Pinnacle of National Success: IWAA – Indian Women Achievers Awards Honors Exceptional Women Triumphs

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 25: In a spectacular showcase of women's excellence, the 6th edition of the Karnataka Women Achievers Awards (KWAA) and the inaugural Indian Women Achievers Awards (IWAA) 2023, curated by actor and entrepreneur Spoorthi Vishwas, unfolded at Taj Yeshwantpur, Bengaluru, on December 23, 2023. Supported by C. Krishniah Chetty, this prestigious ceremony witnessed over 4500 nominees across 30 categories, with winners chosen by the erudite KWAA/IWAA jury.
The IWAA 2023 awards dazzled with a splendid fusion of dance entertainment, creating an electric atmosphere that elevated the celebration of women achievers. A star-studded affair, the event was further embellished by the presence of a renowned celebrity, adding glamour and charisma to an already unforgettable evening.
The grand event aimed to spotlight the achievements of women from all walks of life, giving equal importance to both well-known figures and unsung heroines. Dr. C. Vinod Hayagriv, Managing Director of C. Krishniah Chetty Group of Jewellers and Title Sponsor for KWAA, expressed pride in the landmark year with 28 KWAA and 25 IWAA awardees selected from the extensive pool of nominees.
Spoorthi Vishwas, the force behind KWAA and IWAA, announced the launch of IWAA, a national awards platform. Her multifaceted career as an acclaimed actress, mentor, influencer, and CMO of a travel firm resonates in her commitment to recognizing women achievers for over five years. The ceremony celebrated the incredible journey, acknowledging the unwavering support of C. Krishniah Chetty.
The esteemed panel, consisting of distinguished figures across various disciplines, engaged in a meticulous three-tier adjudication process. This method, characterized by thorough verifications, profound deliberations, and a unanimous decision-making by all board members, stands as a paragon of impartiality. The commitment to authenticity exemplified by the KWAA and IWAA is a hallmark, ensuring that every facet of the judging process is devoid of biases. This sophisticated approach underscores the dedication to excellence and transparency, elevating the prestige of the awards and affirming their commitment to recognizing truly deserving individuals.
Professional Excellence - Amrita samant
Women Leadership Award - Shrusshti Sharma
Professional Excellence - Manisha Kumar
Excellence in Medical Field - Indira Nichaldas Hinduja
Excellence in Sports - Dr. Arathi Arun
Excellence in Fashion - Archana Akil Kumar
Women in Entertainment - Brinda Prasad Adusumilli
Excellence in Social Service - Suparna Baksi - Ganguly
Excellence in Social Service - Dr. Shiela Narayan Rao
Lifetime Achievement - Thulasi govind Gouda
Power Woman of India - DR. Seema Rao
Excellence in Education - Jyoti Thyagarajan
Excellence in Film - M Gita Gurappa
Women in Business - Megha Pritesh Asher
Influencer of the Year - Anushka Rathod
Content creator of the year - Niharika Choudhary
Excellence in Education - Prof.(Mrs.) B. Andallu
Literary Award - Bijal Vachharajani
Excellence in Sports - Vahbiz Boman Bharucha
Excellence in Medical Field - Renuka Ramakrishnan
Outstanding Women Leadership Award - Wing Commander Sneha Shekhawat
Women in STEM - Sai Ventaka Lakshmi
Sports Woman of the Year - Savita Punia
Sports Legend of India - PV Sindhu
Youth Icon - Trishala Gunasheela Ballal
Literary Award - Rugmani Prabhakar
Excellence in Music - Bindu Subramaniam
Excellence of Art - Dr Alka Chadha Harpalani
Women in STEM - Pavithra Nagaraj
Excellence In Fashion - Pavithra Muddaya
Professional Excellence - SusheemaVidyaratnaraj
Women in Entertainment - Sindhu Sreenivasa Murthy
Excellence in Radio - Smitha G Dixit
Excellence in Film - Maya Chandra
Excellence in Television - Anushree S
Unique Women Achiever - Indushree Raveendra
Excellence in Social Service - Sugandha Sukrutaraj
Environmental Change Maker - Samyukta Hornad
Leadership Award - Dr. Glory Alexander
Women in Business - YeshodaKaruturi& Rhea Karuturi
Women Entrepreneur of the Year - Divya Raghavendra
Excellence in Agriculture - H C Asha Sheshadri
Excellence in Sports - Malathi Krishnamurthy Holla
Lifetime Achievement - Dr.S.G.Susheelamma
Excellence in Education - Dr.L.G.Meera
Excellence in Journalism - Mrs Prajwal Hegde
Excellence in Law - Dr. Rama Iyer
Women in Business - Marketing & Advertising - Tina Mansukhani Garg
Excellence in Education - Iyer Revathy Rajaram
Excellence in Medical Field - Dr Preethi Galagali
Excellence in Acting - Meghana Raj Sarja
Women in STEM - Dr. Vidya Shiva Swamy
The list of winners included remarkable women like Trishala Gunasheela Ballal, Bindu Subramaniam, Pavithra Nagaraj, and Sugandha Sukrutaraj in KWAA, while IWAA honored outstanding achievers such as Amrita Samant, Dr. Arathi Arun, and Wing Commander Sneha Shekhawat.
The red carpet evening featured high-end fashion shows by Bhargavi and Vikyathi School of Fashion & Design, with showstoppers Shubra Aiyappa and Ragini Prajwal. The electrifying dance performances added to the grand celebrations.
PV SINDHU, Indian Badminton Player who received the Award proudly saying " “Thank you for honouring me with this award! I was meant to come but couldn’t make it due to some other commitments! It’s my privilege to share this award with some amazing women from different walks of life and a huge shout out to the team at Indian Women Achievers Awards for creating this platform”
Savitha Punia - Nation Hockey player humbly received the Award thanking the acclaimed platform for the huge honour.
Dr Seema Roa - India's only Commando Trainer, Tulsi Gowda - Padmashree & Environmentalist and Brinda Prasad - SIIMA, were among the prominent winners humbly acknowledging the honour. Their words reflected the impact of the acclaimed platform in recognizing women from diverse backgrounds.
KWAA, inaugurated in 2018, stands as a testament to celebrating women's accomplishments in Karnataka. Its success paved the way for IWAA, expanding the impact across the nation. This transition reflects the evolution of recognizing women's triumphs beyond regional borders.
The IWAA awards, celebrating women achievers nationwide, have cast a profound impact on India. By showcasing exceptional talents, these awards have shattered stereotypes and inspired countless women to pursue their aspirations. The recognition bestowed upon diverse accomplishments serves as a catalyst for societal change, fostering inclusivity and gender equality. As these stories resonate, they cultivate a shared belief in the potential of every woman. The IWAA awards not only honour past triumphs but also serve as a beacon, lighting the way for future generations. This celebration of achievement magnifies the collective strength of women, instilling hope and determination for a future where every woman's potential is recognized and celebrated.
The combined legacy of KWAA and IWAA is a symphony of empowerment, resonating across society. The awards bear witness to an incredible journey dedicated to empowering women, rewriting the narrative of achievement.
The KWAA and IWAA 2023 not only celebrated achievements but highlighted the profound impact of women across diverse fields, fostering empowerment and recognition on a national scale.