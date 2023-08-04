Polkadot and Avalanche Crypto Price Prediction, How Will Pomerdoge Perform in August?

Investors and traders are consistently looking for ways to diversify and have been eyeing Polkadot (DOT), Avalanche (AVAX), and Pomerdoge (POMD) as cryptocurrencies to do so with. However, not all of these altcoins can perform equally. Some of them have much higher growth potential than others, and today, we will explore which one can make the finest addition to anyone's portfolio.
Polkadot (DOT) Price Prediction
The Polkadot (DOT) price remains bullish until it holds the $4,5 support and could see a rise in the long turn. The Polkadot price recovered 25% from the recent swing low, where buyers are aiming to now reverse the short-term trend.
Throughout the past month, the Polkadot crypto dipped under $5, and this triggered panic selling. Sellers failed, however, to give the follow-through momentum, and prices showcased a sharp bounce.
As of recently, the Polkadot crypto price is stuck between a narrow range of $5 and $6. Polkadot has a market cap of $6,153,362,899 and a 24-hour trading volume of $120,562,167.
Buyers have tried to break out of the higher range and go upwards but got rejected. At a value of $5.08 as of August 1, 2023, and a weekly high of $5.30, DOT needs to break past $6 in order to reach a new bullish run. Analysts are still bullish on its future, and according to a Polkadot price prediction, it can surge to $6.98 by the end of the year.
Avalanche (AVAX) Future Price Movement
The Avalanche (AVAX) cryptocurrency, on the other hand, has lost 3.9% during the previous week in its value. This downturn comes after a major spike in the Avalanche price on July 15, which resulted from the Ripple vs. SEC verdict.
After the sudden uptick, the Avalanche price has corrected. This situation indicates that high volatility can be ahead of it, especially after Avalanche's $50 million investment in tokenized versions of traditional financial assets.
The Avalanche cryptocurrency has a market cap of $4,406,332,151 and a 24-hour trading volume of $127,165,672. As of August 1, 2023, Avalanche trades at $12.73. Its weekly low was at $12.58, with its weekly high at $13.43. According to an Avalanche price prediction, it can reach $17.47 by the end of the year.
Pomerdoge (POMD) Performance in August
Pomerdoge (POMD) is an upcoming project that enters the blockchain gaming industry aimed at rewarding players for all of their time committed within its ecosystem. It spans numerous aspects, from the Pomergame, the Pomerplace, and the dedicated NFT collection, whilst also maintaining a high level of utility for the native POMD token.
Built on top of Ethereum, it follows the ERC-20 token standard, and it will be compatible with many platforms and wallets as a result. Pomergame is the dedicated Play-To-Earn (P2E) game in which players can begin building their digital characters, raising their status, and engaging with the virtual world.
Upon reaching a specific status, such as Elite, they can begin creating custom items for their avatar. In addition, when a player commits enough time and pushes their Pomer to gold status, they will be able to start selling skins, items, and other valuables in the Pomerplace. This is the dedicated marketplace and consists of an Arena where anyone can battle with their Pomer against other players.
In addition, there's an exclusive collection of 7,777 NFTs that will be released during the months of August and September. Each NFT will cost 0.2 ETH and will be available to holders of the POMD tokens. The Pomerdoge (POMD) cryptocurrency traded at $0.007 on August 1 and is expected to surge in value by 2x during the month and by 17x at launch, according to analysts.
