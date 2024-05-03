Piramal Finance Offers Home Loans Starting from 9.50%* Interest Rate

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 3: Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Ltd., herein referred to as Piramal Finance is pleased to announce that their home loan interest rates start at 9.50%*. This competitive interest rate reflects Piramal Finance's commitment to providing accessible and affordable financing solutions to individuals aspiring to own their dream homes.

Owning a home is a significant milestone for many individuals and families. With Home Loan starting from a 9.50%* interest rate, Piramal Finance aims to make homeownership more attainable and financially feasible for a broader segment of the population.

Piramal Finance is one of India’s leading players that address the diverse financing needs of the under-served and unserved people of ‘Bharat’ market. With a robust presence, Piramal Finance serves over 2.4 million customers through a network encompassing 470 conventional branches and 179 active microfinance branches. Notably, a significant proportion of these branches are strategically located in the outskirts of major metros as well as in Tier I, II, and III cities.