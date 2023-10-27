PHUE: Where Fashion Meets Art and Imagination

The brainchild of Panya Gupta, PHUE, came into existence in July 2021. Panya's journey into the world of fashion was unique, fueled by a childhood fascination with art galleries and a deep desire to bridge the gap between fashion and surrealism. While her family had no prior connections to the fashion or design industry, Panya's passion for fashion was ignited by her mother's unfulfilled dream of becoming a designer. As a child, Panya sketched dresses and created collages, harbouring a lifelong ambition to make her fashion dreams a reality.

Her thirst for knowledge and a deep commitment to her craft led her to continue her education at NIFT, New Delhi, where she specialized in Leather Design, marking the beginning of her remarkable journey in the fashion world.

The Artistic Vision behind PHUE