor's permission.
What is a Phentermine Doctor?
A Phentermine doctor is a licensed medical professional who has been specially trained in how to use Phentermine for weight loss.
Phentermine is a medicine that doctors give to make you less hungry and help you lose weight. In order to get a prescription for Phentermine, patients must first talk to a Phentermine doctor.
During the talk, the doctor will check the patient's medical history and current health status to see if Phentermine is a good treatment option.
If it is decided that Phentermine is safe and effective for the patient, a prescription will be given.
Patients are usually told to take Phentermine for 3-6 months in order to lose a lot of weight.
Get Phentermine from a Weight Loss Center
If you're thinking about phentermine for weight loss, one option is to get Phentermine from a weight loss center. That way, you are sure you're getting a real brand that's safe and effective. Here's what you need to know about getting phentermine from a weight loss center.
First, make an appointment with the center. Once you've done that, you will have a doctor's talk where they will likely give you a physical check and ask about your medical history. Be honest with them about any health problems you have or medicines you're taking, as this will help them decide whether phentermine is right for you.
Next, the center will probably ask you to follow a special diet and exercise plan while taking phentermine. This is because phentermine works best when used with healthy lifestyle changes. Make sure you're ready to commit to these changes before starting phentermine.
Finally, be ready to pay for your phentermine prescription. Weight loss centers usually charge more for phentermine than your normal pharmacy, but it's worth it to get a product that's safe and effective. Ask the center about their pricing before making your appointment.
Taking phentermine helps you lose weight, but only if you use it correctly. Be sure to get it from a weight loss center so you get the best possible results.
Getting Phentermine Prescription Online Summary
Phentermine is a medicine that you need a doctor's permission to use for weight loss. It's available in the form of capsules and tablets and you always take it by mouth.
The weight loss pills make you less hungry by increasing the chemicals in the brain.
Like many other medicines that need a doctor's permission, Phentermine may cause side effects and may also react with other medicines. The medicine also has a risk of addiction.
Although Phentermine is a respected diet pill, the negative things mean correct medical supervision is important. It would be very unwise to try and get Phentermine illegally online.
Unlike most of the diet pills you get without a doctor's permission or order online, Phentermine is only for people who are very overweight. Many people who want to use the weight loss medicine will not be able to get a doctor's permission and will need to use something else instead.
It's also important to know, the medicine is only for short-term use. Doctors only give it for 12 weeks at most. Depending on how well it works and/or any negative problems that happen, the prescription time may be much shorter. Either way, it's not a diet pill that offers long-term weight loss help.
However, Phentermine is a useful weight loss help for the short-term. It helps you to eat less and burn more fat. However, there will still be a need to make healthy lifestyle changes.
As with any other diet pill, it's no good seeing Phentermine as the answer. Although it can be a big part of the short-term answer it won't be able to do it alone.
If you want to get Phentermine online you have several other brands such as PhenQ or Phen24 to choose from that offer similar results and are available without a doctor's permission.