Pinnacle of National Success: IWAA – Indian Women Achievers Awards Honors Exceptional Women Triumphs

PV SINDHU, Indian Badminton Player who received the Award proudly saying "Thank you for honouring me with this award! I was meant to come but couldn't make it due to some other commitments! It's my privilege to share this award with some amazing women from different walks of life and a huge shout out to the team at Indian Women Achievers Awards for creating this platform"



Savitha Punia - Nation Hockey player humbly received the Award thanking the acclaimed platform for the huge honour.



Dr Seema Roa - India's only Commando Trainer, Tulsi Gowda - Padmashree & Environmentalist and Brinda Prasad - SIIMA, were among the prominent winners humbly acknowledging the honour. Their words reflected the impact of the acclaimed platform in recognizing women from diverse backgrounds.



IWAA's National Resonance