Plexus Reviews: Weight Loss Side Effects, Before and After Results?

Plexus Reviews: Many people need some help sometimes when they want to lose weight. It is hard to get rid of extra pounds and keep them off. But it is important to do it, because many Americans are too heavy and this can cause heart problems that can kill them. That is why there are many companies that sell things to help people lose weight, but some of them are not honest and sell things that don't work or are not safe. Not all weight loss products are bad, though. Some of them use ingredients that have been tested by science and can help people lose weight without making false promises.
What about Plexus? This is a company that has grown a lot in the last few years and sells many things for health, like weight loss, gut health, skin care, and nutrition. They also have things for people who exercise a lot.
Plexus became famous for their 'pink drink', a powder that you mix with water and drink to make you feel less hungry. Plexus also has people who work for them and sell their products to their friends and family. They are worth more than $2.5 billion.
But Plexus has also had some problems. They have been in trouble with the FDA and some groups for how they say their products work. They also have a good rating on the Better Business Bureau, but they have also had more than 50 complaints from people who had problems with their products or their money. Their sales program has also been criticized lately, and some people wonder if their products are really good or too expensive.
- Plexus sells different kinds of health products and packages. They say they know a lot about 'microbiomes', which are all the tiny living things and their genes that live inside our bodies. So, many of the Plexus products that help you lose weight have some kind of pre or probiotic in them.
- Prebiotics are foods that have a lot of fiber and feed the good tiny living things in your stomach. They help them break down your food better and turn it into energy for you. This way, you can feel good and not store too much fat.
- Probiotics are the good tiny living things themselves, like bacteria and fungi. Sometimes you need to get more of them, especially if you don't eat well and don't have enough prebiotics.
- Besides the focus on stomach health, Plexus products that help you lose weight have the usual ingredients that most other products like this have. You'll find things that make you feel full longer by soaking up water in your stomach, Green Coffee to help your body burn fat and make your metabolism faster, and minerals like Chromium to help your body move sugar to the cells.
- These are good things, but they are also very common in other products like this. Plexus products don't have much that is different or special. The only thing that is different is the focus on stomach health, the pre and probiotics, but scientists don't really know how this affects your health or how it relates to diseases like heart disease and obesity.
- This doesn't mean that Plexus makes bad products, but when Plexus says they are an 'expert' on microbiomes, we should be careful because scientists don't really understand microbiomes yet.
Is Plexus an MLM?
Let's first explain what an MLM is. MLM means Multi-Level Marketing. It's a way of doing business where people buy from a company and try to sell the products to others and also get others to sell for the company. Some people might think this is like a pyramid scheme, which is illegal, but MLMs are legal because they do have a product.
Plexus has a program for people who already pay for their yearly VIP program. For those who love Plexus products and agree with the company's goals, this could be a good way to make some extra money and get free products.
This program is definitely an MLM. Customers get products to sell, but they also get money from getting others to sell. This is not wrong or illegal. This is a way of doing business that has made companies like Mary Kay and Amway very rich.
But, to be a Plexus seller, you must:
Pay $34.95 every year (the price of the VIP program)
Buy the $99 or $199 Welcome Pack
Keep buying at least $100 worth of products every month
Since sellers make Plexus a lot of money, you can see how Plexus might want to push people who just want to buy health products to join their program, which can make them seem not very honest.
How do customers feel about Plexus?
Plexus has different opinions from customers. As we said, Plexus has a good rating with the Better Business Bureau and a 3.5 average user review. Many customers like Plexus for having a weight loss drink that tastes good, some say they feel better after using the product, and there are many reviews that say how much the customer likes the focus on gut health.
But, a 3.5 average is not the best score, because there are many reviews that say the products don't do much, especially for the price. Plexus also has problems with payment. Many customers on the BBB or Google say they were charged over $100 for products they did not get or for subscriptions that were stopped. Many of the Better Business Bureau complaints are about customers being charged wrongly.
This could be because customers forgot to stop a subscription, but when many people say the same thing, it could mean Plexus makes mistakes with charging or makes their stopping process so hard that customers don't know if their subscription is still on or not.
There are also complaints of side effects, with some customers saying they felt sick, had stomach problems, and had diarrhea, while others say that products made them have red spots on their skin after using them.
Why Plexus is not good for some people
Some people do not like Plexus and it is easy to find out why. These reasons do not mean that Plexus is fake or a 'scam', but it is good to know the problems that Plexus has, because weight loss is different for everyone and some products can be good for some and bad for others. Based on what we know, here are some of the reasons why people choose other products than Plexus.
Being honest in advertising
Plexus is not approved by the FDA and that is not always bad. Many good weight loss supplements are not approved by the FDA. But, if a company is not approved by the FDA, there are things they cannot say. Plexus has had problems with the FDA and groups like TINA.org and have been sued for false claims and over-promising. This is also a problem with their brand ambassador program. Plexus has sometimes sold its brand ambassador program as a way for people to make a lot of money, even offering a bonus car for high sales. But, one out of three brand ambassadors made less than $500 a year, which some say answers the question 'Why is everyone leaving Plexus?'
Plexus has no scientific proof that its products are safe. Some people who use Plexus may have stomach problems, feel sick, have loose stools, or feel full. There is one report of someone getting a blood disorder (ITP) after using Plexus, and another review on Google said that a customer got autoimmune diseases from Plexus, but we don't know for sure if Plexus caused these problems.
Costly
The main problem with Plexus is that their products cost a lot of money. Most of their products for losing weight will make you pay more than $100 for one month. You can get discounts if you join their VIP club, but you still have to pay almost $35 every year and you only get 25% off, which means you will still pay $75 or more every month for Plexus products, and some packages cost more than $300 a month. This is a lot of money to spend when you think about the risks and doubts about Plexus.
Pushing Subscriptions
As we can see, Plexus wants you to sign up for subscriptions, like the VIP program or the brand ambassador program. This might be okay if Plexus was not so expensive and if Plexus was honest about canceling subscriptions, but many Plexus reviews say that they were charged for subscriptions that they canceled, which makes their reputation very bad.
Other Options than Plexus
Is the extra benefit for your gut and microbes worth the price of Plexus? That depends on what you think. Plexus has some problems, but it also has some products that may have some value. But there are other products that can give you what Plexus gives you but for a much lower price and without worrying about being charged for a subscription you don't want.
#1. PhenQ: Weight Loss Pill with Science Behind It
PhenQ
If you look online for ‘weight loss supplements’, you will probably find PhenQ. PhenQ is popular among people who want to lose weight because it has a formula that is based on science and works in many ways. Unlike other products that have too many ingredients that may not work, PhenQ’s formula is simple and effective. It helps you lose weight by:
Making your body warmer in a process called thermogenesis to burn fat
Stopping your body from making more fat cells
Making you less hungry
Giving you more energy to move and exercise
Making you feel better and motivated.
How Does It Work?
PhenQ has a strong mix of things that includes:
A type of cactus
A mineral
A spicy powder
An amino acid
A substance that makes you alert
These five things help PhenQ do its five main benefits:
Less Hunger and Eating: We said before that most products to lose weight have a lot of fiber that can dissolve in water. This fiber fills up your stomach and makes you want to eat less. The cactus is the thing that does this in PhenQ. But this is not the only thing that does this, because the mineral can control your blood sugar. This helps you feel less hungry and can also help with diabetes or stop it from happening.
Heat and Metabolism: Fat needs to be burned and used well by the body to lose weight. Things like amino acids and the substance that makes you alert are good for making your metabolism faster. This helps your body turn fat into energy and not keep it in the body. The spicy powder has different kinds of peppers that have something called capsaicin, which makes your mouth feel hot. PhenQ won't make your mouth hot, but it will make your body warm, which helps burn the fat.
Mood and Energy: Many things work together to make you feel more energetic and happy. We all know that the substance that makes you alert can make you feel more awake and less tired. The burning of the fat in your body will also give you energy. The interesting thing is how the mineral is linked to a better mood, because it helps your brain part that makes serotonin, which makes you feel good.
Stopping Fat from Making: The spicy powder has something called Piperine, which is common in black pepper. Piperine is in many products to lose weight not just because of its link to heat, but also because it has been shown in studies to actually stop fat cells from making in the first place.
Compared to Plexus products, there is more science to support PhenQ, and PhenQ does all of this while being much cheaper than most Plexus products. Cons
Because PhenQ has a lot of the substance that makes you alert, 142 milligrams, it should not be used by:
Women who are pregnant or breastfeeding
Anyone with heart problems
Anyone with anxiety or nervousness
Because of the heat properties, PhenQ must be used with exercise.
Price
One month of PhenQ will cost you $69.99. Three months will cost you $139.99, while five months will cost you $209.99. All orders have free shipping and you can get your money back in 60 days if you are not happy. Health benefits pumpkin seeds
#2. Capsiplex: Weight Loss Choices for Men and Women
Capsiplex
Capsiplex
Capsiplex has two products, not one. They are called 'For Him' and 'For Her'. Capsiplex makes Capisiplex Burn and Capsiplex Trim. The differences between these products are small, but they have different goals with their small differences. Whatever choice you make, Capsiplex will help you:
Burn body fat
Get more lean muscle
Stop cravings
Boost energy
The main difference, and why Burn is called "For Him" and Trim is called "For Her", is that Burn has something that will make your thyroid make more testosterone.
Make This Article Easy to Understand and Use Different Words:" How Do They Work?
Burn and Trim have these ingredients in common:
Capsimax
Arginine
Innoslim
Caffeine from Green Tea and Coffee
Chromium
Iodine
Vitamin B6
Black Pepper (95% Piperine)
The two supplements are different in these ways:
Burn has Vitamin B3 and B12, but Trim has Vitamin B9, C, and D.
Trim has Minerals like Iron, Zinc, and Calcium.
Burn has L-Tyrosine.
Burn and Trim can help you in many ways with the ingredients they share.
Stop Making Fat: Both supplements have black pepper, which is 95% Piperine. We have talked about how Piperine can help stop making new fat cells. Innoslim, which is a mix of Ginseng and Astralagus Root, can help calories go to muscle building instead of turning into fat.
Burn and Boost: Capsimax can help your body get hotter while Caffeine can help speed up your metabolism. Iodine is also good for your metabolism, because the thyroid hormones need Iodine and many people have slow metabolism because of low thyroid function.
Brain Boost: Caffeine can give you more energy because it is a stimulant, and we have talked about how Chromium can make you feel better mentally. The Caffeine from Green Tea is good because Green Tea has L-Theanine, which can help lower anxiety and stress and improve thinking skills. B Vitamins can also help the body turn fat into energy, which can help you feel less tired and more focused. If Burn or Trim is better for you depends on what you want. This is where the differences matter.
L-Tyrosine is a type of protein that is linked to thyroid function. Burn and Trim already have ingredients that help the thyroid, but Tyrosine has been linked to more Testosterone. This is not bad for women but is usually liked by men.
Trim has more Vitamins and Minerals that are related to muscle healing, like Vitamin C and Zinc. Testosterone also helps muscle healing, but women may not want more T-Levels, so L-Tyrosine is replaced with more Vitamins and Minerals. Trim also has Iron because women are more likely to lack Iron than men.
Cons
Even though there are good things for both men and women in Capsiplex Burn and Trim, there are some reasons to avoid them, such as:
At 200 milligrams of Caffeine for Burn and 150 milligrams for Trim, the Capsiplex products have a lot of caffeine and are not good for women who are pregnant or breastfeeding, people who have heart problems, or people who have trouble with nervousness or anxiety.
Both products are made for people who do strength exercises and may not be good for people who are less active or do more cardio exercises.
Pricing
Burn and Trim cost the same and have the same guarantees. One month of either product costs $64.99. Three months cost $129.99 while five months cost $194.99. All orders have free shipping and you can get your money back in 60 days if you are not happy.
#3. PhenGold: Diet Pill That Gives You Lots of Energy
PhenGold
PhenGold is a diet pill that tries to copy the results of the prescription diet drug Phentermine. This means it has a lot of ingredients that make you feel more awake, more alert, and more energetic. It also has ingredients that make your body warmer and faster, which helps you burn more calories. PhenGold uses these ingredients to:
Get rid of fat and prevent it from coming back
Make you less hungry
Make you feel happier.
How Does It Work?
PhenGold tries to copy the effects of Phentermine with:
L-Theanine
Rhodiola Rosea
Caffeine
Cayenne Pepper
Green Tea
L-Tyrosine
Green Coffee
DMAE
Vitamin B3
Vitamin B6
Vitamin B12
You may notice that these ingredients have a lot of caffeine and B Vitamins, like a drink that gives you energy. This is on purpose, as you will see with this explanation of how the ingredients are helping:
Speed Up Metabolism and Body Heat: Caffeine, three different B Vitamins, and Cayenne Pepper all help to make your body's metabolism and heat faster, which helps you burn more fat. Rhodiola Rosea also seems to have a link with weight loss and has been shown in studies to help lower body fat.
Make You Less Hungry: While PhenGold does not seem to have an ingredient that has a lot of fiber to make you less hungry, Caffeine has been connected with making you feel less hungry, and there is a lot of Caffeine in PhenGold.
Make You Feel Happier: The amount of Caffeine in PhenGold (225 milligrams) will make you feel more alert and awake. L-Theanine is also in PhenGold, which as we have talked about is linked to making you feel happier and less stressed. DMAE is also connected with making you feel happier and less anxious and stressed. So, PhenGold may have a lot of caffeine, but there is a lot going on in this pill that can keep you from feeling nervous and shaky.
Cons
PhenGold may be much safer and cheaper than getting a Phentermine prescription, but it does have some drawbacks.
225 milligrams is the most amount of Caffeine we have seen so far on this list, so if you cannot take Caffeine for any reason you should avoid PhenGold.
PhenGold seems to depend too much on Caffeine. The science on how Caffeine makes you feel less hungry shows that it is a very small effect that only lasts for a short time. A hunger suppressant that has fiber would work better.
DMAE should not be taken by anyone with bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, or epilepsy.
Pricing
PhenGold costs $59.99, $119.99, and $179.99 for a one, two, and three-month supply. All orders get free shipping and have a 100-day money-back guarantee.
#4. Leanbean: Best Diet Pill for Women
Leanbean
Leanbean is a product that is made just for women. It will give you many of the same benefits that other diet products give, but it does so with the special advantage of:
Having much less caffeine.
Having fewer ingredients that affect the thyroid, which means less of an increase in testosterone.
This is a great diet solution for women. Without raising your T-Levels, ladies using Leanbean can expect to:
Lose weight and keep it off
See a decrease in their hunger
Feel positive mental boosts
What Does It Do?
Leanbean has these active ingredients that help you lose weight:
Vitamin B6
Choline
Vitamin B12
Acai Berry
Glucomannan
Green Coffee
Piperine
How do these ingredients help women lose weight and keep it off? Let's see what this supplement can do.
Lose weight and heal muscles without male hormones: Green coffee and B Vitamins help you burn fat faster and use it for energy. Piperine stops new fat cells from forming. Acai Berry has Vitamin C and Zinc, which help your muscles heal after a hard workout. Choline also helps your metabolism work better.
Feel less tired: Coffee gives you a little energy and focus (but not too much, only 10 milligrams per serving). The Acai Berry has antioxidants that help your blood flow better, which makes you feel more alert and awake. The energy from burning fat, which is helped by the B Vitamins, also makes you feel more awake and focused.
Feel less hungry: Most weight loss supplements have a fiber that dissolves in water to make you feel full. For Leanbean, that fiber is Glucomannan. This fiber works well and is approved for making you feel less hungry by the EFSA.
Cons
Leanbean is a good product, but remember these things:
Leanbean is mostly for women and won't give you any male hormones that men usually want.
Leanbean may have ingredients that are good for muscle healing, but it is not the best product for muscle growth.
Leanbean still has caffeine, so you should not take it if you are pregnant or breastfeeding or if you have heart problems or anxiety problems.
Leanbean does not have as many ingredients that make you happy as other supplements.
Price
The cheapest product we have seen so far, Leanbean, costs $59.99 for one month, $119.98 for two months, and $189.97 for three months. You get free shipping for two and three-month orders and all orders have a 90-day money-back guarantee.
Final Thoughts on Plexus
Plexus is costly and has some problems. As we have seen from different Plexus reviews, Plexus may have some good products, but they are not for everyone. This is especially true when there are much cheaper options available.